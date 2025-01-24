January 23, 2025

Employment

Ticket Seller Part Time

Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Seller Part Time, and 2. Utility Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/23/2024

Field Conversion Technician Part-Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Field Conversion Technician Part-Time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/23/2024

Event Manager: City Walk BHAM

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Event Manager: City Walk BHAM for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/23/2024

SITE RELIABILITY ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Site Reliability Engineer. Telecommuting available from anywhere in US. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Primary duty is to own the production environment and build tools that improve the observability of our microservice infrastructure. Serves on a team of highly technical generalists that are responsible for improving the performance of applications and making the user experience better for all internal and external customers. Position is heavy hands on working with configuring and improving our metrics pipeline. Requires a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field and two (2) years of experience in a software engineering position supporting highly scalable, distributed web services. Must also have one (1) year of experience, which may be concurrent, with each of the following: 1) software development and reliability best practices; 2) developing, managing, and administrating real-time production monitoring, instrumentation and telemetry; 3) collecting and analyzing metrics to drive quality and efficiency; 4) working with a broad range of technologies – databases, version control using GitHub or equivalent, networking and cloud infrastructure; 5) Utilizing the following tools and technologies: Agile methodologies; Kubernetes framework including navigating in a microservices environment, and troubleshooting and running Kubernetes; reading code from Python or Golang; Google Cloud Platform; Prometheus; PromQL language and creating dashboards in Grafana to surface this data; and telemetry data and visualize it using tools such as Dynatrace, Datadog, and New Relic. All experience may have been gained concurrently. Salary: $97,344 to $120,855/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT1/23/2024

SENIOR OPERATIONS MANAGER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Operations Manager. Telecommuting available from anywhere in US. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Primary duty is to lead and manage a team of Operations Specialists and drive market clearing strategies. The Last Mile Operations team is responsible for managing the business performance, operational outcomes and strategic vision of last mile delivery at Shipt. This position requires a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Engineering, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field. This position requires five (5) years of progressive post-baccalaureate operations and/or planning experience in the gig economy space or related position. Experience must include three (3) years of experience, which may be concurrent, in all the following: 1) leading and developing a team of operations specialists while setting strategic direction of operational success, and providing guidance and mentorship; 2) utilizing data and reporting on operation KPIs to proactively identify risks and conduct root cause analysis; 3) creating tactical activation strategies to engage drivers in real-time to balance supply/demand aligned to route profile and cost goals via supply and capacity planning; 4) collaborating with market operations managers in a gig economy space or related to problem solve operational defects and create action plans mitigating impact; 5) utilizing the following tools and technologies: Tableau, SQL for data reporting, analytics, Microsoft Excel; 6) providing operational performance measures and bridge operational gaps to partners leveraging warehousing and fulfillment operations process knowledge. All experience may have been gained concurrently. Experience must have been acquired after completion of the Bachelor’s Degree program. This position requires travel (domestic) 10% of the time. Salary: $91,770 to $167,684/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT1/23/2024

Parts Quality Engineer

Formel D USA, Inc. in Birmingham, AL seeks a Parts Quality Engineer responsible for solving manufacturing and field complaints through monitoring and analyzing part quality problems. Position requires 5% domestic and 10% international travel. Remote work is permitted within a reasonable commuting distance of our Birmingham, AL location. Send resume to Mallori Floyd at mallori.floyd@formeld.com and reference job title and location.

BT1/23/2024

University of Montevallo

Case Manager Stephens College of Business Director of Marketing and Accreditation

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT1/23/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-904536

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEOTIS WILLIAM (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 11, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 27, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 911 4th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-1-008-004.000 a/k/a 0129000410080040000000

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 22, according to the Map and Survey of Owenton as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 22 Owenton

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of December, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904555

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID PATRICK AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES ( IF DECEASED); DOLLIE PATRICK AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; WMW LAND, LLC, NATIONSBANC FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION OF ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 12 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 27, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2741 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-021-002.000 a/k/a 012200324021002000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, and the East 1/2 Lot 4, Block 15, according to the Shady Side, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 5 and E 1/2 LOT 4 BLK 15

SHADYSIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of December, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904561

