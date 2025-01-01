UAB Study: Delaying Onset of High Blood Pressure Can Lower Stroke Risk

The study was part of the REasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke study, a national cohort study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.

“Treating high blood pressure is a major focus in preventing strokes. However, our study suggests we should place more emphasis on preventing high blood pressure from developing as long as possible,” said George Howard, DrPH, Distinguished Professor of Biostatistics in the UAB School of Public Health and lead author. “Data showed delaying the onset of hypertension can significantly lower one’s stroke risk and help mitigate the need for numerous medications.”

Hypertension is defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg. The average age of hypertension onset in the United States is mid-40s. However, hypertension rates vary among sex, race and geographic location, with men, Black adults and those in the Southeastern United States, also known as the Stroke Belt, having increased risks.

The study followed 27,310 participants from the REGARDS cohort. The average age was 65 years old. Compared to participants with normal blood pressure, even given the blood pressure level and the number of medications used to control the blood pressure, the increased risk of stroke in participants with hypertension were:

31 percent for a duration of five years or less

50 percent for a duration of six to 20 years

67 percent for a duration of over 20 years

Additionally, the data showed those who had hypertension for more than two decades were taking 2.28 classes of medications on average, compared to 1.68 classes for those who had hypertension less than five years. Secondary findings showed the average systolic blood pressure was higher in groups with longer hypertension duration.

To lower blood pressure, and prevent hypertension, the American Heart Association recommends: