Annie Joe Edwards, Multi-Talented Birmingham Actress, Composer, Musician, Dies at 76

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Annie Joe Edwards, a Birmingham-born actress, composer, musician, known for Bullets Over Broadway (1994), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) and Colors (1988), died on Tuesday. She was 76.

Family and friends remembered Miss Edwards as a remarkable talent who graced the stage and screen alongside legends, leaving an indelible mark on the world of theater and entertainment whose extraordinary career took her around the world, including performances in London’s prestigious West End.

“Despite an illustrious career that spanned Broadway, the West End (in London), and television, Annie Joe never lost sight of her roots … ,” said Marc Raby, founder and artistic director of Birmingham’s Encore Theatre & Gallery.

Even through Miss Edwards took her craft around the world she never forget her hometown, Raby said.

“She remained deeply connected to Birmingham and to Encore Theatre and Gallery, where she delivered her final stage performances as the radio announcer in Steel Magnolias in 2022 and 12 Angry Jurors in 2023,” he said. “That moment was a testament to her unwavering love for the craft and her commitment to fostering local theater. She didn’t just perform—she nurtured, she inspired, and she gave back.”

Throughout her career, Miss Edwards shared the stage and screen with legendary figures such as Carol Channing, Ruby Dee, and Diahann Carroll. From the highly acclaimed Broadway production of Legends! starring Channing to The Wiz and Ain’t Misbehavin’, her powerful presence and artistry shone brightly, inspiring generations of performers. Beyond the stage, she was a mentor, a friend, and a cherished member of our community, Raby said.

Broadway and Theater Career

Born September 15, 1949, in Birmingham, Miss Edwards’ journey in theater began with her Broadway debut in Doctor Jazz (1975), where she played Georgia’s Girl and Singer, while also serving as the understudy for Georgia Sheridan.

She later joined the legendary cast of Ain’t Misbehavin’ (1978) as a standby performer, stepping in as a replacement. Her theatrical success extended beyond Broadway, with performances in the London West End production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ (1979) and the Broadway and Los Angeles touring productions of The Wiz (1976-1978).

Her contributions to theater extended beyond performance; she was deeply involved in the arts community, mentoring young actors and musicians while championing cultural representation in the performing arts. In 2022, Miss Edwards returned to the stage for her final theatrical performance as the Radio Announcer in Steel Magnolias at Birmingham’s Encore Theatre and Gallery.

Film and Television Career

Beyond the stage, Miss Edwards found success in film and television, bringing her skills to the screen in a variety of roles:

Her film credits include:

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) – Delilah

Colors (1988) – Shouting Woman

New York Stories (1989) – Citizen (Oedipus Wrecks segment)

Bullets Over Broadway (1994) – Venus

Beat Street (1984) – Appeared in the film and on the soundtrack (Us Girls)

Television credits included:

Leo & Liz in Beverly Hills (1986) – Mrs. Nash

In the Heat of the Night (1991–1994) – Mona / Mona Stellar / Mona Starr (6 episodes)

Mama Flora’s Family (1998) – Landlady (2 episodes)

The First Hundred Years (1998) – Hallmark Hall of Fame Movie

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years (1999) – New Tenant

Legacy

Miss Edwards was a mentor, a performer, and an advocate for the arts, ensuring that her work would continue to inspire future generations, Raby said.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harrison Avery. Memorial details will be shared soon as they are completed.

