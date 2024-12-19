PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON!! … MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OF YOU…FROM ALL OF US!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**ELF, 2 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**COCOA & CAROLS at Highland, 6 p.m. at 1045 20th Street So.

**PHEROMONIA at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY WEEKEND PREPARTY with ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE JESUS LIZARD at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY… IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**LUTHER” NEVER TOO MUCH, 2:30 p.m. at Sidewalk.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**TAYLOR HICKS performing Rod Stewart & Christmas Classics at Lyric Theatre, 7 p.m.

**SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS MUSICAL CONCERT, 7 p.m. at the Epic Center on Third Avenue West.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with BELLA DONNA at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**NIKKI NAIR- SATURN 360 RAVE with ANDRES REALLY and MELLOW MELLON at Saturn.

**THE MOLLY RINGWALDS at Iron City.

SATURDAY…

**CROCKET CORNER, 10 a.m. at 6757 Old Springville Rd. in O=Pinson

**WOMEN’S PROPEL CHRISTMAS BRUNCH, 10 a.m. at Another Broken Egg Café in Mountain Brook

**5th ANNUAL TOY AND GIFT GIVEAWAY, 10 a.m. at Bryant Chapel AME Church.

**GRINCHMAS at Trussville Entertainment District, 10 a.m. at 165 Morrow Avenue, Suite 105.

**SHARE HOLIDAY MAGIC on the COCA-COLA HOLIDAY CARAVAN TOUR, 12 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Parkway East.

**BLACK GIRL KRISTMAS, Noon – 4 p.m. at 3325 Main Street, Adamsville.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**IMMERSIVE RESORATIVE YOGA, 4 p.m. at 5361 U.S. 280 Suite 106A in Vestavia

**MISTLETOE JAM: A LUTHER VANDROSS TRIBUTE PARTY, 6 – 10 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue No at Sidewalk. FREE.

**CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, 7:30 p.m. at Lyric Fine Arts Theatre.

**T.U.B.B’s XMAS SHOW, 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**NO SCRUBS: 90s DANCE PARTY, 10 p.m. at Saturn 200 41st Street South.

**LATE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT WITH R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

**HOLIDAY PARTY with ORANGE MUDD at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**YOUTH CHRISTMAS PROGRAM, 9 a.m. at 1730 11th Avenue North in Bessemer.

**CHRISTMAS AT FAITH CHAPEL. 10 a.m.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**YOUTH & KIDS’ NATIVITY SERVICE, 2 p.m. at Urban Ministry, Inc.

**WHITE CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG, 2 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, 3:30 p.m. at Sidewalk.

**CAROL SIONG in Triangle Park, 3 p.m.

**POTHOLE, 5 p.m. at Elysian Gardens, 5 p.m.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY, 6 p.m. at Wordplay.

**THE UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER PARTY, 8 p.m. at Volume Restaurant and Bar, 2024 Green Springs Hwy. SO.

**BIRMINGHAM NOOTENANNY FOOD DRIVE at The Nick.

**JOHNNY COLEY’S MISTER SWEET WHISPER with WORST SPILLS, MOTHER HARMONGY and FLUSNOIX at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**LADY WOO’S KEEP ON ROLLIN’, 10 a.m. Collecting rolling luggage, duffle Bags, toiletries, warm weather clothing, $10 Gift cards and cash donations at 2324 5th Avenue North.

**CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES, 4:30 p.m. at 4300 Hampton Heights Drive.

**ROJO OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE PLUS ROJOMAS IN THE SIDE ROOM, 6 p.m. at 2921 Highland Avenue.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

WEDNESDAY…

HAVE A MERRY, MERRY CHRISTMAS!!

**NOSFERATU, 2 p.m. at Sidewalk.

**BABYGIRL, 2:30 p.m. at Sidewalk.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**CHRISTMAS NIGHT WITH SUNDROP! at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LITTLE RAINE BAND at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**DIYBHAM RAVE: SWAP MEET!, BREUN & DJ ZZZ at Saturn.

**THE MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT at Iron City. at Iron City.

NEWS TO USE…

KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN…PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**TRACIE LAVERN BANKS – Looking for a little something different for the holidays in December (and in the future), then here is something to check out anytime: ‘TeeCakes & More’ by Tracie Lavern Banks. Ms. Banks does a lot in the community that you should know, so let me tell you a little about her. Ms. Tracie has a non-profit ‘MIGHTY UNSUNG HEROES’ that was found during COVID to help the frontline workers. Ms. Tracie who owns ‘TeeCakes & More’ makes sweet treats, bracelets and wreaths, and heads a family of entrepreneurs. Her son, NFL football player Shaq Calhoun is also a businessman that has a business that helps the homeless and another one that is a catering group. Ms. Tracie’s daughter Raven Banks owns a nail shop, flower arrangements business, and a handicap transportation company. AND KNOW…you can get Ms. Tracie’s great cakes at BBQ Sam’s on Lomb Avenue, next to McDonalds. You will go back for more. (I ‘am’ telling you the truth.) This family of entrepreneurs is helping the community in many ways.

FOR BUSINESS OWNERS…

Take this serious, PLEASE!!!

**URGENT NEWS…from the U.S. Department of Treasury – Financial Crimes Enforcement Network –

ALL BUSINESS OWNERS, LLCs AND CORPORATIONS are required to file the (BOIR) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP INFORMATION REPORT by December 31, 2024, midnight/before January 1, 2025. IF NOT COMPLIANT – Penalties are $553 per day up to $10,000 AND 2 years imprisonment. For more information, contact (205) 595-8156 Mary Latimore OR www.fincen.gov/boi. MUST DO!!!

HAPPY KWANZA …with a few places to go!!

Come and share with the Birmingham Kwanzaa Movement…

**December 26 – UMOJA, 6 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium, hosted by Clarence Muhammad

**December 28 -UJIMA, TBA, National Hook Up of Black women. 205-213-9638.

**December 29 – UJAMMA, 12 – 4 p.m. at Yolane’s SkinCare, Black Business Pop-Up. 1900 11th Avenue South, 205-267-2505

**December 31 – KUUMBA, 6 p.m. Community Feast at St. Paul EMC Church, 1500 6th Avenue North, 205-267-2505.

**January 1 – GOOD HEALTH TO BE HAILED, 12 – 4 p.m., 1900 6th Avenue N, Bessemer, 205-267-2505

**January 5 – EMANCIPATION DAY, 2 p.m. at GETHSEMANE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3816 Ellis Avenue SW.

THE END OF 2024 -THINGS TO DO…in town, around the state…

**DECEMBER 28 – COUNTRY WESTERNS, HARTLE ROAD, SLACK TIMES & BEERSIPPERS at Saturn.

**DECEMBER 28 – The 16th ANNUAL HANK NIGHT, 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**DECEMBER – NEW YEAR’S EVE EVE EVE, at Saturn

**DECEMBER 29 – CHRISTMAS POP-UP BAR, 4 p.m. at 160 Morrow Avenue in Trussville.

**DECEMBER 29 -A CHOCOLATE COVERED CHRISTMAS CAROL@A CHOCOLATE AFFAIR: ANIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND COMMUNITY, 5 p.m. at Hilton Birmingham at UAB, 808 20th Street So, Suite A. Start your night with live jazz, sip on premium drinks from the wine and champagne bar and savor chef-curated hors d’oeuvres before settling in for the must see holiday event of the season – A Chocolate Covered Christmas Carol by Marc Raby and Encore Theatre and Gallery.

**DECEMBER 29 – THE HOLIDAY AFTER PARTY, 5 p.m. at 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**NYE GLITZ AND GLAM BASH, 7 p.m. at 1731 Decatur Highway in Fultondale.

