February 20, 2025

Employment

Lead Painter

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Lead Painter for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT2/20/2024

CARETAKER POSITION

Are you OVER the clinical atmosphere of traditional nursing homes? Are you TIRED of being overworked and have an insane patient load?Do you want to get back your passion in compassion?If you’re reliable and have a positive attitude, then you may be a good fit to take care of my beautiful Mother. Schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $30/hr. Apply by contacting me via email at Ronnie (rknighitx2@gmail.com) for more info.

BT2/20/2024

ENGINEERING MANAGER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Engineering Manager. This position will direct and manage the daily operations of Shipt’s cloud infrastructure department by analyzing workflow, establishing priorities, developing standards, setting deadlines, and achieving measurable outcomes. The position supervises the work of up to 12 professionals (software engineers/developers). This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Computer and Information Sciences, or a related field and 3 years of experience in a data science, research engineering or related occupation. Must also have 36 months of experience with each of the following: (1) automating all cloud operations and scripting in AWS and GCP; (2) using AWS EC2, Simple storage service, Autoscaling, IAM, CloudWatch, Docker, Apache Airflow, Scalyr, Splunk, Grafana, Slack, CloudTrail, and SOC & PCI Compliance frameworks; (3) using lean and agile methodologies (Agile, Scrum, and PMP techniques); (4) building scalable cloud infrastructure using AWS Cloud Formation, Ansible, or Terraform infrastructure as code products; and (5) using Cloud Finops to maximize business value and collaborate with team members. Salary: $168,230 to $202,478/year. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. May telecommute from any U.S. location. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT2/20/2024

ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Engineer. The primary duty of the Engineer is to own the production environment and build tools that improve the core systems of Shipt’s microservice infrastructure. This position requires a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or Computer Engineering and 4 years of experience utilizing cloud architecture (including AWS and GCP) to implement virtualization, networking, databases, and message queuing. Must also have 24 months of experience with each of the following: (1) utilizing containerization and orchestration technologies to deploy and manage microservices architectures; (2) working on Kubernetes Networking concepts including service mesh, HA Proxy, KubeProxy and Container Network Interface (CNI) plugins; (3) supporting Datastore including Postgres, Redis and build, migrate, and support databases; (4) working with PCI-DSS compliant environments, including managing PCI workloads and ensuring adherence to PCI security standards; and (5) utilizing the following tools and technologies: Docker, Python, Go, Kubernetes, Ansible, Puppet, Splunk, Grafana, Dynatrace, and Chef. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting available from anywhere in US. HQ at 420 20th St N, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203. Up to 10% of domestic travel required. Salary: $124,800 to $187,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT2/20/2024

CityWalk Bartender Part Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. CityWalk Bartender Part Time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT2/20/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-904033

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF JAMES R. WALTON; REGINA B. WALTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 1 and 2, Block E, according to the Survey of Mary E. Gallagher’s Subdivision, Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 4 Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama; being situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057632 as follows: LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 3 MARY E GALLAGHER MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-091.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 11, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904715

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: P.M.S. ONE MANAGEMENT CO., INC.; SB HOLDINGS, LLC; GREEN TREE – AL LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2729 Lawn Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-20-2-008-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 3, in Block 8, according to the Survey of Park Lawn, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 91, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016085156 as follows: LOT 3 BLK 8 PARK LAWN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904717

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROBERT MOORE, JR. and unknown heirs of ROBERT MOORE, JR.; GERALDINE MOORE and unknown heirs of GERALDINE MOORE; INISH MOORE, as heir of ROBERT MOORE, JR. and GERALDINE MOORE; TLC AMERICA, INC. a/k/a T.L.C. AMERICA, INC.; BIRMINGHAM NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER, LLC; CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 645 Alabama Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-03-2-016-011.000

