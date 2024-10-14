Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr. Inducted into U. of Alabama’s Communication Hall of Fame

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., founder and publisher emeritus of The Birmingham Times, was inducted last week along with three others into the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences.

In 1954, Lewis founded Jesse J. Lewis and Associates, the country’s first Black-owned advertising agency and in 1963 launched The Birmingham Times, a weekly newspaper dedicated to serving the Black community, which he led for 30 years and is still in business as the Birmingham Times Media Group. Lewis is now president and CEO of The Lewis Group, a political project and policy consulting firm.

“I have been to programs similar to this one over my lifetime, but I can say this is one of the greatest,” Lewis told The Birmingham Times. “I am most appreciative of receiving this honor … being inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Lewis and the three other inductees distinguished professionals were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the fields of communication and library and information science.

“In the C&IS Hall of Fame, we honor individuals who changed the world through their work in communication and information,” Dr. Brian Butler, dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences, said. “This year we are recognizing four amazing individuals who have overcome challenges to become leaders who transformed their professions, their organizations and their communities.”

A World War II veteran, Lewis enlisted in the Army at 16 and served as an infantry soldier during the European Operation. After returning home, he completed high school and enrolled at Miles College, where he earned a degree in accounting and business administration.

Lewis also earned a master’s degree from Troy State University and a doctorate from Atlanta University. He later served as president of Lawson State Community College, furthering his commitment to education and community service. He has owned or been part of at least 17 different businesses over the course of his career.

In addition to Lewis, the 23rd class of C&IS Hall of Fame honorees includes Dr. Elizabeth Aversa, a leader in library and information sciences; Robert “Bob” Cohn, an award-winning journalist and founder of global public relations firm Cohn & Wolfe (now Burson); and Christi Parsons, former White House correspondent and mentor to the next generation of journalists.

Here’s a closer look at the honorees:

Dr. Elizabeth Aversa served as professor and director of the School of Library and Information Studies at The University of Alabama from 2003 to 2011. She played a pivotal role in launching innovative online program options for the Master of Library and Information Studies degree, transforming the educational landscape for future librarians. Aversa has received numerous honors, including Alabama Librarian of the Year in 2011, the ALISE Award for Professional Service in 2005 and the American Library Association’s Beta Phi Mu Award in 2013.

After retirement, Aversa served as president of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UA and became the founding president of the UA Opera Guild in 2013. She actively volunteers with the Sarasota Opera House and the UA Opera Guild.

Bob Cohn, an award-winning journalist, storyteller and entrepreneur, will be honored posthumously. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Cohn attended The University of Alabama, where he studied communications and served as editor of the student newspaper, The Crimson White. After graduation, he covered pivotal Civil Rights events for the Montgomery Advertiser. His intrepid reporting during the Freedom Rides and other social movements of the 1960s earned him numerous accolades, including 14 news writing awards from the Associated Press and United Press International and being named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in photography.

Christi Parsons has made significant contributions to political reporting and journalism education throughout her career. An Alabama native, Parsons graduated with a bachelor’s degree in news editorial from The University of Alabama. Parsons covered city, state and national politics for eight newspapers, including The Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times. While at the Chicago Tribune, her team’s groundbreaking work on wrongful convictions in Illinois earned prestigious recognition and played a crucial role in ending the death penalty in the state.

As a White House correspondent for the Los Angeles Times from 2008 to 2018, she wrote the final press pool report documenting the end of the Obama administration. Her peers in Washington, D.C., elected her president of the White House Correspondents’ Association during the 2014-2015 term. Parsons also served as assistant managing editor at CNN’s Washington Bureau. Parsons currently resides in suburban Washington, D.C., where she is on the faculty at the University of Maryland and directs the Capital News Service’s Annapolis bureau.

