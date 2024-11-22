What to Watch as Miles College (9-2) Hosts Carson-Newman (9-2) in Opening Round of Division II Playoff on Sat. Nov. 23

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College heads into the opening round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on a nine-game winning streak. In the first home football playoff game in school history, the Golden Bears (9-2) will have an opportunity to showcase their talents when they entertain Carson-Newman (9-2) in the first round of the Super Region Two playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at Sloan-Alumni Stadium in Fairfield.

Miles College has garnered some well-deserved attention and a playoff spot from its impressive 53-25 victory over Clark Atlanta in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship game last week. The Golden Bears could be tested in this playoff game against South Atlantic Conference’s Carson-Newman led by star running back Jayden Sullins who has rushed for 1,090 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Golden Bears’ head coach Sam Shade will have his work cut out trying to slow down the Eagles’s rushing attack. Shade, who was named the SIAC Coach of the Year, has some key players on defense who all stepped in the SIAC championship game: defensive back Jeremiah Hudson-Davis (six total tackles, two interceptions), defensive back Lashon Young (six total tackles, one interception), defensive end Jamichael Rogers (four total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack) and Keith Green (four total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks).

Offensively, Miles College depends on quarterback Kamren Ivory and running back Jonero Scott who have been consistent throughout the season. Last week, Ivory threw for 160 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had nine carries for 34 yards. Scott was the leader of the team’s ground game. He had 15 carries for 85 yards and two TDs in the championship game. His size, speed and power should the Golden Bears control the pace of the game.

