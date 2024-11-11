Veterans Day 2024: How to Celebrate in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 11

The 77th Annual National Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 11.

The parade celebrates the national holiday officially signed into legislation by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1954 and is the longest-running parade of its kind in the country.

A successor to the earlier Armistice Day, Veteran’s Day was first celebrated in 1947 in Birmingham. “Though Veterans Day is now recognized as a federal holiday and a state holiday in all states, Birmingham’s celebration remains the nation’s largest,” notes the website Bhamwiki.

Among the sights at the 2024 parade, spectators can expect to see a riderless horse called Hank the Tank. The caparisoned horse or cap horse — a term that refers to wearing a saddle or decorative covering — is a tradition in military parades, including funerals. Hank will be led through the parade by the “cap walker” Grant Hardy, who serves with the Old Guard at Arlington Cemetery.

Other organizations like local Shriners, a mixture of veterans service organizations, members of the U.S. armed forces and Alabama military supporters, as well as local color guards, high school bands and drill teams, will also be present for the parade.

“Each year, we aim to pay tribute to our nation’s Veterans who have made immense sacrifices for our freedom,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation in a press release. “We are excited to reach more Veterans than ever before, with live streaming services available for those who cannot attend in person.”

Learn more about the parade below.

When is the parade? The parade will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 from 1-4:30 p.m.

Where is the parade route? The route will start on 18th Street by the Alabama Power building, pass by City Hall on 19th Street, and end at City Walk. However, the route will be a little different this year. It will wind through different historic Downtown Birmingham blocks. See a map of the parade route below.