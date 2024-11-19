Inside Haven Moore’s Fabulash Nails Salon Where ‘Luxury Has No Bounds’

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

What began as a hobby has flourished into a successful business and career for Haven Moore, CEO of downtown Birmingham’s sole Black-owned luxury nail and spa, Haven Fabulash Nails.

Moore, along with four other nail technicians, offers a full suite of services, such as manicures, including full sets of nails, pedicures— and “luxury that knows no bounds,” said Moore, adding, “It’s time for Black women to experience the highest level of indulgence, too.”

Opened last year at 2380 First Ave. N, the salon also conducts classes and workshops.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Moore is the definition of an entrepreneur.

“I run two other businesses,” she said. “One is called Opulence Interior Designs, where I get to indulge my passion for decorating and bringing more life into spaces. It’s incredibly fulfilling to transform rooms and create beautiful environments.

“My other business is H&H Vivid Colors, a cosmetic line I established in 2018. The brand is named after myself and my daughter, Haven and Haley, and is something I want to pass down to her. You can find the products on my website (www.hhvividcolors.com), as well as on Amazon and at Walmart!”

Born and raised in Birmingham, Moore, 30, grew up in the Fountain Heights and Pratt City communities.

“I went to elementary and middle school over in that area. Around eighth or ninth grade, I moved to Pratt City and have been there since,” she said, adding that she attended Jackson-Olin High School, where she discovered her passion for doing nails.

“I was a hairstylist first, and I did hair when I was in school,” Moore said. “ [In order to graduate from high school], I had to have another elective. … All of the hair classes were full, and the only option [available] was nail application.”

Perfecting Her Craft

From there, Moore was determined to perfect her craft.

“Eventually, I was the only person in the class that was really interested in learning how to do nails,” she said. “My teacher, [Patrice Sanders Marsh], would do one-on-one sessions with me even outside of school. She would order books for me and send me YouTube videos, and I would just sit at home and practice.”

Several lessons have contributed to Moore’s success, she said.

“One of the most important things is the value of perseverance and self-discipline,” she said. “Balancing academics, extracurricular activities, and personal life taught me the importance of time management and staying focused on my goals, no matter the challenges.

“This foundation helped me as I built Haven Fabulash Nails and Camp Haven, [a week-long nail camp for young girls],” she said. “[It] enabled me to juggle the responsibilities of running a business, nurturing my daughter, and giving back to the community.”

While sharpening her skills as a potential nail technician, Moore would still style hair. After graduating from high school, she spent some time at Lawson State Community College before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where she earned a degree in public health.

“I never thought in a million years that I’d be doing nails. I really thought I was going to be a nurse,” she said.

Making a Choice

While studying at UAB, Moore continued to do hair and nails.

“It got to a point where my clientele started to grow even more, but it was growing toward nails. People started coming to me to get their nails done, and my hair clients started to request nails service. … I would have someone at the nail table while another person was underneath the dryer,” she said.

“My clientele made me choose [between the two], and I went toward nails. I started doing nails for my neighbors, my friends, my family, for students at school. … When [my mother and I] stayed in an apartment [in Birmingham] at one time, I used to do nails on the balcony,” said Moore.

She added, “I always tell people you have to start from the bottom. I feel like that is what kept people coming back to sit in my chair.”

Moore also chose to share her knowledge through Camp Haven, a week-long nail camp for young girls, ages 10 to 14: “We’ve had two camps,” she said. “The first one was in June, and the second camp was in July.”

Inspiration

Moore’s biggest inspiration was her mom, Lisa Hunter.

“I saw her work so hard,” the business owner said. “She always worked her normal 9-to-5 [job as a customer service rep], but she always did some type of fun work on the side, [such as cleaning services], and that inspired me.”

She continued, “Seeing [my mom] work so hard almost made me feel like I had to do it, too. It’s a generational chain that was passed down to me, and now I am passing it on to my daughter, [Haley Hardin, 12].”

In five years, Moore said she can see franchising Haven Fabulash Nails and “expanding Camp Haven into a bigger, more renowned program that reaches even more young women.”

“I also want to grow my interior design business and see H&H Vivid Colors become a household name in the beauty industry,” she said. “My goal is to continue empowering others while building a legacy that my daughter can be proud of.”

Haven Fabulash Nails is located at 2308 First Ave. N, Birmingham, AL 35203; email: havenfabulashnails@gmail.com. You can also follow Haven Moore on Instagram (@haven_fabulash_nails_) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/haven.l.moore).

