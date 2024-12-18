City of Birmingham Hosts Parade of Champions for A.H. Parker High School  

The Birmingham Times

The City of Birmingham on Tuesday saluted Arthur Harold Parker High School with a Parade of Champions after the school captured its first ever AHSAA 6A title. The parade began near the Boutwell Auditorium, past City Hall and Linn Park and ended on Sixth Avenue North and 16th Street North.

Earlier this month Parker (14-1) downed perennial power Saraland 28-17 in the state championship game at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.

Na’eem Offord led the Thundering Herd offense with 98 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Quarterback Dylan Reese completed 6 of 11 passes for 74 yards. Defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford earned game MVP honors with six total sacks, five unassisted, with three sacks and 4½ tackles for loss.

