Chase to Open 24 Branches in Alabama, Create More Than 170 Jobs

JPMorganChase plans to triple the number of branches in Alabama and hire an additional 170 bankers by 2030 as part of the firm’s broader efforts to increase access to financial services across the state.

The expansion will bring the total number of Chase branches in Alabama to 35, putting more than half of the state’s population within an accessible drive time to a Chase branch.

“Alabama is a vibrant state with a strong manufacturing economy, good small business growth, and burgeoning aerospace and technology sectors. Our mission is to support economic growth and foster opportunity for all,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “This is the right time and the right place for an expansion of Chase branches and jobs in communities all across this state- from Mobile to Montgomery and Muscle Shoals.”

Chase opened its first Alabama branch five years ago near Auburn University. There are currently seven Chase branches in Greater Birmingham and 11 statewide, including Auburn, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville.

“When a bank with the influence and reputation of JPMorganChase signals that it’s sharpening its focus on Birmingham and Alabama, it strengthens my optimism about how our organizations, communities, and financial institutions can collaborate for meaningful progress,” said Bob Dickerson, Executive Director, Birmingham Business Resource Center, an affiliate of the Alabama Small Business Development Initiative.

“At ¡HICA!, we believe that economic opportunity should be within reach for every family we serve. JPMorganChase’s support helps us to empower Latino and all communities to take part in Alabama’s economic growth, unlocking pathways to entrepreneurship, homeownership, and financial stability. Together, we are investing in the future of our state—ensuring all families contribute to Alabama’s prosperity,” said Carlos E. Alemán, Ph.D., CEO, ¡HICA!.

Building New Branches

Chase is the only U.S. bank with branches in all 48 contiguous U.S. states. In 2024, Chase built more than 150 new branches across 34 states, including the Madison Boulevard location near Huntsville where Chase will officially cut the ribbon on February 8. The Madison branch will be staffed with a team of bankers and specialists who can help customers with banking, lending and wealth management services.

“Since we opened the first branch in our state, Alabama has greeted Chase with open arms. Together, we’ve helped people make the most of their money to improve their financial lives and grow their businesses,” said Jennifer DiSalvo, head of Chase branches in Alabama. “Now that we’re tripling the size of our Alabama branch network, we’ll be able to help more people, lift up more small businesses and make a difference all across our beautiful state.”

JPMorganChase serves as the bank of choice for 22,000 Alabama-based businesses, including small, midsize and large corporate clients in critical industries like business services, machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer and retail, healthcare and higher education institutions. The bank serves more than 555,0000 consumer customers. As part of its expansion, the bank will continue to build partnerships with local organizations to strengthen communities and support economic growth.

“Huntsville welcomes the firm’s expansion to serve more industries, communities and residents,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “This news will also help to create more job opportunities for the hardworking people of Huntsville, strengthening our local economy.”

“North Alabama continues to attract investment from public and private sector. The news about JPMorganChase’s expansion is the latest example of the power of this economy,” said Representative Dale Strong (R-Huntsville).

The firm hired Geno Gardner as the first dedicated community manager for Birmingham, Alabama. Gardner is a retired U.S. Army veteran with more than two decades of honorable service. Gardner is a community leader and small business owner with strong ties to Birmingham.

In his role as a dedicated Community Manager he will serve as a local ambassador to build relationships with community leaders and non-profits. The firm also intends to hire a Small Business Consultant to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and scale. Together, these specialized employees will further the firm’s commitment to understanding the opportunities for support, growth and expansion.

Commitment to the Community

In addition to new business commitments, the firm will listen, learn and work alongside community leaders, the public and private sectors and local nonprofit organizations to advance economic growth and opportunity, building on work the firm is doing across the country to support workforce development and small business growth. The firm will also apply insights gained from research like JPMorganChase Institute’s latest report on how small businesses outside metro areas fare in scaling to $1 million in annual revenues, a key milestone of business growth and sustainability.

JPMorganChase has long supported nonprofits across the state, providing more than $1.3M in philanthropic commitments since 2021 to local nonprofits and national organizations that support Alabama. Key organizations include the Alabama Small Business Development Initiative, the Federation of Southern Cooperatives Land Assistance Fund and the Lee County Literacy Coalition.

JPMorganChase in Alabama

JPMorganChase has supported economic opportunity and provided banking and financial services to consumers and businesses across Alabama since 1973. This includes:

Supporting more than 160 medium and large clients in industries including business services, machinery and equipment manufacturing, and medical services companies.

Supporting vital institutions, including local governments; higher education and healthcare institutions and over 20 of Alabama’s local financial institutions.

Financing the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing units.

Investing in local industry and job growth by financing the construction of recycling, manufacturing and wholesale distribution facilities.

Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

