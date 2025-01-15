Birmingham Creates Office of Resilience and Sustainability, Names National Leader to Direct  

birminghamal.gov

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin recently named Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop the Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer for the City of Birmingham. This is a new role for the City and makes clear the intent to accelerate climate-centric solutions, say city officials.

“Sherry-Lea is a proven strategist in addressing social, economic, and physical challenges in communities on a local, national and global level,” Woodfin said. “Not only does she bring her 15 years of expertise, but she also brings a heart of compassion and commitment to making our community a better place.”

The Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability, led by Bloodworth Botop, will develop a comprehensive framework to enable our community to become more resilient to acute shocks such as natural disasters, infrastructure failures or economic shifts and stresses such as systemic inequality, lack of affordable housing or accessible public transportation. This framework will provide guidance that will enhance public safety, strengthen emergency response systems, and ensure the security of all residents.

“Recognizing the rich diversity of Birmingham, this plan will view actions through the lens of social equity, cultural preservation and economic empowerment,” she said. “It seeks to address systemic disparities, uplift marginalized communities and ensure that all residents—regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status—benefit from sustainable growth, resilient infrastructure and access to renewable resources.”

Days after Hurricane Katrina tore through her native New Orleans in 2005, Bloodworth Botop saw a slew of inequities rise to the surface. The poorest communities were without food, water and support while those resources were being distributed to more affluent areas with lesser need.

“There was a disconnect, and it was tragic,” she said. “It lit a fire in my belly.”

That fire fueled Bloodworth Botop to jump into action. The working mom organized and led evacuation and relocation efforts for more than 900 people. And she didn’t stop there. She then directed her efforts toward supporting the underserved on a national level.

Bloodworth Botop has worked with local city and county governments to develop and implement plans and programs aimed at improving the quality of life for all residents with a focus on the natural and built environment, transportation, disaster mitigation and housing. She has raised significant capital for and led large-scale post-disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts including affordable housing, access to healthcare and critical infrastructure both nationally and globally. She also testified before the 110th Congress about impediments in federal disaster programs and policies.

Bloodworth Botoop is a Harvard National Preparedness Leadership Initiative alumna, former Clinton Global delegate, George H.W. Bush Points of Light recipient, and President Obama’s inaugural White House Innovation Initiative committee member. She created and led the National Resilience Initiative, a partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 Resilient Cities, American Institute of Architects, Palantir, ARUP and Swiss RE. She was part of the team that worked with The Rockefeller Foundation to launch 100 Resilient Cities, the international program that created the Chief Resilience Officer role in 100 urban cities around the world.

“I care about this community, the rich history and culture here, the people,” she said. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with Birmingham’s leaders and stakeholders and to implement strategies to help protect and grow this great city in ways that benefit the whole community.”

Bloodworth Botop will collaborate with departmental leaders across the City, as well as agency partners, residents, and other stakeholders to create a more sustainable and resilient Birmingham. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability at ors@birminghamal.gov.

