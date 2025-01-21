Donald Trump Sworn In, Thanks ‘Black and Hispanic Communities’ During Inaugural Address

The Birmingham Times

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in as the 47th president Monday.

Midway through his 29-minute second inaugural address he said, “To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote. We set records, and I will not forget it. I’ve heard your voices in the campaign, and I look forward to working with you in the years to come.

“Today is Martin Luther King Day and his honor — this will be a great honor — but in his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true.”

The New York Times pointed out that while Trump did gain in the 2024 election among both Hispanic and Black men from 2020 it’s “worth noting earlier Monday, an incoming official announced that the administration would be doing away with diversity, equity and inclusion programs.”

Frigid weather rewrote the pageantry of the day. Trump’s swearing-in was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda — the first time that has happened in 40 years — and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event at a downtown arena.

During his speech he promised to end America’s decline and to “completely and totally reverse” the actions of President Joe Biden, the man who drove him from office four years ago.

Trump’s inauguration realized a political comeback without precedent in American history. Four years ago, he was voted out of the White House during an economic collapse caused by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Trump denied his defeat and tried to cling to power. He directed his supporters to march on the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the election results, sparking a riot that interrupted the country’s tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.

Associated Press contributed to this post.

