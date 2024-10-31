Home Quotes of Note “I will miss the customers. Serving the community, helping people who were... Quotes of Note “I will miss the customers. Serving the community, helping people who were just getting back on their feet. We’ve been going down there (to the car wash) since we were little. There’s a lot of memories.” By Birmingham Times - October 31, 2024 200 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp APRIL PRITCHETT-WHITE ON THE CLOSING OF THEIR ETHERIDGE CAR WASH AFTER 31 YEARS. THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES, OCT. 31. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...