PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

**LIVERPOOL LEGENDS, “THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE”, 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.

**English Village Holiday Open House.

**SKYLER DAVIS WITH GERALD SARANTHUS at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WEEKEND PREPARTY with ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FIREHOUSE CAC END OF THE YEAR BASH 2024 at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

**Downtown Leeds is where the family fun starts at 4 p.m. This is the Third Annual Mistletoe on Main event. Enjoy games, food trucks, horse and carriage rides, bounce horses, train rides, and photo ops. Shop with downtown businesses and enjoy so much more.

**CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Leeds Area Chamber‘s Annual Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m.

**SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO BGBC, 4 p.m. at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100 in Hoover.

**CREOLE CHRISTMAS with PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, 7 p.m. in the Jemison Concert Hall at the UAB Alys Stephens Center.

**Q DOT, JAXXXON & FRIENDS HIP HOP CONCERT at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**DRAYTON FARLEY at Saturn.

**FUTUREBIRDS at Iron City.

SATURDAY…

**SIXTEENTH ANNUAL WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA CEREMONY at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

**SATURN HOLIDAY MARKET, 12 p.m. with arts, crafts and vintage. Free entry.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**CHRISTMAS IS A DRAG, 8 p.m. at Saturn 200 41st Street South.

**SATURN HOLIDAY MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SKEPTIC? + POST CONSUMER WASTE + JONNY AND THE BLACK FRAMES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT WITH R.1.Y.T.

**THE ERRORS TOUR – COMEDIAN JAMES “MURR” MURRAY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**SOUNDS OF THE SEASON by Opera Birmingham Chorus and soloists for an afternoon of music and cheer, 2:30 p.m. at the Brock Recital Hall.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THEM CHIREN GONNA HAVE A GOOD CHRIMA with BENNI MAC featuring CORTEZ BROOKS, MS. AARKANSAS and BRANDON MILLS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**COMEDIAN SAMMY OBEID at the Star Dome Comedy Club.

**KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**ERICA RYLEIGH WITH BACKWOOD SHINERS at The Nick.

**AMERICAN AQUARIUM with JUSTIN BLOSS at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORYSLAM: SILVER LINING at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**PRODUCE GIVEAWAY, 9 a.m. at 100 Mike Moore Blvd, in Birmingham.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at the Nick.

**SATURN’S SANTA SPECTATULAR at Saturn.

**SATURN CHRISTMAS RAVE.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**PHEROMONIA at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY WEEKEND PREPARTY with ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE JESUS LIZARD at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**COMEDIAN DL HUGHLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with BELLA DONNA at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**NIKKI NAIR- SATURN 360 RAVE with ANDRES REALLY< and MELLOW MELLON at Saturn.

**THE MOLLY RINGWALDS at Iron City.

NEWS TO USE

**URGENT NEWS…from the U.S. Department of Treasury – Financial Crimes Enforcement Network –

ALL BUSINESS OWNERS, LLCs AND CORPORATIONS are required to file the (BOIR) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP INFORMATION REPORT by December 31, 2024, midnight/before January 1, 2025. IF NOT COMPLIANT – Penalties are $553 per day up to $10,000 AND 2 years imprisonment. For more information, contact (205) 595-8156 Mary Latimore OR www.fincen.gov/boi. MUST DO!!!

THINGS TO DO…in town, around the state…

FOR MUSIC AND CHRISTMAS LOVERS…

**FRIDAY – CREOLE CHRISTMAS with PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND performs at the UAB Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall on Friday, 7 p.m. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band takes the stage with the Creole Christmas performing New Orleans classics as well as loved holiday selections with a twist. It was established at the dawn of the 20th century in New Orleans with a mix of African, Caribbean and European musical traditions. Preservation Hall defied segregation by welcoming racially-integrated bands and audiences during the Jim Crow era. The Jaffe family at the heart of this institution participated in the Southern Civil Rights Movement facing police scrutiny for their inclusive practices. The nightly jazz concerts got media attention locally and nationally in the New York Times and the Brinkley News Hour causing Allan Jaffe to go beyond New Orleans organizing the Preservation Hall Jazz Band in 1963. The band has performed in venues like The Filmore West with the Grateful Dead to international stages including an appearance at the palace of the King of Thailand. After Allan Jaffe’s passing in 1987, leadership of Preservation Hal and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band passed to his son Benjamin Jaffe where the Hall continues to thrive, preserving and promoting traditional jazz for audiences worldwide.

AT THE LYRIC THEATRE…

**TODAY – LIVERPOOL LEGENDS will perform at the Lyric Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison – sister of George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever. Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Twist and Shout. You’ll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. And in The End, Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude. This one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison, who was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing! Together, these four lads will bring you “The Complete Beatles Experience.”