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VONCEIL SANDERS; ESTATE OF ALVIN STEELE; ESTATE OF CLARA STEELE; ESTATE OF ELVIN STEELE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 12, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block 12, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills, being the Suddeth Realty Company’s 6th Addition to Birmingham, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 14, Page 3.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2017058306 as follows: LOT 3 BLK 12 DURID HILLS 6TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-011-021.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 7, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904469

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOYCE ALEXANDER; CHANDRA HOUSE; MORCAP, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 6, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

East 33 1/3 feet of Lot 15, Block 145, according to the map and survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018031055 as follows: E 33 1/3 FT of Lot 15 BLK 145 NO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-14-4-042-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904602

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CLARA BROWN TAYLOR; ESTATE OF CLARA BROWN TAYLOR; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, in Block “B”, according to Gallagher’s Map and Survey of the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 19, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, said map being a plat of “West Highland” Addition to Pratt City, Alabama, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057630 as follows: LOT 6 BLK B MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-.3-008-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904578

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LACOREY D. WILLIAMS; FIRST FEDERAL BANK; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 9, Block 2, according to the Survey of Germania Place, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 35, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2023095595 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 2 GERMANIA PLACE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-08-3-026-018.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904628

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM FOSTER; ALMA FOSTER; ESTATE OF JOHN OLIVER SMITH, SR.; ESTATE OF VIVIAN SMITH; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 15, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 in Block 8 of the J. R. Phillips Survey, as recorded in Map Book 5, at Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in 2021001951 as follows: LOT 4 BLK 8 J R PHILLIPS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-28-3-013-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904626

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF TOMMIE CARGILL A/K/A TOMMY CARGILL; ESTATE OF NEBRASKA CARGILL; ESTATE OF GEORGE CARGILL; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 15, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block D, Mary Gallagher Survey, map of which is recorded Map Book 4 Page 74 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and lying in Section 19, Township 17, Range 3 East, Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057635 as follows: LOT 3 BLK D MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-097.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 7, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-905112.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEONARD HUTCHINSON, individually and as heir of TERESA M. HUTCHINSON; REGIONS BANK, as successor to UNION PLANTERS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 16, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 7332 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-15-1-025-008.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 54, map and survey of East Lake, Map Book 1, Page 217, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086391 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 54 EAST LAKE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-905115.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GERALD L. TUCKER, MARLON L. TUCKER, and MARSETTA DEWITT TUCKER, as heirs of LLOYD TUCKER and EMMA TUCKER; BRIGHTON FUNERAL HOME SERVICES, INC. a/k/a BRIGHTON FUNERAL HOME, INC.; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; BATESVILLE CASKET COMPANY, LLC f/k/a BATESVILLE CASKET COMPANY, INC.; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 16, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 408 Gamma Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-02-3-020-017.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, in Block 4, according to the survey of Elyton Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 94, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095426 as follows: LOT 12 BLK 4 ELYTON HGLDS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-905009

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VINCENT WASHINGTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 18, in Block 2, according to the Resurvey of St. Marks Village, as recorded in Map Book 30, Page 30, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021124268 as follows: LOT 18 BLK 2 RESUBDIVISION OF BLKS 1 THRU 6 ST. MARK VILLAGE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-27-4-010-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904175

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MILTON SHARPE; LISA YOUNG-SHARPE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 18, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, in Block C, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland-Addition to Pratt City, as recorded at Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham Division).

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057629 as follows: LOT 3 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-100.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904655

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF JAMES WALTON; REGINA B. WALTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 18, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 3, 4 and 5, in Block E, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057635 as follows: LOTS 3 & 4 & 5 BLK E MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-092.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904563

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WAYNE HAWKINS; WA PROPERTIES I, LLC; VELOCITY INVESTMENTS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 12, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 22 and 23, in Block 1, according to the Map of Lucy E. Smith’s Resurvey of Block 7 of The Walker Land Company Addition as said map of said Resurvey is recorded in Map Book 10, at Page 117, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021106006 as follows: LOTS 22 & 23 BLK 1 LUCY E SMITH SUB OF BLK 7 WALKER LD CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-03-4-026-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/23/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

SHADES MOUNTAIN FILTER PLANT SHORT-TERM

RESIDUALS HANDLING IMPROVEMENTS

Project Number: P.04380

Capital Budget Number: BP–664-24

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on February 6th, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

