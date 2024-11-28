Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham to Continue Thanksgiving Tradition; Plans to Serve 600 Meals

The Jimmie Hale Mission will continue its 80-year tradition of serving the Birmingham community on Thanksgiving Day and serve 600 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

The mission will host the meal event for individuals and families in need and said it will deliver meals to homebound seniors and others who may not be able to leave their homes. All activities will be held at our main campus at 3420 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Thanksgiving service will begin at 4:00 a.m. with final meal preparations, followed by breakfast at 6:00 a.m. Meal packing will take place at 8:30 a.m., and meal deliveries to homebound seniors will start at 10:00 a.m.

“The Jimmie Hale Mission thanks our more than 100 volunteers, including entire families, who will help us pack serve, and deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day,” Jimmie Hale Mission Executive Director Perryn Carrol said. “In this season thanks and giving, we are grateful for all the wonderful support from our community.”