UAB Celebrates Milestone With 3,000 Adult Liver Transplants

By Adam Pope | UAB News

Surgeons with the University of Alabama at Birmingham have achieved a significant milestone in liver transplantation. The institution recently performed its 3,000th adult liver transplant, solidifying its position as a leading center for liver transplantation in the region and nation.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of countless individuals at UAB over four decades, thousands of donors and families who have given selflessly that others may live, and the bravery of patients facing their time of greatest need,” said Associate Professor Robert Cannon, M.D., surgical director of the liver transplant program.

During the past half-century, the UAB Comprehensive Transplant Institute has pioneered many advances, including groundbreaking research, new medicines and innovative techniques. Patients from across the country — 44 states — have come to UAB for organ transplantation, making UAB a major national player in the field.

“We are able to achieve this milestone because of the incredible team of health care professionals at UAB and the generosity of the donor families who time and time again give the gift of life,” said Brendan McGuire, M.D., medical director of Liver Transplant.

With the historic milestone of the program’s first organ transplant performed in 1968, UAB launched a journey of innovation and achievement that today has surpassed five decades. To date, more than a total of 16,000 organ transplants have been performed at UAB to go with the adult liver transplants, including heart, lung, combined heart/lung, kidney, pancreas, and uterus procedures which provide life-giving hope to adult and pediatric patients alike.

UAB’s Liver Transplant Program — the only one in Alabama — distinguishes itself as one of the nation’s most experienced, with outcomes that consistently rank among the best in the United States, and it continues to overcome barriers to transplantation.

Transplantation at UAB requires the expertise of a multitude of teams, including hepatologists, surgeons, transplant-trained nursing staff, blood banking teams and more.

Of course, UAB would not have been able to reach this milestone without the selfless acts of others who were or are currently registered as organ donors. A major factor in those decisions is Alabama’s organ procurement center Legacy of Hope.

“Legacy of Hope is proud to celebrate this transplant milestone with UAB. Transplantation would not be possible without the generosity of donors and their families who think outside of themselves to help others,” said Christy Keahey, executive director of Legacy of Hope. “Legacy of Hope is humbled by the generosity of the families we serve and the resilience of the human spirit. We are honored to be part of this lifesaving mission.”

