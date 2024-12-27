Remembering Willie Mays, James Earl Jones, Quincy Jones and Others We Lost in 2024

Remembering Willie Mays, James Earl Jones, Quincy Jones and Others We Lost...

The Birmingham Times

As 2024 comes to a close, we take time to remember just a few of the notable Black civic leaders, actors, athletes, artists, entrepreneurs and more lost during the year.

January

19 — Marlena Shaw, 84, legendary jazz and soul singer.

22 — Dexter Scott King, 62, son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

February

1 — Carl Weathers, 76, actor, director, and former gridiron linebacker.

7 — Henry Fambrough, 85, the last surviving original member of the legendary R&B group The Spinners.

20 — Hydeia Broadbent, 39, HIV/AIDS activist, diagnosed with AIDS at age of 3, one of the initial children to receive treatment for HIV/AIDs lived for more than 30 years

March

4 — Janice Burgess, 72, TV executive and screenwriter who was best known for creating the popular Nickelodeon television show “The Backyardigans.”

12 — Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker, 60, longtime member of the 1970s funk group The Gap Band.

29 — Louis Gossett Jr., 87, the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Officer and Gentleman.

April

10 — DJ Mister Cee, 57, pioneering Hip-Hop DJ and longstanding fixture of NYC rap radio.

10 — O.J. Simpson, 76, former NFL star and Heisman trophy winner.

May

31 — Myrna Carter Jackson, 82, Birmingham civic leader and Foot Soldier who participated in marches, sit-ins, demonstrations and other Civil Rights activities.

31 — Marian Robinson, 86, Michelle Obama’s mother

June

13 – Angela Bofill, 70, R&B balladeer with a silky voice.

18 – Willie Mays, 93, Major League Baseball Great, Fairfield resident.

25 — Bill Cobbs, 90, prolific character actor, perhaps best known for his roles in films like Night at the Museum, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

27 – DJ Polo, 63, half of the influential rap group DJ Polo and Kool G Rap.

July

22 — Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, 74, The U.S. representative for Texas’s 18th congressional district and noted Civil Rights pioneer.

29 — Erica Ash, 46, actress, perhaps best known for her roles in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood, STARZ’s Survivors Remorse.

August

6 — Hezekiah Jackson IV, 65, who served as president of the Metro Birmingham NAACP, Birmingham Citizens Advisory Board, and the Inglenook Neighborhood Association.

13 – Wallace (Wally) Amos Jr., 88, founder of the Famous Amos chocolate chip cookie.

15 — Beatking , 39, the titan of Houston party hip-hop, real name Justin Riley.

21 — John Amos, 84, star of Good Times, Roots, and more.

31 — Fatman Scoop, 53, legendary New York musician.

September

5 — Rich Homie Quan, 33, the multiplatinum-selling artist from Atlanta.

9 — James Earl Jones, 93, legendary actor who defined an era of film, television, and theater

15 — Michaela DePrince, 29, ballet dancer, became youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

16 — Tito Jackson, 70, original member of the hit-making pop group the Jackson 5.

25 — Cat Glover, 60, whose full name was Catherine Vernice Glover, choreographer, dancer, singer, and rapper.

30 — Dikembe Mutombo, 58, Hall of Fame basketball center.

October

7 — Cissy Houston, 91, renowned soul and gospel singer and mother to Whitney Houston.

November

3 — Quincy Jones, 91, composer and producer who collaborated with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson.

6 — Tony Todd, 69, actor who played Candyman in the horror films.

9 — Judith Jamison, 81, an internationally acclaimed dancer who later served as artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

December

10 – Nikki Giovanni, 81, poet and literary celebrity.

26 — Richard Parsons, 76, prominent executive who led Time Warner and Citigroup.

