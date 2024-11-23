Birmingham City Schools District Gets Passing Grade on State Report Card; More Needs to Be Done, Leaders Say

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham City Schools district received an overall passing grade, according to the recently released Alabama State Report Cards, while school leaders pointed to improvements at several schools saying that a lot more work still needs to be done.

The district maintained an overall C, moving from a score of 72 in the previous year to a 74 on the report for 2023-24, according to the report.

Administrators said the number of schools receiving an A on the report card increased; three schools – Arrington Elementary, Wylam Elementary and Inglenook K-8 – improved from a grade of F to C; both Oxmoor Valley Elementary School and South Hampton K-8 school improved their grade from C to B and 42 percent of the district’s 43 schools improved their letter grade.

“This is the kind of report you get when educators, students and their families work hard toward a common goal,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “We still have a lot of work to do to ensure that each scholar receives the ultimate level of success.

Sullivan, who added that BCS has experienced a growth in student enrollment for the first time in 30 years, said BCS has intensified its efforts to identity student academic deficiencies by following data which will allow educators to tailor learning plans to help guide students toward success.

“We know that our scholars are more than a score or letter grade. They are individuals with bright dreams for the future,” Sullivan said. “When look at the grades and use them to help guide students toward their academic goals, we move closer to making those dreams a reality.”

