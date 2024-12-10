Nikki Giovanni, Renowned Poet and Voice of Black Resilience, Dies at 81

TheGrio

Yolande Cornelia “Nikki” Giovanni Jr., renowned American poet, writer, commentator, activist, and educator died Monday. She was 81.

According to WDJB News, Ms. Giovanni passed away peacefully with her partner, Virginia “Ginny” Fowler close by.

Throughout her career, Ms. Giovanni penned many poetry anthologies, children’s books, and spoken word albums. Her autobiographical “Nikki-Rosa” poem has been reprinted in numerous collections. Her versatility as a writer was reflected in works such as “Spin a Soft Black Song” (1971) and “Ego-Tripping and Other Poems for Young People” (1973), which showed Ms. Giovanni could write for a younger audience while still tackling challenging themes.

In 1987, Ms. Giovanni joined the faculty at Virginia Tech as a professor of English, teaching creative writing and literature until her retirement in 2022. Her time at Virginia Tech was characterized by her commitment to education and mentorship. After the tragic shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007, Ms. Giovanni crafted a powerful chant-poem for the memorial, capturing the resilience of the community.

Born on June 7, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ms. Giovanni enjoyed a career that lasted more than five decades. Her early years were enveloped in closeness to her African American heritage and a love for literature. She entered Fisk University’s “Early Entrant” program, beginning college in Nashville, Tennessee before completing her high school studies.

At Fisk, she edited the student literary magazine, renewed the campus chapter of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and went on to graduate with honors with her B.A. in history in 1967.

By the late 1960s, Ms. Giovanni was established as one of the leading voices in the Black Arts Movement and had become known as “Poet of the Black Revolution.” Her first volumes of poetry, “Black Feeling, Black Talk” in 1968 and “Black Judgement,” in 1968, were unapologetically bold, militant and powerful calls to racial and social justice.

Ms. Giovanni was the recipient of numerous literary and social justice awards, including several NAACP Image Awards, the Langston Hughes Medal, and more than 20 honorary degrees from colleges and universities. In 2005, her album, “The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection,” was nominated for the Grammy Best Spoken Word Album. She was also named one of Oprah Winfrey’s 25 “Living Legends.”

In the early 1990s, Ms. Giovanni battled with lung cancer. Her 1999 collection “Blues: For All the Changes: New Poems” comprises poems on nature and her cancer journey.

Ms. Giovanni was a proud honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Her legacy is one of profound impact on literature, education, social activism, and a larger quest for justice and equality. She is survived by her son, Thomas Watson Giovanni, wife, Virginia Fowler, granddaughter, Kai Giovanni, amongst other family members, according to WDBJ in Virginia.

One of Ms. Giovanni’s quotes from her anthology, “The Collected Poetry, 1968-1998,” speaks perfectly to the writer and scholar’s indomitable spirit:

“I hope i die

warmed

by the life that i tried

to live”

