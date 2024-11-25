Tyesha Brown, Celebrated Birmingham Indie Filmmaker, Dies at 42

By Je’Don Talley Holloway | The Birmingham Times

Tyesha Brown, a celebrated indie filmmaker born and raised in Birmingham’s Ensey community, died on Friday in Dayton, Ohio. She was 42.

Known for her passion for filmmaking and storytelling and her commitment to uplifting local talent, Ms, Brown’s work enriched the Birmingham arts scene and inspired countless aspiring creatives.

She was remembered by families and friends for her legacy of creativity, resilience, warmth, and community impact.

“I want people to know that she had an impact on the world around her,” said her sister Daphne Brown, also an Ensley resident. “Although she didn’t have any kids, she left her footprints on our family, Los Angeles, Memphis, Baltimore, Maryland, and Birmingham… she definitely lived, and she came to do what she was supposed to do.”

Daphne said she admired her sister’s spirit and would describe her as “Love.”

“When you read your Bible and it says, ‘love is patient, love is kind’, that’s my sister; she was the epitome of love,” said Daphne. “…there wasn’t a bad bone in her body. She was always so happy, eager to help, and she had a passion for everything that she did. I don’t know how I’m gonna do this [life] without her.”

Growing up “you wouldn’t find [Tyesha] without me, and me without her,” Daphne said. “We’ve always been best friends. We were total opposites, but that’s what made us the sister duo that we were.

“There’s nothing about her that I won’t miss,” Daphne continued. “Her dedication and commitment to getting things done, her love and kindness, her smile, her faith, her love my kids. I will miss all things Tyesha.”

Tyesha’s grandmother, Ensley resident Lois Banks said she loved most about her granddaughter was “her heart for people. She was more a giver than she was a receiver. She loved unconditionally, and she taught me [to do] that,” said Banks.

Brown’s unconditional love is what Banks will miss most, she said. “I know she loved me, and I loved her. She loved me unconditionally because that’s the kind of heart she had.”

Born and raised in Ensley, Tyesha Brown was a graduate of Ensley High School and earned a dual bachelor’s degree in journalism and film studies from Morgan State University in 2005. Her journey into filmmaking began with a high school project through Girls Inc.’s Snapshots pregnancy prevention program in Birmingham, culminating in her award-winning first film, Destani’s Eyes. This success ignited a lifelong passion for storytelling that would define her career.

Ms. Brown’s impressive resume included credits on major television shows like NBC’s The Voice, CBS’s Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race. She honed her skills as an associate and field producer, specializing in story development. Splitting her time between Los Angeles and Birmingham, Ms. Brown seamlessly blended her Hollywood expertise with her deep love for her hometown.

In 2023, Tyesha founded IAMCLASSYBROWN Productions, focusing on producing films that highlighted urban stories, comedies, romantic comedies, and biopics. Her latest project, Checkmate, brought together seasoned and emerging talent from Birmingham and Detroit, including veteran actor Clifton Powell.

Brown also recently signed a distribution deal with Dreamland Media for one of her final projects. ‘Heaux Week’ which can be viewed on Tubi. In partnership with Birmingham-based production company, Pivot Motion Pictures, Brown will also release one of her final projects, ‘Nate And These Nutz’ in early 2025. Supporters are encouraged to stream all of Brown’s final projects to benefit her legacy.

Beyond filmmaking, Brown was a passionate mentor and educator. She worked with organizations like Flourish, Encore Theatre and Gallery, and Make It Happen Theater Company to teach film workshops and inspire the next generation of creatives in Birmingham. Her efforts fostered an “I can do it too” spirit among local artists and filmmakers.

Ms. Brown’s life was shaped by the loss of her parents at a young age, which instilled in her an unwavering work ethic and a profound appreciation for life’s brevity. She cherished her role as a loving sister to Daphne, her only sibling, and found strength in their bond.

Ms. Brown is remembered for her unstoppable spirit, her love for Birmingham, and her relentless drive to create meaningful art. Her legacy lives on through her films, her mentorship, and the vibrant creative community she helped build.

She is survived by her grandmother, sister, nieces, Dezire Turner and Zara Ibrahim, and a host of friends, collaborators, and admirers who will continue to be inspired by her life and work.

Brown’s family asks for support in laying her to rest. Donations towards her homegoing expenses can be made at: https://everloved.com/life-of/tyesha-brown/donate/

