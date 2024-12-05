PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**JEFFERSON COUNTY SENIOR HOLIDAY CHEER CELEBRATION, 9 a.m. at 2340 Crossplex Blvd.

**HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT ARTPLAY, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 1006 19th Street S. It will feature the big summer camp show announcement and it is Free where youth can have a jolly good time. Register at: www.alysstephens.org/events/home-for-the-holidays-at-artplay.

**ALL IS BRIGHT, 6 p.m. at Vestavia City Center in Vestavia Hills.

**BRIAN NABORS -MAKING HISTORY TOGETHER – The Alabama Symphony Orchestra, The Carver Theatre and Brian Nabors are partnering for the First Concert in The Carver Theatre since 1935. It is featuring the World Premiere Birmingham Concerto No 1 composed by Birmingham’s Native Son COMPOSER BRIAN NABORS plus Bach & Respighi at 6:30 p.m. For more details, go to: alabamasymphony.org.

**STEVIE TOMBSTONE at the Nick Rocks.

**MULTI-DIVINCIONAL: THE SECOND ACT at The Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY WEEKEND PRE-PARTY wit ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SATURN’S COSMIC KARAOKE at Saturn.

**WHO’S BAD – 20th Anniversary Tour at Iron City.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTIST MARKET, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 105 West College Street in Columbiana by the Shelby County Arts Council.

**ART AFTER 5: DIE HARD, 5 p.m. 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**UAB ARTPLAY: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 1006 19th Street South.

**POLAR EXPRESS ADVENTURE IN IRONDALE, 6 p.m. at Irondale City Hall. Free photos with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies. Tree Lighting Celebration follows the parade. Register to participate in the parade at: www.tinyurl.com/irondaleChristmas4.

**PICTURES WITH SANTA, 6 p.m. at Deerfoot Church of Christ in Clay.

**ROSS BRIDGE HOLIDAY MARKET, 4 p.m. at 2101 Grand Avenue in Hoover.

**CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m. at Pinson Bicentennial Park in Pinson.

**GROOVE INTO THE HOLIDAYS, 6:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn Theatre.

**HOLIDAY ‘SPLOSION, 8 p.m. at Theatre Downtown..

**ASK CAROL with MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO at Saturn.

SATURDAY…

**BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 9 a.m. alongside Samford University with breakfast, activities and a complimentary photo with the jolly man himself.

**ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTIST MARKET, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 105 West College Street in Columbiana by the Shelby County Arts Council.

**BE KIND BIRMINGHAM’S 3rd ANNUAL CHRISTMAS POP-UP FREE STORE, 10 a.m. at the Ensley Recreation Center, 2800 Avenue K. A day of holiday cheer, community support and free resources for those in need.

**THE CITY OF MIDFIELD CHRISTMAS PARADE, 10 a.m. at the Midfield Recreation Center.

*PJ PARTY: THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, 10:30 a.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**AG GASTON BUSINESS INSTITUTE HOLIDAY YOUTH POP- UP MARKETPLACE, 12 p.m. at Innovation Depot.

**BRUNCH WITH SANTA, 12 p.m. at 800 Highway 87 in Calera.

**NUTCRACKER TEA at The Kelly featuring The Alabama Ballet, 12:30 p.m. at 2027 1st Avenue North.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**CHRISTMAS AT THE STATION, 1919 9th St., Calera.

**A WALK THROUGH BETHLEHEM, 5:30 p.m. at Homestead Hollow I Springville.

**A NIGHT TO REMEMBER HOLIDAY GALA, 6 p.m. at The Avondale West in Midfield.

**THE MIDNIGHT EFFECT: THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE KRAMPUS at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**2nd SUNDAYS CHRISTMAS MARKET, 11 a.m. at 3186 D Pelham Parkway, in Pelham.

**MERRY GRINCHMAS! FREE GRINCH PHOTOS, 1 p.m. at Steel Hall Brewing in Grayson Valley.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**WREATH-MAKING WORKSHOP at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2 – 4:30 p.m.

**MOUNTAIN BROOK HOLIDAY PARADE, 3 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Village.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BERNIE MASKMAN presents SA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, 6:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**THE WOOD BROTHERS at Iron City.

**ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RENT PARTY BENEFIT FOR CHRIS HENDRIX: 2 -8 p.m. at The Nick.

**THE CATASTROPHES, OWL KEY & THE ATOMIC KIDS at The Nick.

**MUSIC OF TAYLOR SWIFT + MORE FOR KIDS at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**CAT RIDGEWAY & THE TOURISTS at The Nick.

TUESDAY…

**PARENT EXPO – The UAB Educational Opportunity Center and Birmingham City Schools present Parent Expo, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. You can apply for a job, info on housing and home ownership, ID assistance, GED sign up, small business info, FAFSA help, BIOA assistance AND you can find a career plus at the Lincoln Development Professional Center, 901 9th Avenue No. For more info: 205-224-7571 or email rdrakes@uab.edu

**HOLIDAY BLAZER BINGO, 6 p.m. at 1301 10th Avenue South

**LIGHTING OF THE STAR AND CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m. at the top of 18th Street in Homewood.

