PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

HAVE A GREAT NEW YEAR!!! ENJOY TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY WHEN YOU CAN!!

WISHING YOU THE BEST 2025!! …From All of Us …To All of You!!

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

** SIR CHARLES & FRIENDS FAREWELL TOUR LIVE IN CONCERT at the Boss’ Lounge, Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. S. with Mike Clark, Jr., Sandcovia Nicole, Chris Coleman and DJ Smooth.

**MARA NAGRA, BO LEE, PSYCHIC LIGHTS, SHIPS OF WIDOWS at the Nick.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**COMEDIAN SHUAN JONES at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**PUNK NIGHT at True Story Brewing Company, 8 p.m.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**EARLY SHOW with SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES, RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE & WILD MTN., BOOD MOON RIOT and MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT WITH R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

HAPPY KWANZA!!

Come and share with the Birmingham Kwanzaa Movement…

**EMANCIPATION DAY, 2 p.m. at GETHSEMANE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3816 Ellis Avenue SW.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY FREE SHOW with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**THYME TO READ BOOK CLUB, 4 p.m. with “Comfort of the Crows” by Margaret Renkl. Free to the public.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**LOST HEARTS, GOOD DIEHL and EMERGE at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**SCOTT IVEY with AJ BEAVERS at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**BEYONCE BALL at Saturn.

**CAHABA ROOTS featuring ETHAN BROWN – The Upstairs at Avondale.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**NEXT THURSDAY – CARING FOR YOUR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – Noon, to learn how you can store, clean and sharpen your had tools. Bring your pruners, a trowel, loppers or soil knife. No power tools such as long-handled shovel or pitchfork. Register.

**JANUARY 13 – DISCOVER & EXPLORE: BOTANICAL STILL LIFE, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join artist Erica Scott of Dabble, a Birmingham Arts Studio. Learn drawing techniques using colored pencils and pastels. Take botanical elements such as cut flowers, leaves, etc. to be assembled in a classroom stll life. Drawing materials are provided.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…

**GLOW WILD is throughout January 2025) at our own Birmingham Zoo. Walk through the displays and take plenty of photos with the family and friends as you try the special versions of hot chocolate in the restaurants. Don’t miss one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities. AND, throughout the season, there will be special guests and appearances. Visit www.birminghamzoo.com for more.

FOR THE YOUTH SPORTS LOVERS…

**HUFFMAN YOUTH BASEBALL Spring 2025 Registration is open and discount registration ends January 4. Register at: https://form.jotform.com/233514936529160

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

BOOK AND FILM CLUB AT SIDEWALK FILM CENTER AND CINEMA FOR 2025… Register at sidewalkfest.com.

**JANUARY- Book and Film: BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S.

**FEBRUARY- BLACK LENS Book and Film: IF BEALE STREET COULD ALK

**MARCH- Book and Film: WOMEN IN FILM-PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

**APRIL- Book and Film: ALABAMA ARTIST BILL TRAYLOR

**MAY – Book and Film: KAIJU AND GODZILLA

**JUNE – SHOUT Book and Film: KUBRICK’S MEN IN A CLOCKWORK ORANGE

**JULY – Book and Film: DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS

**AUGUST – NO BOOK AND FILM CLUB SESSIONS

**SEPTEMBER – Book and Film: PRODUCTION DESIGN IN TRAINSPOTTING

**OCTOBER – Book and Film: INSIDE YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN: THE STORY OF THE **MAKING OF THE FILM BY MEL BROOKS

**NOVEMBER – Book and Film: THE BIG SLEEP

**DECEMBER – NO BOOK AND FILM CLUB SESSIONS

(Interested in reading more film related books in 2025? Join Jessica’s Storygraph ‘Let’s Go to The Movies’ Reading Challenge! Go Sidewlkfest.com.)

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**Get out and walk around the block with a neighbor. OR… sit in the yard for a few minutes of fresh air. Any outdoor exercise or just getting out of the house is good.

**ENJOY TIME WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS EVERYDAY and when you can!

Have a Happy New Year ‘every day’!!! Enjoy every minute!! THANK YOU for sending your news and reading People, Places and Things with Gwen DeRu!!!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

