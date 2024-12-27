Birmingham Bowl Fans in Town Celebrating Before Today’s Kickoff

By Amy Hybels | CBS42

The celebration for the 18th Birmingham Bowl is already well underway.

Candy Rock, a local cover band, hit the Fan Fest Stage at 1 p.m. Thursday ahead of the pep rallies for both Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

There were a lot of excited football fans who gathered outside to celebrate one day ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff planned for Friday.

Annette Johnson arrived Tuesday. Her son, Jamal Haynes, plays running back for Georgia Tech.

When asked who’s going to win this year’s Birmingham Bowl, she did not hesitate: “Georgia Tech, go Jackets!”

Rachel Monnin and her family drove in from Ohio. Her son, Adam Monnin, plays the trumpet for the Yellow Jacket Marching Band.

“We’re here two nights,” she explained. “Came in pre-game and then we’re going to celebrate a little bit after the game.”

That’s great news for the Westin and the Sheraton hotels, whose location allows fans to walk to Protective Stadium. It’s also where the Georgia Tech Football team is staying.

“We’re definitely seeing fans come in and stay,” said Kristin Williams, the Director of Marketing and Sales for the Westin and the Sheraton. “I also think it’s because of all the events that the Birmingham Bowl has going on, like tonight is Fan Fest, tomorrow is the tail gate, it’s driving fans to want to stay longer.”

Birmingham Bowl players visit VA Hospital to spread Christmas cheer Georgia Tech graduate Atif Khan drove his family in from Gainesville, Florida, to attend the Birmingham Bowl.

It’s the first time I’m going to a bowl game, and I wanted the family to be a part of it as well,” Khan said.

While they’re staying at an Airbnb, Khan says they will be eating a lot of meals out, which is great news for local restaurants like Mugshots Grill and Bar, which says it brought on plenty of staff to handle the expected crowds.

Since the Birmingham Bowl began in 2006, it’s generated more than $181 million in economic impact for the Birmingham region, according to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.

While some folks may just drive in for the day, other fans are turning this into a two- or three-day trip.

Paul Dangel, the Director of Sales for the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – the Winfrey Hotel, where the Vanderbilt football team is staying, said they were completely sold out Thursday night.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