AT THE JAZZ HALL OF FAME…

**THROUGH SATURDAY INSTRUMENT DRIVE – Join the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame for their campaign of collecting gently used instruments, including saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, flute, guitar, bass, trombone and more. Drop off through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1631 4th Avenue North.

AT THE OPERA BIRMINGHAM…

**SUNDAY… SOUNDS OF THE SEASON bring the magic of the holidays, 2:30 p.m. in Brock Recital Hall at Samford University campus. The festive concert features sacred and secular favorites performed by soloists, the Opera Birmingham Chorus that includes WON CHO, soprano MEG JACKSON and soprano ALLISON SANDERS. DELEE BENTON, LAUREN TINSLEY and CAITLYN WALTERS will join them. JOHN ROBERTSON, who will accompany on piano, directs the music. GRACE KLEIN COMMUNITY will partner with Opera Birmingham in the spirit of giving. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing relief to disadvantaged individuals and families in the Birmingham Area. The audience is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to drop off in the collection barrel located in the lobby. For more, operaBirmingham.org or 205-322-6737.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY…CREATE YOUR OWN DESERT TERRARIUM, 5:30 – 7 p.m. (Outdoor Classroom) Create your mini ecosystem in a make-and-take workshop with Astrid Jerez of Vivatia Plants, perfect for low-maintenance plant lovers and small-space gardeners. Materials and tools are provided. Register.

**TUESDAY – GROWING YOUR OWN MUSHROOMS, 10 a.m. – Noon. (Outdoor Classroom) Join Urban Regional Extension Agent Bronson Lubresky with the basic steps for growing mushrooms. Register.

**JANUARY 7 – THYME TO READ BOOK CLUB, 4 p.m. with “Comfort of the Crows” by Margaret Renkl. Free to the public.

**JANUARY 9 – CARING FOR YOUR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – Noon, to learn how you can store, clean and sharpen your had tools. Bring your pruners, a trowel, loppers or soil knife. No power tools such as long-handled shovel or pitchfork. Register.

**JANUARY 13 – DISCOVER & EXPLORE: BOTNAICAL STILL

LIFE, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join artist Erica Scott of Dabble, a Birmingham Arts Studio. Learn drawing techniques using colored pencils and pastels. Take botanical elements such as cut flowers, leaves, etc. to be assembled in a classroom stll life. Drawing materials are provided.

**JANUARY 28 – ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP CELEBRATION – Join Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens as they welcome Mike Gibson as the Special Guest Speaker for the annual John A. Floyd Lecture. Members Free.

(For more, visit bbgardens.org.)

AT THE BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE…

**SATURDAY – GIFTS FOR GOOD MARKET, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Protective Stadium with handmade gifts, baked goods, home décor and more from local non-profits plus festive holiday music, photo booth and gift-wrapping station.

**NEXT SATURDAY – CELEBRATE KWANZAA FAMILY WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Odessa Woolfolk Gallery. Register at www.bcri.org/events.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO

**GLOW WILD is happening right now (through January 2025) at our own Birmingham Zoo. See the larger than life lanterns that will light the path through the Zoo as you make memories of a lifetime. Walk through the displays and take plenty of photos with the family and friends as you try the special versions of hot chocolate in the restaurants. Don’t miss one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities. AND, throughout the season, there will be special guests and appearances. Visit www.birminghamzoo.com for more.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**THURSDAY WEEKDAY HIKE at Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35242. Details: Enjoy an easy three-mile hike on trails in North Shelby County just off Valleydale Road. Veterans Park is an 82-acre park with numerous walking trails, a four-acre lake and a one-acre pond. This is a guided tour of easily walkable trails. Bring water and wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the Veterans Park parking lot right beside the building with restrooms in it at the park. Depart from there at 10 a.m. Optional lunch nearby after the hike at Metro Diner Restaurant in Inverness. Admission to Park: Free. Information and hike leader: Randall Adkins, 205/719-7719 cell.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**FLOW directed by Gints Zilbalodis.

TODAY…

**DAHOMEY starring Gildas Adannou, Habib Ahandessi, Josea Guedge and directed by Mati Diop.

**SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE: JINGLE BELL ROCKS Free!

FRIDAY…

**STAR WARS: PHANTOM MENACE starring Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman and directed by George Lucas.

**STAR WARS SPACE RAVE

**BAD MOVIE NIGHT

SATURDAY…

**STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES starring Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman and directed by George Lucas.

**STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH starring Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman and directed by George Lucas.

SUNDAY…

**FILMMAKER FOCUS – ELAINE MAY: MIKEY AND NICKY, starring Peter Falk, John Cassavetes, Ned Beatty and directed by Elaine May.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

