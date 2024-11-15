Miles College Hosts Clark Atlanta for Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Crown on Saturday

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College has been nothing short of sensational this season. The Golden Bears (8-2, 8-0) will host Clark Atlanta (7-2-1, 6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship. There is a lot on the line in this conference title game. The winner could receive a NCAA Division II playoff bid.

The Golden Bears have only lost two games against non-conference teams this season — West Alabama and Alabama State — and last week cruised past Tuskegee University, 37-7, for their eighth consecutive victory.

On offense, Miles College is led by quarterback Kamren Ivory who has been a steady player throughout the season. Ivory has completed 108-of-199 passes for 1,392 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Golden Bears top receivers are Jaquel Fells (30 catches for 386 yards and one TD), Franck Pierre (23 receptions for 283 yards and five TDs), Keidarris Griffin (20 receptions for 298 yards and three TDs), Jaih Andrews (19 catches for 298 yards and four TDs) and Travaunta Abner (19 receptions for 256 yards and two TDs).

The ground attack has been solid with running backs Jonero Scott (97 carries for 524 yards and three TDs) and Javonta Leatherwood (66 attempts for 378 yards and nine TDs).

Earlier this season, Miles defeated Clark Atlanta 49-28. The Panthers have one of the best offensive teams in the SIAC with quarterback David Wright III who has connected on 223-of-358 passes for 2,915 yards with 28 TDs and 12 interceptions. Clark Atlanta’s key receiver is Armone Harris who has 65 receptions for 858 yards and 14 TDs.

Defensively, Miles College will need a strong effort from defensive end Roc Dowdell (seven sacks), linebacker William Hardy (40 total tackles and two sacks) and defensive back Lashon Young (seven interceptions).

This should be an exciting matchup for the league championship. Both teams can really move the ball up and down the field. It could be a high scoring affair.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama A&M shutout Grambling State in the second half for a 22-17 victory on Thursday night. A week ago, AAMU crushed Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 52-24, behind a terrific performance from running back Donovan Eaglin who had 26 carries for 148 yards and five TDs.

In other conference action, Alabama State will host Jackson State, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. The Hornets are coming off a tough 24-23 loss to Grambling State. Jackson State is one of the top HBCU teams I the country.