**DECEMBER 31 – MILK HONEY NYE – WONDERLAND at Saturn.

**DECEMBER 31 – WHAT HAPPENS AT IRON CITY STAYS AT IRON CITY, 9 p.m.

**DECEMBER 31 – BOOTLEGGERS BASH: NYC CELEBRATION AT THE REDMONT, 7 p.m.

**DECEMBER 31 – BUCKLEE BUNY On NYE at Rojo, 10 p.m.

**DECEMBER 31 – NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER at New China Town, 6 p.m. on 20th Street So. Reserve by December 26 at: meetup.com/birmingham-vegans/events/305056140.

**DECEMBER 31 – NEW YEAR’S EVE – RINGING IN THE FUN, at 1120 17th Avenue in Calera, 8 p.m. to 12 p.m.

**JANUARY 3 – PUNK NIGHT at True Story Brewing Company, 8 p.m.

**JANUARY 3 – BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, 8 p.m. at iron City.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**JANUARY 7 – THYME TO READ BOOK CLUB, 4 p.m. with “Comfort of the Crows” by Margaret Renkl. Free to the public.

**JANUARY 9 – CARING FOR YOUR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – Noon, to learn how you can store, clean and sharpen your had tools. Bring your pruners, a trowel, loppers or soil knife. No power tools such as long-handled shovel or pitchfork. Register.

**JANUARY 13 – DISCOVER & EXPLORE: BOTNAICAL STILL

LIFE, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join artist Erica Scott of Dabble, a Birmingham Arts Studio. Learn drawing techniques using colored pencils and pastels. Take botanical elements such as cut flowers, leaves, etc. to be assembled in a classroom stll life. Drawing materials are provided.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE…

**SATURDAY – CELEBRATE KWANZAA FAMILY WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Odessa Woolfolk Gallery. Register at www.bcri.org/events.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…

**GLOW WILD is happening right now (through January 2025) at our own Birmingham Zoo. See the larger than life lanterns that will light the path through the Zoo as you make memories of a lifetime. Walk through the displays and take plenty of photos with the family and friends as you try the special versions of hot chocolate in the restaurants. Don’t miss one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities. AND, throughout the season, there will be special guests and appearances. Visit www.birminghamzoo.com for more.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, at 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings at DeSoto State Park and Lost Falls – DETAILS: Moderately easy hike in DeSoto State Park. Hike along the beautiful West Fork of Little River. Also, hike various other trails in the park and visit Lost Falls. Expect to see a total of eight waterfalls during this hike. This is one of the most scenic state parks in Alabama. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 9 and over able to walk about 5 miles without complaining welcome. After the outing, enjoy an optional restaurant dinner together. Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Applebee’s Trussville. We plan to depart from there at 9:00 a.m. Info. and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com or phone 205-631-4680.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**FLOW, directed by Gints Zilbalodis.

**NETWORKING NIGHTS. FREE.

**MONTHLY MOVIE TRIVIA. – STAR WARS

TODAY AND FRIDAY…

**STAR WARS: A New HOPE starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and directed by George Lucas.

**STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and directed by Lawrence Kasdan.

TODAY AND SUNDAY…

**SIDEWALK FILM 101: SPENCER starring Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Nielsen and directed by Pablo Larrain.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH directed by Dawn Porter.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…

**STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and directed by George Lucas.

SATURDAY…

**STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and directed by J.J. Abrams

**MISTLETOE JAM: A LUTHER BANDROSS TRIBUTE PARTY. FREE.

**STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridleyl John Boyega and directed by Rian Johnson.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

**PJ PARTY: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, starring Jin Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor and directed by Ron Howard.

SUNDAY…

**STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SJYWALKER starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and directed by J.J. Abrams.

**FILMMAKER FOCUS – ELAINE MAY: ISHTAR, starring Dustin Hoffman, Warren Beatty, Isabella Adjani and directed by Elaine May.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