**A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at the O’Neal library with a Special Appearance by Mrs. Claus for a Family Night Movie.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**DECEASED at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**ARTBREAK: WHAT IS COLOR THEORY? 11 a.m. at 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA returns with their all-new how “The Lost Christmas Eve”, 7 p.m. at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**BABYTRON & BLP KOSHER at Iron City.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at the Nick.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**SKYLER DAVIS WITH GERALD SARANTHUS at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WEEKEND PREPARTY with ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FIREHOUSE CAC END OF THE YEAR BASH 2024 at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**MISTLETOE ON MAIN 2024, 4 p.m. in Downtown Leeds.

**SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO BGBC, 4 p.m. at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100 in Hoover.

**CREOLE CHRISTMAS with PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, 7 p.m. in the Jemison Concert Hall at the UAB Alys Stephens Center.

**Q DOT, JAXXXON & FRIENDS HIP HOP CONCERT at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**DRAYTON FARLEY at Saturn.

**FUTUREBIRDS at Iron City.

THINGS TO DO… in town, around the state…

MERRY & BRIGHT IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**TODAY – Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House.

**SUNDAY – Mountain Brook Holiday Parade.

**NEXT THURSDAY – English Village Holiday Open House.

NEAR AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…

**GLOW WILD is happening right now (through January 2025) at our own Birmingham Zoo. See the larger than life lanterns that will light the path through the Zoo as you make memories of a lifetime. Walk through the displays and take plenty of photos with the family and friends as you try the special versions of hot chocolate in the restaurants. Don’t miss one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities. AND, throughout the season, there will be special guests and appearances. Visit www.birminghamzoo.com for more.

MISTLETOE ON MAIN IN LEEDS…

**NEXT FRIDAY – Downtown Leeds is where the family fun starts at 4 p.m. This is the Third Annual Mistletoe on Main event. Enjoy games, food trucks, horse and carriage rides, bounce horses, train rides, and photo ops. Shop with downtown businesses and enjoy so much more.

**NEXT FRIDAY – CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Leeds Area Chamber‘s Annual Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m.

IRONDALE HOLIDAY SEASON…

**FRIDAY – POLAR EXPRESS ADVENTURE, CHRISTMAS PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING, 6 p.m. at Irondale City Hall. There will be FREE photos with Santa, Hot Cocoa and Cookies. The parade route is Irondale Community School to Hwy 78 (Westbound) to 20th Street So.

**HOLIDAY HOUSE SHOWDOWN judging is December 9-15 for Irondale’s most Festive Home at www.tinyurl.com?tronCHristmas24. Winners will be announced at the City Council Meeting, December 17.

(If you missed the ‘Sock It To ’Em’ Sock Drive, it is not too late to drop off socks at Irondale City Hall and Public Library. IT IS ‘still’ COLD!!!

**HOLIDAY SPIRIT OF GIVING BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Irondale City Hall.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

AT THE ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS –

**DECEMBER 7 – THE HOLIDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT …You are cordially invited to a fabulous Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) Holiday Music Student Concert, a family favorite, Saturday, at 7 p.m. Enjoy a beautiful classical and jazz music repertoire on the school campus in the school’s Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Start your holiday season celebrations with the ASFA holiday concert for the whole family! The ASFA Choir, Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and the ASFA Singers will bring you holiday spirit with music, songs and even a sing-along. The concert will feature 61+ musicians and a selection of time-honored holiday music. Admission charges Adults $15 | $8 Students and Children (2 & up).

AT THE JAZZ HALL OF FAME

**DECEMBER 10-14 INSTRUMENT DRIVE – Join the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame for their campaign of collecting gently used instruments, including saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, flute, guitar, bass, trombone and more. Drop off December 10 – 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1631 4th Avenue North.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SUNDAY DAYHIKE with Southeastern Outings in Oak Mountain State Park. Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike are welcome. Meet at 12:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Depart from there at 1 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2. seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info: Randall Adkins, 205-719-7719.

**THURSDAY WEEKDAY HIKE at Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35242. Details: Enjoy an easy three-mile hike on trails in North Shelby County just off Valleydale Road. Veterans Park is an 82-acre park with numerous walking trails, a four-acre lake and a one-acre pond. This is a guided tour of easily walkable trails. Bring water and wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the Veterans Park parking lot right beside the building with restrooms in it at the park. Depart from there at 10 a.m. Optional lunch nearby after the hike at Metro Diner Restaurant in Inverness. Admission to Park: Free. Information and hike leader: Randall Adkins, 205/719-7719 cell.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

THURSDAY…

**FILM – A REAL PAIN, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The film – Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

**KNITFLIX AND CHILL: THE HOLIDAY, starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Directed by Nancy Meyers.

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**FILM – DAHOMEY, starring Gildas Adannou, Habib Ahandessi, Josea Guedje and directed by Mati Diop. The film is about thousands of royal artifacts of Dahomey, a West African kingdom were taken by French colonists in the 19th Century for collection and display in Paris. Centuries later, a fraction returned to their home in modern-day Benin. This dramatized documentary follows the journey of 26 of the treasures as told by cultural art historians, embattled university students and one of the repatriated statues himself.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**FLOW directed by Gints Zilbalodis.

FRIDAY…

TVs of Terror and under the Mountain presents FRANKIE FREAKO, starring Conor Sweeney, Kristy Wordsworth, Adam Brooks and directed by Steven Kostanski.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

**PJ PARTY: THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS starring Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara and directed by Henry Selick.

SUNDAY…

**FILMAKER FOCUS – ELAINE MAY: THE HEARTBREAK KID, starring Charles Grodin, Cybill Shepherd Jeannie Berling and directed by Elaine May.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

