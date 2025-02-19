MAX Transit Unveils 2025 Black History Month ‘Birmingham Has More’ Bus Wrap

BJCTA/MAX

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA)/MAX Transit is proud to announce the unveiling of its 2025 Black History Month bus wrap, continuing its annual tradition of honoring African American achievements and contributions to society.

This year’s bus wrap design showcases the Birmingham Business Alliance’s ‘Birmingham Has More’ campaign. The 2025 Black History Month bus wrap aligns perfectly with the Birmingham Business Alliance’s “Birmingham Has More” campaign, showcasing the city’s commitment to diversity, culture, and community engagement. This collaboration highlights Birmingham’s rich African American heritage and ongoing contributions, reinforcing the message that Birmingham has more.

“By featuring prominent African American figures and historical moments on public transportation, MAX Transit is actively contributing to the BBA’s campaign’s goal of fostering a shared sense of identity and purpose in the Greater Birmingham Region” states BJCTA marketing & communications manager, Amanda Hare. “This initiative not only celebrates the city’s diverse culture but also demonstrates how local organizations are working together to continue to make Birmingham a better place every day because Birmingham certainly has more stories to tell.”

The bus wrap features the faces and names of many prominent Birmingham leaders, including:

Dr. Adrienne Starks , Founder + CEO of STREAM Innovations, Inc.

, Founder + CEO of STREAM Innovations, Inc. Bobbie Knight , President of Miles College

, President of Miles College Carmen Mays , Urbanist, entrepreneur

, Urbanist, entrepreneur Pastor Mike, Jr. , Founder + lead pastor of Rock City Church

, Founder + lead pastor of Rock City Church Rickey Smiley , Comedian, TV host + radio personality

, Comedian, TV host + radio personality Roy Wood, Jr. , stand-up comic, actor + former Correspondent on The Daily Show

, stand-up comic, actor + former Correspondent on The Daily Show T. Marie King , Activist + Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated film producer

, Activist + Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated film producer Willie Mays, Professional baseball centerfielder + pioneer for Black athletes

The specially wrapped bus will operate on various routes throughout February, offering riders and passersby an opportunity to engage with this mobile exhibit.For more information about the 2025 Black History Month bus wrap and related events, please visit maxtransit.org.

