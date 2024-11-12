At Age 104, Birmingham’s Emma Vaiton, Air Force Rt. LtCol., Observes Veterans Day

By Samuetta Drew | For The Birmingham Times

At age 104, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Emma Louise Vaiton of Birmingham on Monday celebrated National Veterans Day the same way she’s given to her country, as an inspiration for her commitment to service and extraordinary contributions that paved the way for future generations.

This year marks the 77th Anniversary of National Veterans Day which pays tribute to those who have made immense sacrifices for their fellow Americans.

During her tour of active-duty Vaiton was stationed at different posts in America, and throughout the world. In her 20-year career, she served with distinction at several bases, including Travis Air Force Base in Northern California twice, Alaska, England, Germany, and Mississippi, where she retired.

As a Black female officer, she recalls facing unique challenges during her time in the military. Yet she persevered with grace and dignity, always focused on her mission, she said. Asked about her experience, she simply told the Birmingham Times, “I just did what I had to do and went on.”

Asked about any significant changes she could recall during her 20-year tenure in the armed forces relative to women in general and Blacks particularly, Vaiton responded, “I began to see more opportunities open up for promotions among Blacks and women were primarily in the medical field as nurses.”

She added, “I enjoyed my years of service. I met many people and made some lifetime friendships. I would recommend the service to anyone interested.”

Vaiton was born on Oct. 20, 1920, in Montgomery, Alabama. Her family eventually moved to Birmingham where she attended city public schools. She is a 1937 graduate of A. H. Parker High School before enrolling at Norwood School of Nursing where she became n registered nurse.

The three-year nursing school program was operated by Norwood Hospital in Birmingham, which was later renamed after its chief hospital administrator, Dr. Carraway. During this time nursing school programs were operated by local hospitals — not colleges or universities.

After working for several years at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Health Administration Hospital (VA) in Tuskegee, Alabama, Vaiton enrolled at Tuskegee College (Tuskegee University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing 1951. Her class was the first in the state of Alabama to graduate students with nursing degrees from a college or university.

Vaiton continued to work at the VA Hospital in Tuskegee until she joined the United States Air Force in January 1953, which she joined as a captain when most were coming in as second lieutenants. She distinguished herself by rising through the military ranks from captain to major to lieutenant colonel when very few African Americans were reaching the high ranks.

Based in California, Alaska, England, and Germany, she became a psychiatric nurse who received top secret clearance during her tenure with the Air Force. One of her major jobs was meeting the Air Force planes when they landed to help facilitate the transfer of wounded soldiers to military base hospitals where she helped care for them. Later in her career, she became an administrator in the Air Force and on Jan. 31, 1973, after serving for 20 years, she retired.

Asked some of the challenges she faced as an African American woman in leadership, she said, “Push back from some of her male counterparts who were not pleased with taking orders from … they never said anything negative to me directly, rather it was more in their demeanor.”

Asked her biggest contribution, she replied, “keeping our soldiers stable and safe.”

Updated at 3:24 on 11/12/2024 to add additional quotes.