Mobilization and demobilization. Perform demolition work as indicated in the drawings. Furnish and install automated isolation plug valves on existing 8” auger drain lines for both centrifuges. Install OWNER’s procured motorized actuators on the diverter valves in the basement. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the basement sump pit. Create new sump pit in the basement between the truck containment area and the rollup door along with required submersible pump and piping. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the wet well next to Thickener No.1. Furnish and install new conveyors system, including inclined conveyors, offload conveyors, with interconnecting chutes and the supports of all equipment. Create a new offload bay in the basement, including a hopper with supports, a new opening on the north wall with motorized roll-up door installed, retaining wall, and concrete driveway connecting to the existing roadway. Re-route service water, drain and electrical utility lines as indicated in the drawings. Furnish and install new air compressor in the operation floor. Furnish and install new HVAC system in the operating floor and basement with the associated monitoring and alarm systems. PLC upgrade for the existing centrifuge control panels. Electrical, instrumentation and controls, and integration with SCADA associated with the above-mentioned work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Suite 109, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after December 9th, 2024 from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on January 14th, 2025 at Shades Mountain Filter Plant, located at 2990 Shades Crest Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama. Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

The legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Phone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Yahya Majali, P.E

Phone number (205) 545-1504

BT1/23/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC Split Unit Upgrades – Minor ES, Barrett ES, Huffman MS, and Sun Valley ES for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/23/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC RTU Package I – Glen Iris Elementary, Green Acres Middle, Hudson K-8, Jones Valley Middle, West End Academy, Wilkerson Middle for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/23/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC RTU Package II – Huffman High, Inglenook K8, Parker High, Ramsay High, Washington K8, WJ Christian K8 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/23/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor New 1.5T MRI at 1802 6th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the

City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Cresent Avenue, Birmingham, Al 35209

ArchitectureWorks, Architect / Engineer.

Shelby Company LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

BT1/23/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: December 18, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Design of Lightning Protection Systems at various properties in Jefferson County, Alabama

PROJECT LOCATION: Various locations throughout the Jefferson County Commission footprint in Alabama

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 23, 2025, 2 P.M.

This project consists of the design and management of the installation of lightning protection systems at various buildings located in Jefferson County. The overall project is for all necessary materials, equipment, tools, and labor needed to provide a turnkey installation of a passive capacitor system to provide lightning protection for the various buildings in the Jefferson County, Alabama footprint.

The full design scope includes the development and preparation of plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of existing system components as needed and replacement with new system components, as well as building envelope specialist recommendations.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT1/23/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696 Capital Budget Number: BP-658-20

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Western Filter Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion, Liquid Lime and Electrical Upgrades will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday February 11, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of a new sodium hypochlorite

New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps. Chemical Piping and valves. Electrical Room. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building. New interior and exterior sodium hypochlorite piping and inject points. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new building to existing chemical injection points throughout the site. Chemical vaults are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area Liquid Lime storage tanks. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with LCS, remote from new outdoor containment area. New interior and exterior liquid lime piping, tubing, injection points, and junction boxes. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new containment area to existing chemical injection points at the rapid mix and clearwells. Chemical junction boxes are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing. New MCC equipment in the Electrical Room to replace existing MCC equipment in existing plant’s Chemical Building. New power feed from Filter Building to New Sodium

Hypochlorite Building.

New potable water line feeding the new Sodium Hypochlorite Building and additional fire hydrant connections. Replacement of existing water heater beneath alum storage tank, installation of new tempered water valve, and new interior and exterior piping for hot and tempered water. Demolition of old chlorine feed equipment, piping, scales, and scrubber system. Demolition of old MCC’s in Chemical Building. Demolition of old lime storage and feed equipment in the Chemical Building. Repair of Chemical Building roof after removal of old lime silo. New DCS equipment in Sodium Hypochlorite Building and in Chemical Buildings. Temporary power requirements for Carbon Building and new permanent power. Modifications to electrical distribution at field motors, including disconnects, local control stations, and motor terminations. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, and access control system. Miscellaneous site improvements, electrical duct banks, conduits, and site piping as required. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after January 8, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Prime Contractor bidders who have paid for Contract Documents as described above may also request electronic copies (PDFs) of the Contract Documents by sending request to the Owner & the Engineer in writing. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the OWNER’s Western Filter Plant, located at 1400 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35214. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference and the pre-bid site visit. The purpose of the pre-bid conference and site visit is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

This project includes a Preconstruction Planning Period that begins when the Contract Times commence. Construction Work onsite will not be allowed until completion of the Preconstruction Planning Period. The Preconstruction Planning Period is the first five months of the Contract Times set forth in the Agreement.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one

or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222 Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233 Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT1/23/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: January 9, 2025

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Family Courts Building Feasibility Study for Ballistic Features

PROJECT LOCATION: 120 2nd Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 30, 2025, 2 P.M.

