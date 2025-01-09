PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WITH ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at the Nick Rocks.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**SCOTT IVEY WITH AJ BEAVERS at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**BEYONCE BALL at Saturn.

**CAHABA ROOTS – THE UPSTAIRS at Avondale Brewing Co.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**RICK PRICE – The Upstairs, 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**NO SCRUBS: 90s DANCE PARTY, 10 p.m. at Saturn 200 41st Street South.

**BEDHEAD AND VARSITY BLUES at The Nick Rocks.

**BROADWAY RAVE at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**BLAKGRAZ & JOHN ARMSTRONG FELLER at The Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**SUNDROP, EVERY WEDNESDAY at the Nick.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**PARACHUTE PUNL SHOW featuring MIRANDA ANDDD THE BEAT at Saturn.

**THE WHOLESOME BOYS WITH ZACH AUSTIN & THE LONESOME at the Nick Rocks.

**DRAG NIGHT benefitting the Yellowhammer Fund at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**UNDERGROUNDBOOKING 4th ANNUAL BIRTHDAY BASH with BIG PO, CREMRO & WHITE GOLD at The Nick Rocks.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 2010s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**RUMOURS ATL: A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE at Iron City.

NEWS TO USE

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN – MS. GLORIA BERRY, ONE OF MEDIA’S FINEST COPY EDITORS – If you did not know or have not heard, we lost one of Birmingham’s finest this past weekend. Words cannot explain what so very many people in our city and state feel. Ms. Berry was a dedicated part of the Birmingham Times for many years. She was one of the best Copy Editors in the world. She was loved and will be missed dearly. Please, keep her family, us and all of her friends in your prayers. She will be missed!!!

KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN…PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

WEST END LIBRARY…Ms. Lynn at the library shared things that might be of interest to some…

IN JANUARY –

**SENIOR CLAWS – Age is Nothing But A Number… Every Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.

*JANUARY 14 – MOVIE

*JANUARY 21st SENIOR GARTEN 101: Medicare and Bingo

*JANUARY 28 – LINE DANCING

SOME MORE at the library…

**CROCHET, Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.

**MARY’S CHAIR AEROBICS, Every Thursday, 10 a.m.

**CHESS FOR KIDS, Every Thursday, 3 p.m.

**MOVIE MATINEE, Every Friday, 3 p.m.

**BINGO, Thursday, January 23, 11 a.m.

Call 205-226-4089 or visit: West End Library, 1348 Tuscaloosa Avenue.

FOR BALLET LOVERS…

**THIS SUNDAY – ALABAMA BALLET CENTER is holding it auditions for ballet students ages 11-19 for a four-week summer program. Audition is at 2 p.m. at the ballet facility. Ballet students that will audition must register online prior to audition.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY – CARING FOR YOUR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – Noon, to learn how you can store, clean and sharpen your had tools. Bring your pruners, a trowel, loppers or soil knife. No power tools such as long-handled shovel or pitchfork. Register.

**MONDAY – DISCOVER & EXPLORE: BOTNAICAL STILL LIFE, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join artist ERICA SCOTT of Dabble, a Birmingham Arts Studio. Learn drawing techniques using colored pencils and pastels. Take botanical elements such as cut flowers, leaves, etc. to be assembled in a classroom sill life. Drawing materials are provided.

**JANUARY 18 – WINTER BIRDING IN ALABAMA, 9 – 11 a.m. with Alabama Audubon GREG HARBER who will discuss how you can attract birds to your yards. The class includes a walk to the bird habitat, which is the newest section of the Kaul Wildflower Garden. Binoculars will be provided or bring your own. Registration is required.

**JANUARY 25 – EXPLORE SEED SAVING AT THE COMMUITY SEED SWAP, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on National Seed Swap Day. Discover tips and tricks for growing form seed as you chat with other seed savers. Sign up for the library’s free Seed Exchange. Open to the public. FREE. More info on the website.

**JANUARY 28 – STORYTELLING THROUGH TOPIARY AND PROPERTY ART will be what MIKE GIBSON discusses as he takes center stage at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 5:30 p.m. reception with the lecture at 6 p.m. Gibson is a renowned self-taught property artist, topiarist and entrepreneur.

**JANUARY 30 – THE WEID AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF LICHENS, 10 a.m. – Noon with CURTIS HANSEN, curator of Plants at Auburn University’s John D. Friedman Herbarium. Share the walk led by Hansen through the gardens to spot and identify the life forms. Registration is required.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…

**GLOW WILD is still going on through January 2025 at our own Birmingham Zoo. Don’t say that you were not informed. There are a few more days left to see the larger than life lanterns that will light the path through the Zoo as you make memories of a lifetime. Walk through the displays and take plenty of photos with the family and friends as you try the special versions of hot chocolate in the restaurants. Don’t miss one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities. AND, throughout the season, there will be special guests and appearances. Visit www.birminghamzoo.com for more.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

NOW THROUGH JANUARY 16 …

**NOSFERATU is extended until next Thursday. Don’t miss it this weekend and next Thursday.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

