Birmingham, AL partners with Birmingham, England to Showcase Magic City to International Audience

Birmingham City Football Club

Birmingham City Football Club, an English football club in League One, has announced a partnership with the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, the official tourism and marketing organization for the Alabama destination.

The GBCVB logo will be featured on the back of Birmingham City uniforms until the end of the 2026–2027 season. The partnership began Saturday when Birmingham City played Newcastle United in the Emirates FA Cup, losing 3-2 in the competition’s fourth round.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with Birmingham City FC, strengthening the bond with our friends across the Atlantic,” said John Oros, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Birmingham CVB. “This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to showcase Birmingham, Alabama, to an international audience, highlighting our vibrant culture, rich history and world-class hospitality.

“Sports has a unique way of bringing people together, and through this partnership we look forward to welcoming new visitors, fostering new relationships, and positioning our city as a premier destination for global travellers. We can’t wait to share the magic of Birmingham, Alabama with the world and unite our cities through the love of the game.”

Global interest in Birmingham City FC has grown considerably over the past 18 months with NFL legend Tom Brady joining the ownership group. Last year saw Birmingham, Alabama, sign a friendship agreement with Birmingham, England, as part of “United States of Birmingham,” an upcoming series hosted by Joe Lycett.

“We are delighted to welcome the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau to the Blues alliance,” said Jeremy Dale, interim chief executive officer at Birmingham City. “We share more than a name. We both have bold ambitions and the desire to make a statement on the global stage. Through this partnership we can help each other achieve our goals.”

Through the partnership there will be multiple opportunities to create content that tells the story of Birmingham, Alabama. The Greater Birmingham region welcomes more than 3.96 million visitors from around the globe each year, generating $2.52 billion in economic impact through tourism.

The Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) is the official tourism and marketing organization for Birmingham, Alabama.