Legal Description: Lot 20, in Block 10, according to the Survey of Kenilworth, as recorded in Book 5, Page 93, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031059 as follows: LOT 20 BLK 10 KENILWORTH)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904721.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHELEASA RENEE BLOCKER, CEDRIC L. BLOCKER, JEANNETTA LYNN MCGHEE, SOPHRONIA JEAN BLOCKER, NATHANIEL WILLIAM BLOCKER, and MELVIN LEROY BLOCKER, as heirs of MONROE BLOCKER AND GEORGIANA BLOCKER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MONROE BLOCKER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGIANA BLOCKER; STEWARD CONSTRUCITON COMPANY, INC.; PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TO COMPASS BANK; NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Address: 1611 Avenue D, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-31-2-015-003.000

Legal Description: Lots 5 and 6, in Block 16-D, according to the map and survey of Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022028808 as follows: LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 16-D ENSLEY)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-905114.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KIMBERLEE FRANCIS PARKER a/k/a KIM PARKER; RODERICK L. JACKSON a/k/a ROGERS L. JACKSON; THE PARKER COMPANY, L.L.C.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 16, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 406 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-02-3-004-020.000

Legal Description: East 25 feet of West 100 feet of Lots 19 and 20, in Block 2, according to the Survey of Elyton Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 94, situated in the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017106684 as follows: E 25 FT OF W 100 FT OF LOTS 19 & 20 BLK 2 ELYTON HGLDS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904564

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: INVESTORS REAL ESTATE SERVICE CO., INC.; NEW SOUTH REALTY, INC.; TRANTHAM ENTERPRISES, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 12, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots One, Two and Three, in Block B, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, Alabama, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057636 as follows: LOT 1 2 3 BLK B MARY E GALLAGHER ADD LOTS 1 2 & 3 MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-008-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-905116.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EDWARD BRY KIRKLAND; JOHNNIE KIRKLAND, JR., TAMMY KIRKLAND; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MISSOURI SNOW; AGNES KIRKLAND, JAMES LLOYD and unknown heirs of JAMES LLOYD; MARIE LLOYD MARTIN and unknown heirs of MARIE LLOYD MARTIN; CHRISTINE LLOYD BURLESON; CHARLES LLOYD; PENTON LLOYD and unknown heirs of PENTON LLOYD; TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. a/k/a JOHN TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 16, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 3407 33rd Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-13-4-001-005.0000

Legal Description: Lot 9 in Block 1, in the survey of Douglasville, as recorded in the Map Book 5, Page 119 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as the certain Legal described in Instrument No. 2022101001 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 1 DOUGLASVILLE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2025-900280

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EOL, LLC a/k/a EOL, L.L.C.; CSC, AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARNITA J. RILEY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1917 Druid Hill Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-026-007.000

Legal Description: The Southwest 100 feet of Lot 5, in Block 2, according to the Survey of E. A. Westbrook, as recorded in Deed Book 74, Page 356, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001911 as follows: SW 100 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 2E A WESTBROOK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2025-900210.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CORDINA C. PORTER; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC; SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 4237 Greenwood Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35217

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-07-4-006-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 16, Block 6, according to the Survey of Boyles Park as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 64 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022837 as follows: LOT 16 BLK 6 BOYLES PARK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:15 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2025-900207.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CATHY EVENSON, individually and as heir of LARRY EVENSON; NICHOLE HETHERINGTON, NICHOLAS EVENSON, and NATALIE SAMS a/k/a NATALIE FORD, as heirs of LARRY EVENSON; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP.; TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 612 7th Street West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-34-3-018-013.000

Legal Description: North 47.5 feet of lots 19 and 20, Block 7, according to the Survey of Owenton, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097443 as follows: N ½ OF N ½ OF LOTS 19-20 BLK 7 R W OWENS ADD TO BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:15 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-905008

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NETTIE LOU JASPER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2 in Block C, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057627 as follows: LOT 2 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-101.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904564

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: INVESTORS REAL ESTATE SERVICES CO., INC.; NEW SOUTH REALTY, INC. TRANTHAM ENTERPRISES,; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 12, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots One, Two, and Three, in Block B, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057636 as follows: LOTS 1 2 3 BLK B MARY E GALLAGHER ADD LOTS 1 2 & 3 MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-008-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/20/2024

