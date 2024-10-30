Birmingham’s EPIC Elementary School Celebrates Honor of Being Named Among Nation’s Best

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

It was a gathering of EPIC portions on Tuesday at one Birmingham Elementary School as students, facility, and staff celebrated being named a National Blue Ribbon School, one of the nation’s top education honors.

This is the second time that Educational Plan for the Individual Child (E.P.I.C) Elementary, located in the heart of Birmingham’s Southside near UAB, has received the honor. The last time was in the early 90’s. The State Department of Education nominated EPIC. A total of five Alabama schools were named a National blue Ribbon School this year, said State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

“We look for schools that have really outstanding academic achievement and growth,” he said. “They also consider historic gains made by students year over year, as well as the overall character of a school,” he added.

During Tuesday’s ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium, Principal Aulundria Grace said, “in education, it truly takes a village where everyone must invest in our school’s vision where we strive to prepare our scholars to lead in a global society. As the instructional leader of EPIC, I want to thank everyone for believing that we are the best at getting better …”

Dr. Mark Sullivan, BCS Superintendent, said the success at EPIC is an example of achievement throughout the school district. All EPIC third-grade students met the reading requirement on spring assessments in 2024. Sullivan said he looks forward to continued success at EPIC.

The Blue Ribbon distinction highlights schools across the country that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups. Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, “The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools.

“The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue-Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

Next week, EPIC will be recognized for the honor in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Department of Education. On Nov. 14, EPIC will be recognized during a meeting of the Alabama State Board of Education.

