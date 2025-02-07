February 6, 2025

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

Lead Painter

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Lead Painter for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/6/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-905112.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEONARD HUTCHINSON, individually and as heir of TERESA M. HUTCHINSON; REGIONS BANK, as successor to UNION PLANTERS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 16, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 7332 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-15-1-025-008.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 54, map and survey of East Lake, Map Book 1, Page 217, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086391 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 54 EAST LAKE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT02/6/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-905115.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GERALD L. TUCKER, MARLON L. TUCKER, and MARSETTA DEWITT TUCKER, as heirs of LLOYD TUCKER and EMMA TUCKER; BRIGHTON FUNERAL HOME SERVICES, INC. a/k/a BRIGHTON FUNERAL HOME, INC.; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; BATESVILLE CASKET COMPANY, LLC f/k/a BATESVILLE CASKET COMPANY, INC.; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 16, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 408 Gamma Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-02-3-020-017.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, in Block 4, according to the survey of Elyton Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 94, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095426 as follows: LOT 12 BLK 4 ELYTON HGLDS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT02/6/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-905009

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VINCENT WASHINGTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 18, in Block 2, according to the Resurvey of St. Marks Village, as recorded in Map Book 30, Page 30, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021124268 as follows: LOT 18 BLK 2 RESUBDIVISION OF BLKS 1 THRU 6 ST. MARK VILLAGE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-27-4-010-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT02/6/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-904175

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MILTON SHARPE; LISA YOUNG-SHARPE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 18, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, in Block C, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland-Addition to Pratt City, as recorded at Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham Division).

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057629 as follows: LOT 3 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-100.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT02/6/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-904655

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF JAMES WALTON; REGINA B. WALTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 18, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 3, 4 and 5, in Block E, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057635 as follows: LOTS 3 & 4 & 5 BLK E MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-092.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT02/6/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-904563

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WAYNE HAWKINS; WA PROPERTIES I, LLC; VELOCITY INVESTMENTS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 12, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 22 and 23, in Block 1, according to the Map of Lucy E. Smith’s Resurvey of Block 7 of The Walker Land Company Addition as said map of said Resurvey is recorded in Map Book 10, at Page 117, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021106006 as follows: LOTS 22 & 23 BLK 1 LUCY E SMITH SUB OF BLK 7 WALKER LD CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-03-4-026-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT02/6/2025

______________________________

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696 Capital Budget Number: BP-658-20

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Western Filter Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion, Liquid Lime and Electrical Upgrades will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday February 11, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of a new sodium hypochlorite

New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps. Chemical Piping and valves. Electrical Room. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building. New interior and exterior sodium hypochlorite piping and inject points. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new building to existing chemical injection points throughout the site. Chemical vaults are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area Liquid Lime storage tanks. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with LCS, remote from new outdoor containment area. New interior and exterior liquid lime piping, tubing, injection points, and junction boxes. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new containment area to existing chemical injection points at the rapid mix and clearwells. Chemical junction boxes are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing. New MCC equipment in the Electrical Room to replace existing MCC equipment in existing plant’s Chemical Building. New power feed from Filter Building to New Sodium

Hypochlorite Building.

New potable water line feeding the new Sodium Hypochlorite Building and additional fire hydrant connections. Replacement of existing water heater beneath alum storage tank, installation of new tempered water valve, and new interior and exterior piping for hot and tempered water. Demolition of old chlorine feed equipment, piping, scales, and scrubber system. Demolition of old MCC’s in Chemical Building. Demolition of old lime storage and feed equipment in the Chemical Building. Repair of Chemical Building roof after removal of old lime silo. New DCS equipment in Sodium Hypochlorite Building and in Chemical Buildings. Temporary power requirements for Carbon Building and new permanent power. Modifications to electrical distribution at field motors, including disconnects, local control stations, and motor terminations. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, and access control system. Miscellaneous site improvements, electrical duct banks, conduits, and site piping as required. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after January 8, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Prime Contractor bidders who have paid for Contract Documents as described above may also request electronic copies (PDFs) of the Contract Documents by sending request to the Owner & the Engineer in writing. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the OWNER’s Western Filter Plant, located at 1400 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35214. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference and the pre-bid site visit. The purpose of the pre-bid conference and site visit is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

