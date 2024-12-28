Alabama Flu Cases Surge With An End Not Yet in Sight

By Ryan Hall | CBS42

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A spike in flu cases has the Alabama Department of Public Health urging healthy habits this holiday season. Trends are going upwards with an end not yet in sight.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, medical officer with the ADPH, said, “The CDC currently has us at high levels of flu. Which is just under the highest that they have — ‘very high.’”

Dr. Stubblefield explained there is an increasing number of patients visiting the emergency department statewide because of influenza.

“Any individuals can have a variety of symptoms with the flu,” said Stubblefield. “Typically, the most consistent symptoms are fever and cough. But people can also have muscle aches. People may have mild cases of the flu, especially if they’ve been vaccinated.”

Dr. Beth Weaver, M.D. at AllSouth Urgent Care in Dothan, Ala., said she’s seen a lot of respiratory illnesses recently. “With everybody getting together, and visiting, and hugging, and laughing and singing in choirs and all that, we’ve really seen an uptick in the last week and a half to two weeks,” she said. “Not only with the flu, but also with COVID.”

Weaver said it can affect some patients more than others.

“What I think is tragic is, if you’re not careful- and you’re around other people who may contract what you’re carrying — they may not always do as well,” she said. “Especially if we’re going to see grandparents, and the elderly, and in other situations.”

Dr. Stubblefield said others in that high-risk category include young children and those with heart conditions. He said to be aware of those around you, and it’s never too late to get your vaccine.

“Just in general, making sure that you try to stay home when you’re sick and then always use good respiratory etiquette,” said Stubblefield. “You know, coughing into your elbow, keeping your hands clean, things like that.”

Right now, Stubblefield explained there are more cases of influenza A than B.

In 2023, the illness peaked at the first of the year — but it’s hard to tell if that will happen again this year with cases still on the rise.