Be the Joy That Brings Blessings This Holiday Season

For some the holiday season — a time to think everyone will be brimming with joy and happiness — can invoke memories which serve as a terrible reminder of what has gone wrong. For others, it serves as a marker of the people, things or opportunities that have been lost. There’s the heaviness that rests when loved ones and friends we cherished are no longer a part of our lives.

But the beautiful thing about life is that as time moves on, it provides opportunity for us to heal and adjust to our new norms. There are times that we must do and say things to intentionally put ourselves in situations which produce a certain result.

If you’re tempted to be anxious; if you’re tempted to be depressed; or if you’re tempted to be overwhelmed this season, you may have to pull back from all the activity to get in joy. Of course, it’s your choice.

But can I suggest a strong consideration on the side of choosing joy? And yes, it will take some work, especially considering the season and all potential stressors that come with it.

And seasonal depression is a real thing. Let me add that I am not asking you to turn your emotions on and off. How you feel is very personal to you, and sometimes, it’s therapeutic to sit with that temporarily. But once you know what you are dealing with, and have acknowledged the emotion, I encourage you to participate in activities to help cultivate your joy. That’s because joy is a strong antidote to depression and despair.

Because here’s what I do know. When you focus on those things that bring you joy, you put yourself in a position to win again. There’s a sense of contentment that comes with that. And have you also noticed your joy and peace are contagious?

People can’t help but be blessed when they see it displayed through you. That’s my encouragement for you this holiday season. Feel all that you feel and sit with that for only a short while. Then, get up. Make the next step and make a conscious choice to be in joy.

It is my sincere hope that you experience something wonderful that you’ve never experienced before this holiday season and, as always, I’m rooting for you, I’m cheering for you.

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