This project includes a Preconstruction Planning Period that begins when the Contract Times commence. Construction Work onsite will not be allowed until completion of the Preconstruction Planning Period. The Preconstruction Planning Period is the first five months of the Contract Times set forth in the Agreement.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one

or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222 Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233 Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

)

)

Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-902848.00

)

)

Diane Moore )

Defendant(s) )

) PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Diane Moore Last Known Address 2700 30TH ENSLEY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35208

You are hereby notified that REO 2023-NR1 LLC filed a Complaint for Ejectment on July 19, 2024 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Diane Moore (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendant for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the . 8th day of March , 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for:

Birmingham Sheraton – Presidential Suites/ Adjoining Rooms

Prequalification information, bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at https://www.bjcc.org/vendor-opportunities/. There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined, and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

The scope consists of 4 Presidential Suites, 2 large (approximately 1700SF each), 2 small (approximately 1100SF each), and 4 adjoining guestrooms (approximately 380SF each). The Presidential Suites each consists of one master guestroom, with full bath and new soaking tub plus tiled shower: one large open living space with kitchenette, dining area, office area, and living/television space. The suites include an entry foyer and a powder bath, as well as a millwork storage niche. Each suite has one adjoining guest room. Currently Engineering is limited to electrical and plumbing.

Plumbing : Existing metal garden tubs to be removed; tile deck and stairs to be demolished as well as empty surrounding chases. All kitchen and baths to be fully updated including new fixtures and piping.

Electrical : Each suite to get trenched floor power to feed three locations. New lighting and relocated boxes for dining chandelier. All new light fixtures. Lighting to be evaluated for compliance and to provide adequate entry suite lighting and overhead lighting in the smaller suites. Emergency fixtures or lighting as required by code. Installation of new appliances where applicable in kitchenettes and closets for min-refrigerators.

Finishes : All new finishes: paint, drapery, sheers, paint, ceilings at vestibules (replace ACT). All new flooring, LVT flooring and inset carpet tile flooring at beds, dining and living, new tile at full baths.

Partitions and doors : new full-size doors at adjoining rooms; partition work at tub (see above), large suite foyer (demo empty chases and redo walls and ceiling, include glass wall panels). New hardware except entry door hardware.

Millwork : Wood panel walls at master bedroom, dining and living area. Wall mounted television monitors at living, master bedroom and adjoining suite. All new millwork in bathrooms, kitchenette, and storage. New shelving in closets.

Furniture : all new; not in GC scope.

NOTES:

BJCC is a tax-free entity. Bonds – must extend 3 months after contract completion. Permits – handled by the contractor. Materials may be stored on BJCC property. Daytime work hours from 6AM – 6PM 7 days a week. No phasing. One parking permit allotted to job superintendent. Lot parking for workers 2 blocks from site. Street parking at GC cost is available.

Prequalification submissions must be received by 4:00 pm local time Friday, February 14, 2025. Applications may be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org, mailed or hand delivered to BJCC, Attn: Sharon Proctor, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. All bids received after 1:00 p.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Prequalified Bidders will be required to make a good faith effort to include MBE and DBE companies in the execution of this project.

Questions should be emailed to Jerry.Reece@bjcc.org and Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

Project-Based Section 8: Southtown Senior Waitlist

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Southtown Senior, located at 920 24th Street S, Birmingham, AL 35205. This building is for seniors age 62 or older.

DATE & TIME OPENS: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

All interested applicants should go to the website www.habdportals.org during the time period above to apply online.

HABD will provide a paper application to seniors who need them. Paper applications can only be obtained in person for the individual who will apply for housing and a government photo ID will be required in order to receive the paper application. Paper applications will only be available during business hours within the timeframe the waitlist is open. Paper applications should be obtained at the below address and once the application is completed it should be returned to the same address via U.S. postal mail only . Applications have to be post marked by 02/18/2025 in order to be added to the waitlist. No paper applications can be hand delivered or dropped off.

McCoy Building 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Southtown Senior

How does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not transferable to another unit. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who moves from the project-based unit may not have any right to continued housing assistance. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Southtown Senior “owner” to fill their vacancies.