The purpose of this feasibility study is to evaluate the practicality, design, and implementation of ballistic features such as doors and glass for enhanced security within the Jefferson County Commission Family Courts Building. This study will assess current infrastructure, provide recommendations, and determine the feasibility of integrating ballistic materials into the facility.

The full design scope includes the development of a feasibility study report with detailed findings and recommendations including conceptual design layouts, cost estimates, and a summary of potential risks, challenges, and mitigation strategies.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the assessment and analysis of door and glass specifications, including dimensions, materials, and structural integrity. The A/E shall also evaluate potential security risks and identify the appropriate level of ballistic protection required (e.g., UL or NIJ standards) based on stakeholders’ security concerns and operational requirements. The A/E shall provide conceptual design options, including material specifications and preliminary layouts and cost estimates for the design, materials, and installation of ballistic features.

The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work. The A/E shall deliver a comprehensive report summarizing findings, including the feasibility of installation, cost estimates, and design options.

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT1/23/2024

NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

)

)

Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-902848.00

)

)

Diane Moore )

Defendant(s) )

) PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Diane Moore Last Known Address 2700 30TH ENSLEY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35208

You are hereby notified that REO 2023-NR1 LLC filed a Complaint for Ejectment on July 19, 2024 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Diane Moore (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendant for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the . 8th day of March , 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

BT1/23/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WYOMING COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN THE INTEREST OF: A FEMALE CHILD, DOB: 04/15/2011, BORN TO LACY KING AND PRESTON KING

CASE NOS. 24-JA-88

ORDER OF PUBLICATION AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Lacy King

Alabama,

AND TO ANY PERSON who claims or may claim a parental or other interest in and to a male child, born April 15th, 2011 in Beckley, West Virginia, whose birth mother is Lacy King:

You have been named as the mother of a female child born April 15th, 2011, in Beckley, West Virginia.

A petition has been filed in the Circuit Court of Wyoming County, West Virginia in which the West Virginia Department Human Services seeks a disposition and/or

terminate parental rights of any or all of the parents or other parties, and which further seeks temporary and permanent custody of the child or children.

This case is scheduled for hearing before the Honorable Joshua J Miller, Judge of the Circuit Court, Wyoming County Courthouse, Pineville, West Virginia, on February 11th, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the case may be heard. THIS

HEARING MAY BE RESCHEDULED BY THE COURT WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE OR PUBLICATION.

You are required to attend this hearing if you want to claim or keep your rights as a parent. You should also notify the Court and the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Wyoming County, West Virginia in writing of your wishes. An attorney may be appointed by the Court to represent you in this matter.

IF YOU DO NOT SHOW UP FOR THE HEARING, YOU MAY LOSE ALL RIGHTS TO CUSTODY, OR TO SEE, VISIT, OR CLAIM KINSHIP TO THE CHILD OR

CHILDREN. You need to act immediately to preserve any legal rights you may have.

A copy of the Petition may be obtained from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Wyoming County, West Virginia, at the address below.

Dated this 13thday of January, 2025.

Sante “Sonny” Boninsegna, Jr.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney of Wyoming County, West Virginia P O Box 462

Pineville, WV 24874-0462

Phone: 304-732-8000

FAX: 304-732-6052

BT1/23/2024

PUBLIC HEARING DISPLAY SENT TO KACY 1/16

BT1/23/2024

Divorce Notice

The Petitioner: Clarence Bell has filed for divorce from

Respondent: Rosseau Bell in Los Angeles, California

Superior Court 111 N Hill Street 90012 on 11/20/2023 case #23stfl12030. Clarence is trying to contact Rousseau Bell for reason of reconcilable differences. A certified letter has been sent out to last known address.

