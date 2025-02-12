BY JE’DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY | Special to the Birmingham Times

PAMELA & QUENTIN EDWARDS

Live: Adamsville

Married: May 18, 1996

Met: June 1993 at Subway in Hueytown. Pamela was a recent Ensley High School grad and had just gotten her first job making sandwiches. Quentin, who already worked there, showed her the ropes once he arrived for his shift.

“It was my first week at the store and it was the first time I’d seen Quentin, and the first thing I noticed was how neatly groomed he was,” Pamela said. “When he walked in and I spoke, he said a dry ‘what’s up’, and went on in the back and started preparing for his shift.”

“When I walked in, I noticed a new face behind the counter. She was looking down at first, and when she looked up to talk to a customer she smiled and I was thinking ‘wow, she has one of the prettiest smiles I’ve ever seen’,” recalled Quentin. “Once I came on the floor to start working, I saw that she was pretty and very well built,” he laughed. “But I had a line of customers, and she was in my way kinda slowing me up.”

Quentin said he was involved with someone else so he didn’t pursue anything more than a friendship. The two became good friends, often hanging out after work. However, a few months later, on Quentin’s birthday on September 18th, Pamela brought a Baskin Robbins ice cream cake to the job. This became a turning point for Quentin.

First date: Late October 1993, at Ruby Tuesday’s at the East Lake Mall.

Pamela remembers, “He was a gentleman, he pulled out my chair, opened my doors, kissed my hand, he was really different. We were friends and we always talked about everything so I was comfortable,” Pamela said. “By then, I was kinda feeling him too, and he had the same qualities as my dad that I picked up on. He was protective, a good listener, he would surprise me with flowers, and I was impressed. He was different from any other guy I had talked to. I knew that I liked him, but my mom loved him and said that he was going to be her son-in-law.”

“I remember Pamela being attentive to me, and [recalling] things I’d said I liked in previous conversations, and she brought them into that date,” Quentin said. “I’ve never been much of a talker, but I’ve always been able to talk to her. Even when we left the friend zone and moved into the romantic stage, I remember still being able to talk to her about any and everything.”

The turn: December 1993. “It was before Christmas because once the holiday came, we were already a couple,” said Quentin, “but I remember telling her that I wanted to be with her, and I didn’t want us seeing anybody else.”

“I agreed. I wasn’t seeing anybody else and I wanted to be with him too,” Pamela said.

The proposal: Fall 1995, at Ruby Tuesday, at the East Lake Mall. By this point, the couple had welcomed their first child, Brandon, who was a year old at the time.

Quentin said he chose Ruby Tuesday because he wanted to take her back to where it all began. “I was nervous. I felt like she would say ‘yes’, but you never know until you hear the ‘yes,’” he said. “And I couldn’t wait any longer, I proposed soon after we got there because my nerves were getting to me. I told her, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you do me the honor of being my wife?’ and she said ‘yes.’”

“The first thing I thought was my mom is going to love this because she loved him,” Pamela said. “But like I said, he was like no other, he was a good dad, always making sure we had what we needed, he was a protector, and I knew that’s what I wanted in my life. He was a good, God-fearing, praying man. He was a hard worker. He was good to me and my son, and it felt right. I definitely said ‘yes.’.”

The wedding: At Pamela’s home church, Saint Mark AME Church in Brighton, Ala., officiated by Reverend Reynolds. Their colors were peach and mint green.

Most memorable for the bride was locking eyes with her groom on the way down the aisle. “It was seeing the man of my dreams at the altar. When I saw Quentin, I was just excited to know that this would be the person that I would be spending the rest of my life with. And also being surrounded by family, my day was complete,” Pamela said.

Most memorable for the groom was also laying eyes on his bride for the first time. “Seeing her walk in and come down the aisle in her dress was almost like seeing her for the first time — like that day at Subway. She was smiling and looking right at me and I thought ‘there’s that prettiest smile in the world’ again,” Quentin said.

They honeymooned at the Embassy Suites in Homewood and enjoyed being childfree for the weekend. “We ate at Ruth’s Chris, and just talked and enjoyed each other, we were newlyweds,” said Pamela.

Words of wisdom: “I would tell couples to always communicate, always be open and honest about whatever it is. Don’t go to bed mad at each other. Talk it over because that’s the only way you’re gonna resolve it,” Pamela said. “Pray together, spend time together, and keep the lines of communication open. Oh, and keep your business in your house, don’t involve other people.”

“Both spouses need to remember there’s no such thing as a perfect person, so there’s no such thing as a perfect marriage,” said Quentin. “Recognize that your spouse has faults as do you. Be patient with one another. Be observant, because if you are, you can fend off some of the matters that you might disagree on. And don’t let the cares of life crowd out what you need to do as far as your spouse is concerned. Work and kids are always going to be there, extended family, all of those categories are always going to need you, but your spouse should come first. Period.”

Happily ever after: The Edwards attend Faith Chapel Christian Center in Wylam, where Quentin serves on the host ministry [usher board]. They have two adult children; Brandon, 30, and Destiny, 25.

Pamela, 49, is an Ensley native and Ensley High School grad. She attended Bessemer State Technical College [Lawson State Community College] where she earned an LPN license, Grand Canyon University [online] where she received a BS in registered nursing, and a master’s of science degree in registered nursing. Pamela has been a nurse for 26 years and currently works as an RN at UAB Hospital.

Quentin, 51, is a Brighton native, and Midfield High School grad. He is currently enrolled at the University of Arizona’s Global Campus [online] pursuing a bachelor’s degree in organizational management. Quentin works as an administrator for Spire Gas company and oversees the service department in Birmingham.

"You Had Me at Hello'' highlights married couples and the love that binds them.