Application Process to Be Placed on The Project-Based Waiting List:

Applications are available electronically online at www.habdportals.org/ All applications received between Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. will be accepted onto the waiting list based on the date and the time of the application.

Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system.

How can I check my status on the waiting list?

Everyone that applies for the waiting list will be required to register for the applicant portal. Through the applicant portal, you will be able to update your contact information (including address and phone number), view what income is being used, and what household members you added to your application. You will also be able to view where your place is on the waiting list.

Special preference points will be given to applicants who fall under the below listed criteria:

Southtown Senior will have the following preferences:

– Returning Southtown Resident 10 points

– Public Housing Resident 10 points

Public housing residents in good standing who reside at developments targeted for redevelopment, demolition, or other repositioning activity which may require displacement and/or relocation are eligible for this preference. Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list.

Income Limits

Applicants must be within the applicable income limits based on family size (see chart below).

1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person $39,660 $45,360 $51,000 $56,640 $61,200 $65,760 $70,760 $74,820

Unit Size Mix

The following lists the available unit sizes for Southtown Senior: 118 – 1-bedroom units 25 –2-bedroom units

Subsidy Standards

Depending on the family composition (number, age, and gender of persons in the household), applicants will qualify for a specific bedroom size, also known as the subsidy standard. The following chart lists the subsidy standards for Southtown Senior.

Number of Bedrooms Number of Persons Minimum Maximum 1 BR 1 2 2 BR 2 4

When will I be contacted from the waiting list?

HABD will contact applicants that made the waiting list based on preference points and date/time of receipt of application when there is unit availability based on your household composition.

Project-based waiting list applicants will be notified through email (if applied electronically) and

U.S. Postal Service (if paper application) once they are placed on the waiting list.

IMPORTANT:

If you have an address change throughout the application process, it is your responsibility to change your address in the Housing Choice Voucher applicant portal at www.habdportals.org/ . We always recommend updating your address with the Post Office, but you must also update your address with our office, as forwarding mail has an expiration date and may prohibit you from receiving important information and/or an appointment regarding housing.

HABD does not discriminate based on sex, race, color, religion, natural origin, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, age, or marital status.

Duplicate applications will not be accepted! Hand delivered applications to any HABD location will not be accepted!

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

Notice of Completion

8.H. Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Jefferson County 2019 Pump Station Upgrades and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 0/00/0000 and ending on 0/00/000. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Garver at 2111Parkway Office Circle, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35244 and B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

Notice of Completion

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Newfound Creek No.1 & No.2 Pump Station Improvements and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 0/00/0000 and ending on 0/00/000. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Garver at 2111Parkway Office Circle, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35244 and B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

Notice of Completion

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Five Mile Creek WRF Influent Pump Station & Automation Improvements and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 0/00/0000 and ending on 0/00/000. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. at 2112 Eleventh Avenue South, Suite 320, Birmingham AL 35205 and

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

Notice of Completion

B.H . Craig Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of the completion of the contract with Jefferson County Environmental Services Dept. for Jefferson County UV Replacement & Miscellaneous Improvements at Turkey, Prudes Creek &Warrior WRF and has requested final payment. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 0/00/0000 and ending on 0/00/000. All claims against this work should be filed immediately with Krebs Engineering 2100 River Haven Drive, Suite 100,Birmingham, AL 35244 and B.H. Craig Construction, LLC at 835 Wall Street, Florence, AL 35630.

B.H. Craig Construction, LLC

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

VEHICLE AUCTION

INDEPENDENT SALE

VEHICLE – 1CB6SRFFT1LN309848 (2020 Dodge Ram)

AUCTION DATE March 11, 2025 at 10am

AUCTION ADDRESS – 111 4th St Birmingham AL 35217

Seller reserved the right to reject any bid and the right bid.

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Hoover City Schools, at their office at 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, at 2:00 PM, CDT Thursday, March 20th, 2025, for

PROJECT: Green Valley Elementary School Parking Lot Expansion

LOCATION: Hoover, Alabama

HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools, in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer after February 10th, 2025.

Name of Engineer: MBA Engineers, Inc.