Notice of Completion

8.H. Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Jefferson County 2019 Pump Station Upgrades and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 2/06/2025 and ending on 2/27/2025. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Garver at 2111Parkway Office Circle, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35244 and B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/20/2024

Notice of Completion

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Newfound Creek No.1 & No.2 Pump Station Improvements and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 2/06/2025 and ending on 2/27/2025. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Garver at 2111Parkway Office Circle, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35244 and B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/20/2024

Notice of Completion

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Five Mile Creek WRF Influent Pump Station & Automation Improvements and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 2/06/2025 and ending on 2/27/2025. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. at 2112 Eleventh Avenue South, Suite 320, Birmingham AL 35205 and

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/20/2024

Notice of Completion

B.H . Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Jefferson County UV Replacement & Miscellaneous Improvements at Turkey, Prudes Creek &Warrior WRF and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 2/06/2025 and ending on 2/27/2025. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Krebs Engineering 2100 River Haven Drive, Suite 100,Birmingham, AL 35244 and B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/20/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Hoover City Schools, at their office at 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, at 2:00 PM, CDT Thursday, March 20th, 2025, for

PROJECT: Green Valley Elementary School Parking Lot Expansion

LOCATION: Hoover, Alabama

HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools, in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer after February 10th, 2025.

Name of Engineer: MBA Engineers, Inc.

Name of Contact: Tom Callison, P.E.; Vicki Owens

Address: 300 20th Street North, Suite 100, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone Number: (205) 323-6385; Fax Number: (205) 324-0698

General Contractor Bidders may obtain sets of drawings and specifications electronically through the Engineer. PDF copies of the plans and project manual may also be available upon request to the Engineer. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued via email only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer electronically. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Engineer’s Contact Information:

For inquiries regarding the Construction Documents, drawing distribution, administrative requirements, or deposits, contact MBA: Tom Callison– tcallison@mbasei.com; Zach Fricks- zfricks@mbasei.com ; Vicki Owens– vowens@mbasei.com (205)-323-6385

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the Hoover City Schools Offices located at 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, at 2:00 PM, CDT Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Attendance by the General Contractor Bidders is MANDATORY.

Awarding Authority:

Hoover City Schools

Matthew Wilson

Engineer:

MBA Engineers, Inc.

Tom Callison, P.E.

BT2/20/2024

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Standard Time on Monday February 24, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Pre-qualification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: General Contractors, Electrical Sub-Contractors, Mechanical Sub-Contractors, and Fire-Protection Sub-Contractors.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 2121 BUILDING ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN FOR INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

The scope of Work is renovations to two Group B, Type IA buildings. The project will occur in one phase. The scope of Work for one building is an approximately 2,500sf interior office renovation of an existing occupied office space within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – Ground Floor. The scope of Work for the other building is, first, an approximately 4,635sf interior office renovation of a cold dark shell within the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203 – 6th Floor. Second is exterior window replacement and RACM perimeter wall abatement on the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors, which are currently occupied but will be unoccupied during construction. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to electrical, mechanical, interior and exterior glazing, abatement, structured cabling, non-load bearing framing, and millwork.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission retains the right to determine whether a Contractor or Sub-Contractor has met pre-qualification procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Only Sub-Contractors for the above listed trades who have been approved pursuant to pre-qualification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to provide General Contractors with bids for their applicable trade. Written pre-qualification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975.

BT2/20/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc ( Contractor), has completed the Contract for (Construction) (Renovation) (Alteration) (Equipment) (Improvement) of (Name of Project) Zone G2 Parking Lot at UAB for the State of Alabama (County ) ( City) of Birmingham Owners), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify UAB (Architect) Southeastern Sealcoating (Contractor) 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway (Business Address).

BT2/20/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of 44th Pl N/13th Ave N P.04170 13th Ave N, 43rd St N, 12th Ave N,44th St N and 44th Pl N for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT2/20/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

37-25R “ROAD MILLING SERVICES” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 2:00 PM(CST) on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5TH, 2025, for proposed 37-25R “Road Milling Services”. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Monday, March 3rd, 2025, at 10:30 AM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located on the 8th Floor Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations, please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Dorothea Robinson, Principal Buyer .

