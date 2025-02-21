City of Birmingham and Builders + Backers Launch Partnership to Accelerate Entrepreneurship

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham and Builders + Backers have announced a strategic partnership to advance innovation and entrepreneurship across the Magic City. The collaboration will immediately open applications for the Spring 2025 Idea Accelerator program, offering Birmingham residents the opportunity to transform their innovative ideas into viable enterprises.

The partnership aligns with Birmingham’s vision of developing an inclusive and resilient economy by combining the City’s focus on fostering entrepreneurship with Builders + Backers’ proven venture studio model. This initiative builds upon Birmingham’s commitment to creating quality jobs and ensuring equitable access to economic opportunities for all residents.

“This partnership with Builders + Backers represents a significant step forward in our mission to create an inclusive economy that works for all Birmingham residents,” said Cornell Wesley, Director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the City of Birmingham. “By providing our entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and a proven pathway to launch their ideas, we’re investing in Birmingham’s future and creating opportunities for generational wealth building in our communities.”

Selected participants in the Spring 2025 Idea Accelerator will receive up to $5,000 in non-dilutive funding and dedicated assistance from Builders + Backers’ venture studio team to test and develop their ideas. The program especially welcomes innovations that can strengthen Birmingham’s small business ecosystem and create new opportunities in our neighborhoods.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Birmingham and support their vision for inclusive economic growth,” said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers. “Birmingham has a rich entrepreneurial spirit and tremendous potential for innovation. Our Idea Accelerator program will help surface and support promising ideas from across the community, contributing to the city’s growing ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

The Idea Accelerator program combines a rapid Builder Bootcamp with hands-on experiment execution, enabling participants to rapidly test and validate their business concepts with the help of a dedicated Venture Studio team. Applications are now open through March 11, with the program set to begin April 10, 2025. Interested residents can learn more and apply at bit.ly/spring25-apply.

This initiative complements other City of Birmingham economic development programs, including small business support services, workforce development initiatives, and efforts to increase access to capital for underserved entrepreneurs.

About the City of Birmingham Innovation & Economic Opportunity The Innovation and Economic Opportunity Department works to create an inclusive and resilient economy for Birmingham by fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening small businesses, and ensuring equitable access to economic opportunities for all residents. Visit: ieo.birminghamal.gov

About Builders + Backers Builders + Backers helps entrepreneurial dreamers become Builders who create and grow promising new companies. Through innovative programs and investments, the organization makes it possible for anyone to bring their ideas to life and make a real impact in their communities. Visit: https://www.buildersandbackers.com/