Miles College Purple Marching Machine to Compete in ESPN Band of the Year Championship

The Miles College Purple Marching Machine (PMM) has been selected to compete in the ESPN Band of the Year Championship, set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 13. The competition, part of the Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend, will showcase the nation’s best HBCU marching bands in Division I and Division II.

The PMM will face off against Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion. The Purple Marching Machine of Miles College is the only college from Alabama selected for this competition.

The Purple Marching Machine’s selection follows an extraordinary season, including a show-stopping performance at the Pepsi Battle of the Bands in Houston, TX. The band is ranked as the Number Two in the nation by HBCU Buzz and featured on the CNN podcast 5 Good Things.

“I am not at all surprised by this invitation. I know we have one of the best bands in the land and one of the most talented directors leading them, Willie Snipes,” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. “The Purple Marching Machine is a source of pride for our illustrious institution, and I am grateful for all they contribute to our tradition of excellence. We can’t wait to cheer them on in Atlanta.”

PMM Director Professor Willie J. Snipes said, “We are ready to give an outstanding performance and proudly represent Miles College. We look forward to an incredible battle in Atlanta.”

The ESPN Band of the Year Championship will feature four HBCU bands, with North Carolina A&T University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine and Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 competing for the Division I title and the Miles College Purple Marching Machine taking on Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion for the Division II crown.

For tickets and more information about the ESPN Band of the Year Championship, visit https://shorturl.at/nF7a1 or www.hbcugameday.com.