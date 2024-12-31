HBCU Band Faces Backlash Over Trump Inauguration Invitation

By | HBCU Buzz

The Mississippi Valley State University marching band, the “Mean Green Marching Machine,” is being criticized for accepting an invitation to participate in the 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade for President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025. MVSU’s president, Dr. Jerryl Briggs, hailed the opportunity as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” that would bring pride to the university and the state of Mississippi.

With the estimated cost of attendance reaching $350,000 — covering travel, accommodations, meals, and equipment transport — he band has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the necessary funds. The 250-member band highlighted its rich history, performing at notable events, including the Rose Bowl and NBA games. They made history as the first HBCU band to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade in 1965. They also played at President Nixon’s inauguration in 1968.

Conflicting Reactions

Despite the excitement, not all reactions have been positive. Critics argue that participating in the parade supports an administration that has marginalized HBCUs and perpetuated racism and division.

“Mississippi Valley deciding to join that orange man in DC was a choice & poor one. They from the Blackest most historical state in the union and they decide to be obtuse. I hope you don’t raise a penny, because being willfully ignorant is not a flex. It’s actually coonary,” @jaesofamous posted on X.

However, supporters of the band’s participation contend that an inaugural parade is a celebration of American music and culture, part of HBCU traditions in Republican parades.

One commenter expressed outrage about that argument, calling out Trump’s legacy as “an administration that threatens the existence of HBCUs, freedom, health, and existence of those that are already disenfranchised,” while another highlighted past disrespectful remarks made by Trump.

MVSU is improving its band hall to enhance practice facilities while preparing for the event. As fundraising efforts continue, Mississippi Valley State navigates the contrasting opinions surrounding its participation in the inauguration. They find themselves at a crossroads of tradition, pride, and the complexities of political identity.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

