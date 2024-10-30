T. Marie King, Founder Black Lens and Shorts, to Step Away From Sidewalk Film Festival

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

T. Marie King, who spearheaded the launch of Black Lens at Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Festival, will begin a new chapter, she announced on social media this week.

“I have a few projects I’m working on and I’m working on a play I’m about to start raising more [for] that I want to produce next year,” King told The Birmingham Times on Tuesday.

King created a showcase in Birmingham which highlighted films that not only center on Black characters and Black culture but also are created by Black filmmakers.

“I wanted to see different stories from the Black community highlighted,” she told the Birmingham Times in a 2023 interview, explaining that she was interested in seeing a variety of Black films, including comedy, horror, and love stories.

“I’m trying to make sure I hit the intersections within our community,” added King, who served as lead shorts programmer and Black Lens programmer at Sidewalk. “We’re not a monolithic group of folks.”

This week, she wrote on social media, “As I step into a new chapter, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of my journey with Sidewalk. Your support has meant so much to me.”

She wrote, “To the Sidewalk team, thank you for your collaboration, encouragement, and trust. Being a volunteer and programmer has been an honor and a joy, and I couldn’t have done it without you.”

King also thanked Chloe Cook, who serves as executive director of Sidewalk and has been with the organization for nearly 16 years, “for always being the biggest cheerleader behind the scenes, center stage and giving me freedom to grow a vision for Black Lens and Shorts.”

King, 44, is a W. K. Kellogg Foundation-trained facilitator, who leads race-reconciliation workshops across the region.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Global Economic Development and a master’s degree in Leadership and Divinity.

Some of her notable work includes “Shuttlesworth,” co-produced with J. Hardy Whitson through the support of Alabama Public Television, which chronicles the life and work of Birmingham Civil Rights activist the Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth.

In her post this week, King wrote in part,

“To the incredible Birmingham community, thank you for always showing up, embracing both the lighthearted moments and the tougher, raw discussions. I loved sharing laughs, hosting shenanigans, and also witnessing your willingness to be vulnerable with challenging films and meaningful conversations.

“Finally, to every organization that sponsored a Black Lens screening or contributed in-kind services, your support was instrumental in making those events successful and impactful. I’m going to miss it all deeply, but I leave with gratitude and anticipation for what’s to come. See you at the movies.”

