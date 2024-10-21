Magic City Classic to be Broadcast on ESPNU in Huge Showcase of HBCU Football

By Renee Douglas | ClutchPoints

The 83rd Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State, one of the largest and most historic HBCU football classics, will take center stage with national exposure this weekend. The highly anticipated game will be broadcast live on ESPNU on Saturday, Oct. 26, from historic Legion Field in Birmingham.

Originally listed as “TBD” on the SWAC football ESPN schedule released in June, it was recently confirmed by the conference on Oct. 14 that the game would air on ESPNU. This decision elevates the Magic City Classic from ESPN+ streaming to a national TV broadcast, showcasing it to a wider audience. Known as the largest HBCU classic in the country, the Magic City Classic has a long tradition of drawing massive crowds. Legion Field, which seats 71,000, saw an attendance of 69,210 in 2023, with thousands more tailgaters adding to the weeklong festivities outside the stadium.

With both Alabama A&M and Alabama State fighting to stay in contention for the SWAC Championship Game, the stakes for this matchup are high. Alabama A&M enters the game with a 3-3 overall record (1-1 in SWAC), while Alabama State stands at 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

In 2023, Alabama A&M renegotiated its contract with Alabama State and the City of Birmingham to ensure that the Magic City Classic would remain at Legion Field for the next four years. “These two deserving HBCUs will receive the highest guaranteed payout in the history of HBCU athletics,” said Perren King, Executive Director of the event. “This guarantee is higher than some FBS bowl game payouts.”

The Magic City Classic isn’t the only HBCU football matchup to receive national attention. Jackson State vs. Florida A&M, another significant SWAC rivalry, was moved to ESPNU for Oct. 19, and both games will play a pivotal role in the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl races.ESPN’s coverage of HBCU football has been extensive this season, airing games such as Edward Waters vs. Benedict College (ESPN2), University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (ESPN2), and Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith (ESPNU). With the Magic City Classic now in the national spotlight, the tradition and excitement of HBCU football continue to captivate audiences across the country.

Renee Douglas is a junior, mass communications major at North Carolina A&T studying journalism and public relations. She also serves as a marketing intern for McClatchy.