BT2/20/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 32-25 “Groundskeeping Services”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 3/12/2025, for “Groundskeeping Services”.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal . org

attention Dorothea Robinson.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 9:30 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse.

BT2/20/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the TWG – ADA Improvements Phase 2 (ENG # 2024-016) project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm (CDT) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The estimated primary Items of Work related to this project are:

ADA Curb Ramp – 30 EACH, Detectable Warning Mat Retrofit – 30 EACH, and minor Paver, Sidewalk, and Curb & Gutter work

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “TWG – ADA Improvements Phase 2”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – TWG – ADA Improvements Phase 2”. Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, and (6) Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 pm, March 12, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on February 26, 2025, at 3:00 pm in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

BT2/20/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

______________________________________________________________________________

14th AVENUE NORTH / 15th AVENUE WEST

Project Number(s): P.04392

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

__________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 422176240#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to the installation of approximately 3,385’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 3,225’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 220’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 101 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along 14th Avenue North; 3rd Street North; 13th Court North; 3rd Place North; 4th Place North; 15th Avenue West; 1st Street West; and 16th Avenue West located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference via conference call. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Mark Dolan, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4219

Facsimile: (205) 244-4719

E-mail: mark.dolan@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Consultant Engineer:

CE Associates

Civil Engineering Associates, Inc.

5229 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Primary Contact:

Chandra Abesingha, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 595-0401

E-mail: chandrapa@ceassociates.com

BT2/20/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

______________________________________________________________________________

LINPARK DRIVE / 43rd STREET SOUTH

Project Number(s): P.04393

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

__________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 13, 2025 . The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 422176240#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to the installation of approximately 695’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 3,650’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 1,730’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 119 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Linpark Drive; 46th Street South; Linwood Circle; Linwood Drive; 44th Place South; 47th Street South; 9th Avenue South; 47th Way South; 47th Place South; 48th Street South; 10th Avenue South; 43rd Place South; and 43rd Street South located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference via conference call. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Mark Dolan, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4219

Facsimile: (205) 244-4719

E-mail: mark.dolan@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Consultant Engineer:

CE Associates

Civil Engineering Associates, Inc.

5229 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Primary Contact:

Chandra Abesingha, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 595-0401

E-mail: chandrapa@ceassociates.com

BT2/20/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Adkins and Kimbrough Mechanical, LLC, has completed the Contract for (Construction), (Renovation), (Alteration), (Equipment), (Improvement) UAB Tinsley Harrison 8th FL Upgrade Existing HVAC at 1900 University Blvd for the State of Alabama and the (City) of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC (Architect/Engineer)

Adkins and Kimbrough Mechanical, LLC

4415 Turin Drive, Bessemer, Al 35020

BT2/20/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9485054), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the 2025 AMP17 – 2025 SANITARY SEWER CLEANING. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the cleaning of 1,050,000 linear feet of 6-inch through 16-inch diameter sanitary sewer and the accurate quantification and documentation of the type and amount of debris found in each sewer segment. Cleaning may include the removal of moderate and heavy amounts of roots, grease, and/or debris. The scope of work will also include television inspection of approximately 105,000 linear feet of the cleaned pipe as a means of quality control.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Jacob Gunter at (205) 325-8725 ext. 7402

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this Project. The Contract Time for this Project is three hundred sixty-five (365) consecutive calendar days. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m . This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Jacob Gunter (Jefferson County) at 205-325-8725 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday, March 7, 2025 . All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

All prospective Bidders who were not prequalified under the 2023 AMP12 – 2023 Sanitary Sewer Cleaning Project that bid on March 1, 2023, must complete and submit a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” to Hazen and Sawyer, Attention: Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Two Chase Corporate Drive, Suite 170, Birmingham, Alabama 35244. The deadline for the submission of a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” is Friday, FEBRUARY 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

The “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” shall fully address, in the same sequence, each of the following items:

Location, telephone number, and fax number of the prospective Bidder’s headquarters and any other offices.

The bidder shall have a minimum of five (5) years of experience in the type of work specified. List all experience required.

