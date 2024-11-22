ELI Thrive Continues Transformation in Birmingham’s East Lake Area with More New, Affordable Homes

Special to The Times

ELI Thrive celebrated a significant milestone this week with the ribbon cutting for its New Housing Initiative in the East Lake neighborhood. This transformative project includes 15 new homes designed to provide safe, affordable housing for families in the Birmingham community.

The event, held at 7330 2nd Avenue South, brought together supporters, local officials, and community partners to mark the completion of three homes nearing readiness for families. The program featured speeches from key stakeholders, followed by the ribbon cutting and self-guided tours of the homes.

“Today, we stand on the brink of a dream that started with the desires of the families we serve. These homes will soon become spaces where memories are made, stories are told, and roots are planted in the East Lake community.” said Pam Bates, ELI Thrive’s Executive Director, who opened the ceremony by reflecting on the journey to make homeownership possible for families.

“Just a year ago, we were here breaking ground. Now, these homes will soon be filled with families creating memories and building toward homeownership,” added Marta Self of the Regions Foundation. “ELI’s rent-to-own program ensures these homes won’t sit empty—they’ll become stepping stones to financial stability and generational wealth.”

The Vision Behind the Homes

The ELI New Family Housing Initiative is rooted in addressing one of the most pressing

challenges in Birmingham: Access to affordable housing. With a rent-to-own program, families will have the opportunity to rent these homes at $1,000 a month, with part of their payment contributing toward their down payment. ELI Thrive coaches will continue to provide holistic support, ensuring families are equipped for the transition to homeownership.

As ELI Thrive celebrates its 15th year of service in 2025, this project exemplifies the

organization’s commitment to economic stability, housing, employment, and healthy

relationships—core pillars that guide its mission of fostering thriving communities.

“This work is not done in isolation—it takes a village. We are grateful for the support that made this possible,” said Myron Thomas, ELI Thrive’s COO, who highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project. “Today, we celebrate not only these homes but the future they represent for the families who will call them home.”

The Regions Foundation, Navigate Affordable Housing Partners, Wells Fargo, The City of Birmingham Land Bank, and were among the partners who brought this project to fruition.

“Programs like this Rent-to-Own option are genius,” said Caroline Douglas of the City of Birmingham Land Bank, who praised the initiative’s creative approach to addressing housing needs “They make homeownership accessible and help families create lasting change. Congratulations to ELI Thrive for leading the way.”

The event concluded with the official ribbon cutting and tours of the homes, offering attendees a first-hand look at the thoughtful design and quality construction.

For more information about ELI Thrive’s programs and initiatives, visit www.elithrive.com.

