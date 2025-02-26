Black-Owned Business to Operate Birmingham’s A.G. Gaston Motel Coffee Shop  

birminghamal.gov

Alicia’s Coffee LLC, a Black-owned business founded by Naimah Alicia Elmore and Rashad Harrell, was selected to operate the coffee shop at the historic A.G. Gaston Motel.

The business, which officially opened its doors at the Motel this week, was founded in 2020 to serve communities through organic, responsibly sourced coffee and acts of community service, according to the company. Its guiding principle, “Coffee is a connection,” reflects its commitment to fostering meaningful relationships and giving back to the community.

“It is an honor to be downtown to help revitalize the community,” said Elmore. “We want to do great things in the neighborhood and in the community. Certain things you cannot talk about in church, certain things you cannot talk about in school, but you can inside of a coffee shop. It is really a healing place, a safe place for people of all ages and races.”

Alicia’s Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week. It offers three signature blends—Brazilian, Costa Rican, and Colombian—each known for its unique and organic flavors. The owners hosted a soft opening in mid-January and officially celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with the support of the City of Birmingham.

The menu features lattes, smoothies, teas, and a signature drink named “Room 30,” named after the Gaston Motel’s “War Room” where Dr. King planned strategies for the Birmingham movement. The drink is a handcrafted latte with oat milk, two shots of espresso, and raspberry syrups. The shop also has pastries, muffins, and baked goods from Amber’s Dessert, a local, African American baker.

“We’re happy to have Alicia’s Coffee here in this sacred space,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “This coffee has a mission to serve communities not just through coffee but through acts of community service. There is no better space to live those words than right here. The space that became the headquarters of equality and justice in our city. To the owners, Naimah and Rashad, please note that your city has your back.”

The A.G. Gaston Motel, built in 1954, was a meeting place for Civil Rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It holds deep historical significance as a key site of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, established in 2017 by President Barack Obama.

The motel is the centerpiece of the monument, a partnership between the National Park Service, the City of Birmingham, and the Historic Preservation Authority. The City of Birmingham invested $10 million into its restoration, with an additional $1.1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation supporting the coffee shop, dining room, and exhibit restoration.

“I also want you to remember the words of A.G. Gaston, ‘Find a need and fill it.’” Woodfin told the coffee shop owners. “Successful businesses are found on the need of people. So you’re not just serving coffee, you’re maintaining a legacy of service that extends beyond our lifetime. So continue to pour into this community I promise we’ll be there to receive.

“Birmingham knows how to support our own, we know how to support our own Black-owned and we know how to support our businesses. We can’t wait to make you a staple of our community,” said Woodfin.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

