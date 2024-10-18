State’s Largest Housing Authority Welcomes New Director to Lead Strategic Communications

Special to The Times

BIRMINGHAM – The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) has added to its executive leadership team. Keaira Turner recently began serving as the agency’s new Director of Strategic Communications.

Turner is a highly accomplished and dynamic professional with a genuine passion for strategic communication and brand management. She began her academic journey at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, earning a bachelor’s degree in communication studies in 2016. She obtained her master’s in media communication from Webster University in 2019. She is pursuing a doctorate in strategic media at Liberty University, solidifying her position as a forward-thinking leader.

With an impressive tenure in public relations, marketing, and communication, Turner has demonstrated proven expertise in her field. Her most notable role as Public Relations Manager for the Birmingham Police Department saw her implement transformative PR campaigns that increased media coverage by 25% and enhanced community relations by launching a public safety app.

In her most recent success as the Director of Public Affairs for the Chattanooga Police Department, Turner continued to leverage her talents, boosting the department’s brand visibility by 15% and fostering vital stakeholders by implementing transparent communication efforts.

In addition to her professional achievements, Turner is deeply committed to community service. She has held leadership positions with organizations such as the Junior League of Birmingham and Chattanooga and served on various junior boards during her time in Birmingham. Her passion for community building reflects her dedication to making a lasting impact professionally and personally.

Through her continuous learning and innovative thinking, Turner remains at the forefront of strategic communication, utilizing her wealth of knowledge to influence and inspire change across the organizations and communities she serves.

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is the state’s largest provider of public housing serving 23,000 residents. Its mission is to provide the highest standard of affordable housing while fostering vibrant, inclusive communities and serving as a catalyst for opportunity. To learn more about HABD, visit www.habd.org.

