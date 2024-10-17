Finding That Pathway Toward Peace and Wholeness

There is peace in unexpected pathways. As I become wiser, I understand that every loss is not necessarily a negative. I’m learning that sometimes there are blessings in losing people, habits and items that disrupt your peace.

Letting go of something or someone is about rediscovering yourself, or putting yourself on a new pathway toward peace and wholeness. No knock to the people or things that occupied our time or our space previously, but there are moments we must man up or woman up and squarely face failure.

I also want you to reframe your perspective with the understanding that the loss is not always about you making a mistake. Sometimes it signals you need to level up or take a detour. There are new beginnings that I would have preferred not to have initiated, but the circumstances, or even actions of others, led me to this place. And I’m the type of person who is willing to squarely face life – decisions and all – without any excuses.

And my encouragement is that you do the same. I’m not going to tell you that the loss doesn’t hurt. I’m not going to tell you that there won’t be some pain involved when you lose a relationship or job, or you have to say goodbye to a relative. These are all tough life scenarios. But what I am saying, is as we walk through those tough times, there is something greater on the other side.

My earnest ask is that you hold on to get to the other side, because there is peace on the other side. There’s wisdom on the other side. And there’s a grace on the other side to enjoy life in a brand-new perspective. Even in a breakup or with the loss of a loved one, you can still take with you the memories or the lessons that make you better.

Let’s reframe our perspective and deal with life, expecting to receive the blessing that each lesson, decision and situation provides to live life on a whole new plane. Again, I wouldn’t dare minimize the pain that comes from the loss, but just know healing is available and a new beginning awaits. Here’s to a new perspective this fall. It’s my gift to you.

Remember I’m just an e-mail away.

Blessings to you.

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