Name of Contact: Tom Callison, P.E.; Vicki Owens

Address: 300 20th Street North, Suite 100, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone Number: (205) 323-6385; Fax Number: (205) 324-0698

General Contractor Bidders may obtain sets of drawings and specifications electronically through the Engineer. PDF copies of the plans and project manual may also be available upon request to the Engineer. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued via email only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer electronically. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Engineer’s Contact Information:

For inquiries regarding the Construction Documents, drawing distribution, administrative requirements, or deposits, contact MBA: Tom Callison– tcallison@mbasei.com; Zach Fricks- zfricks@mbasei.com ; Vicki Owens– vowens@mbasei.com (205)-323-6385

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the Hoover City Schools Offices located at 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, at 2:00 PM, CDT Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Attendance by the General Contractor Bidders is MANDATORY.

Awarding Authority:

Hoover City Schools

Matthew Wilson

Engineer:

MBA Engineers, Inc.

Tom Callison, P.E.

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25014 Court Ordered Evictions AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE E-PROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE January 28, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS February 10, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE February 18, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-904033

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF JAMES R. WALTON; REGINA B. WALTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 1 and 2, Block E, according to the Survey of Mary E. Gallagher’s Subdivision, Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 4 Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama; being situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057632 as follows: LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 3 MARY E GALLAGHER MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-091.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 11, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9519481), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, MARCH 12, 2025 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2022 PS 02 – BIRMINGHAM RACECOURSE (PS 148), GADSDEN HIGHWAY (PS 053), KMART (PS 082), AND WYLAM (PS 077) PUMP

STATION IMPROVEMENTS . Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of four pump station sites including installation of new pumps, piping, valves, electrical equipment, concrete pavement, fencing, and other required improvements specific to each pump station site. In addition, approximately 1,450 linear feet of 8-inch ductile iron force main will be required at the Wylam site, with force main easement clearing, site restoration and asphalt paving restoration.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Doug Warnat at (205) 791-3094

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2226&pg=Environmental+Services (navigate to “BUSINESS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is seven hundred and twenty-five day (725) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 455-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, FEBRUARY 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m . This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com ). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Doug Warnat (Jefferson County) at (205) 791-3094 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on FEBRUARY 28, 2025 . All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A

PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D-1” (SMALL PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES) SEWER PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D-1” PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. THE PROSPECTIVE BIDDER OR ITS SUBCONTRACTOR MUST ALSO BE PREQUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT AT A MINIMUM CLASS “A” SEWER PROJECTS. TO PRE-QUALIFY WITH THE DEPARTMENT AND TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D-1” PROJCTS AND/OR CLASS “A: SEWER , EACH PROSPECTIVE BIDDER MUST FURNISH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF COMPETENCY AND EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO THE COUNTY.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER FEBRUARY 21, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE- QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D-1” AND/OR CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS , OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

Daniel A. White, P.E.

Deputy Director of Environmental Services Jefferson County, Alabama

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Standard Time on Monday February 24, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Pre-qualification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: General Contractors, Electrical Sub-Contractors, Mechanical Sub-Contractors, and Fire-Protection Sub-Contractors.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 2121 BUILDING ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN FOR INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

The scope of Work is renovations to two Group B, Type IA buildings. The project will occur in one phase. The scope of Work for one building is an approximately 2,500sf interior office renovation of an existing occupied office space within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – Ground Floor. The scope of Work for the other building is, first, an approximately 4,635sf interior office renovation of a cold dark shell within the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203 – 6th Floor. Second is exterior window replacement and RACM perimeter wall abatement on the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors, which are currently occupied but will be unoccupied during construction. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to electrical, mechanical, interior and exterior glazing, abatement, structured cabling, non-load bearing framing, and millwork.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission retains the right to determine whether a Contractor or Sub-Contractor has met pre-qualification procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Only Sub-Contractors for the above listed trades who have been approved pursuant to pre-qualification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to provide General Contractors with bids for their applicable trade. Written pre-qualification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975.

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc ( Contractor), has completed the Contract for (Construction) (Renovation) (Alteration) (Equipment) (Improvement) of (Name of Project) Zone G2 Parking Lot at UAB for the State of Alabama (County ) ( City) of Birmingham Owners), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify UAB (Architect) Southeastern Sealcoating (Contractor) 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway (Business Address).

BT2/6/2024

______________________________

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