Email: ApostleBell.Northern.USA@Minister.com

BT1/23/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the Pavement Patching 2025 (ENG # 2025-001) project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm (CDT) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The primary Items of Work related to this project are:

Asphalt Seal – 950 Tons, Asphalt Binder – 150 Tons, Curb & Gutter (type varies) – 150 LF, Aggregate Base (#57 Stone) – 75 CY; 6” Concrete Paving w/ WWM (Alternate Item) – 800 SY; Excavation and Tack Coat are Incidental to the Bid Items

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “Pavement Patching 2025”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – Pavement Patching 2025”. Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, and (6) Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 pm, February 19, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on February 5, 2024, at 3:00 pm in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT1/23/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25015

Loveman Village Daycare Renovation

Issued January 16, 2025

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE & SITE VISIT Monday January 27, 2025 11:00AM DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Tuesday February 4, 2025 4:00 PM CT SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Friday February 14, 2025 2:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT1/23/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9481360), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday , February 26, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP15 – DUG HOLLOW 24” TRUNK SEWER RELOCATION . Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the relocation of approximately 339 linear feet of 24-inch mainline, installation of 17 vertical feet of manhole, replacement of 10 vertical feet of manhole, stream structures, and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: John Willett at (205) 325-3060

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is one hundred fifty (150) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m . This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or John Willett (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-3060 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on February 14, 2025 . All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “B” (8” thru 36” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS , each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER FEBRUARY 7, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS , OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT1/23/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for:

Birmingham Sheraton – Presidential Suites/ Adjoining Rooms

Prequalification information, bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at https://www.bjcc.org/vendor-opportunities/. There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined, and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

The scope consists of 4 Presidential Suites, 2 large (approximately 1700SF each), 2 small (approximately 1100SF each), and 4 adjoining guestrooms (approximately 380SF each). The Presidential Suites each consists of one master guestroom, with full bath and new soaking tub plus tiled shower: one large open living space with kitchenette, dining area, office area, and living/television space. The suites include an entry foyer and a powder bath, as well as a millwork storage niche. Each suite has one adjoining guest room. Currently Engineering is limited to electrical and plumbing.

Plumbing : Existing metal garden tubs to be removed; tile deck and stairs to be demolished as well as empty surrounding chases. All kitchen and baths to be fully updated including new fixtures and piping.

Electrical : Each suite to get trenched floor power to feed three locations. New lighting and relocated boxes for dining chandelier. All new light fixtures. Lighting to be evaluated for compliance and to provide adequate entry suite lighting and overhead lighting in the smaller suites. Emergency fixtures or lighting as required by code. Installation of new appliances where applicable in kitchenettes and closets for min-refrigerators.

Finishes : All new finishes: paint, drapery, sheers, paint, ceilings at vestibules (replace ACT). All new flooring, LVT flooring and inset carpet tile flooring at beds, dining and living, new tile at full baths.

Partitions and doors : new full-size doors at adjoining rooms; partition work at tub (see above), large suite foyer (demo empty chases and redo walls and ceiling, include glass wall panels). New hardware except entry door hardware.

Millwork : Wood panel walls at master bedroom, dining and living area. Wall mounted television monitors at living, master bedroom and adjoining suite. All new millwork in bathrooms, kitchenette, and storage. New shelving in closets.

Furniture : all new; not in GC scope.

NOTES:

BJCC is a tax-free entity. Bonds – must extend 3 months after contract completion. Permits – handled by the contractor. Materials may be stored on BJCC property. Daytime work hours from 6AM – 6PM 7 days a week. No phasing. One parking permit allotted to job superintendent. Lot parking for workers 2 blocks from site. Street parking at GC cost is available.

Prequalification submissions must be received by 4:00 pm local time Friday, February 14, 2025. Applications may be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org, mailed or hand delivered to BJCC, Attn: Sharon Proctor, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. All bids received after 1:00 p.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Prequalified Bidders will be required to make a good faith effort to include MBE and DBE companies in the execution of this project.

Questions should be emailed to Jerry.Reece@bjcc.org and Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT1/23/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Vehicle 1:VIN: 1G1FG1R70H0107193(2017 Chevrolet Camaro)

Vehicle 2:VIN: KL4CJASBXJB633555 (2018 Buick Encore)

Company: Transports Auto

Auction Date: March 6 2025

Auction Address: 6725 1st Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35206 at 9am