The bidder shall have a minimum of one million linear feet of sewer line cleaned in the last five (5) years. List all projects with footage.

The bidder shall have completed three (3) other projects similar in scope with references. References shall include company, address, contact name and phone number, footage cleaned and date range of project.

List jurisdictions and trade categories in which the prospective Bidder is legally qualified to do business. List all applicable license numbers.

A list and description of all judgments, claims, and suits pending or outstanding against the prospective Bidder that are associated with the projects listed in Item 4.

A list of all lawsuits associated with the projects listed in Item 4 filed by the prospective Bidder.

A list of names and experience records of key project management personnel, field supervision personnel, and field laborers proposed to work on this Project. Experience records for proposed personnel shall demonstrate compliance with the required qualifications specified in Section 33 01 36 – Sewer Line Cleaning and Section 33 01 32 – Sanitary Sewer Television Inspection.

List any restrictions placed on the prospective Bidder by local, state, or federal government barring the Bidder from doing work for those bodies.

Provide a statement of bonding capacity from Surety Company.

List major construction equipment currently owned or leased by prospective Bidder proposed for pipe cleaning and television inspection as outlined in these Specifications.

Attach prospective Bidder’s financial statement from the most recent fiscal year.

Attach any other pertinent documentation to substantiate prospective Bidder’s competence and financial responsibility.

The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the prospective Bidder to perform the Work, and the prospective Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such prospective Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such prospective Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the Work under this Contract. Such evidence should include, but not be limited to, successful completion of three (3) projects as the prime contractor within the last five (5) years. The “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” will be rejected if this requirement is not met.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT2/20/2024

Request For Qualifications (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for civil engineering services associated with the Runway 24 Approach End Pavement Strengthening Design project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received by March 13th, 2025, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal conference will be held on February 20, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. local time via Zoom.

BT2/20/2024

Pratt City-New Haven Apts

Senior Housing AGES 55+ONLY, 1 & 2 BR’s, Water, Sewer, & Garbage Services Furnished. Appliances Included. Office Hours M. Tu. Th 9am-2pm, Fri 9am-1pm. Closed Wed. (205)798-0880 THIS INSTITUTION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER.

BT2/20/2024

Notice to Bidders

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for BID# 25-04-02 “Pressure Washing”. The specifications and conditions may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by emailing lateasha.watkins@bwwb.org or our website at www.bwwb.org .

Sealed bids for Pressure Washing will be received in the Purchasing Department no later than 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at which time and place they opened and read.

Please note, there is a mandatory pre-bid conference held on Tuesday, September 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Refer to bid for details regarding bid opening and pre-bid conference.

You can mail your bid to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid for Pressure Washing due on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT2/20/2024

ADVERTISEMENT

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 41-25 “Generator Maintenance and Repair”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 9:00 (CST) a.m. on 3/18/2025, for Generator Maintenance and Repair. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 3/18/2025 and 10 a.m.

The Jefferson County Commission Department desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor for Generator Maintenance and Repair.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, hazardous materials sampling, hazardous materials testing, fees, inspections, certifications, services, equipment, materials, obtain permits and supplies necessary to provide specified requirements in the bid documents.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A Performance Bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal . org

attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 10:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT2/20/2024

Request For Proposals (RFP)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals (RFP) for 2025 Installation and Removal of Christmas Decorations. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and site visit on March 4, 2025, at 2 PM CST. Please RSVP your attendance with Karen Hazelwood @khazelwood@flybhm.com by March 3, 2025.

BT2/20/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeffrey Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, March 7, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeffrey Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB TKC Pharmacy Mechanical Upgrade

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245014

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the addition of a rooftop air handling unit and chiller at the UAB Kirklin Clinic. The scope of work includes all work associated with the addition of the new mechanical equipment, including providing new structural reinforcement for the new rooftop equipment. There shall be minimal architectural and demolition work. The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating clinical environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.) The anticipated construction budget is between $1,300,000 and $1,800,000.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, March 7, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com , copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about March 14, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning March 14, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is March 27, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeffrey Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on March 27, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on March 17, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT2/20/2024

