PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

“HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND TO ALL OF YOU … FROM ALL OF US!!”

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS, 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands in Irondale.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**HIGH FADE at Saturn.

**PATTY PERCHAYA at the Nick Rocks.

**RICKEY SMILEY LIVE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THURSDAY NIGHTS WITH CHEYLOE AND KYLE at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!!

“SHOW A LITTLE LOVE”

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**EVERY FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY – MINI MAKERS AT THE GARDENS, 10 – 11 a.m. in the Adventure Classroom with Erica Scott of Dabble Arts Studio for child-led art playgrounds where children can create, explore and enjoy art. Register.

**VALENTINE WITH VULCAN, 6-8 p.m. at the Vulcan Park & Museum.

**VALENTINE’S DINNER at Silver Coin Indian Grill, 6:30p.m.

**VALENTINE’S DAY – VALENTINE LOVE featuring ABRAHAM THE VOICE, 7 p.m. with a Candlelight Dinner by Chef Kris Hicks of Infinit Eats at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY LIVE – CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OF COMEDY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MILK AND HONEY on VALENTINE’ S DAY. at Saturn.

**VALENTINE’S with THE D.O.O.D.m A3M, MILLENIUM GREY, BRIDGES BURN at The Nick.

**BIRTHDAY FREE SECTIONS ON A FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar and Lounge

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**BRUH COLLECTIVE, ALEX WILKERSON, BROTHA JOSH at The Nick.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHT with DJ STEVO BLAQYE and R.1.Y.T. at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY LIVE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**HEIDECKER: SLIPPING AWAY TOUR at Saturn.

**COREY SMITH at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**SANKOFA: GATHERING FAMILY & COMMUNITY HISTORY, 3-5 p.m. at the Historic Ballard house. FREE.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZAXH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**HAM BAGBY & THE SIEGE at The Nick Rocks.

**THE WLDLFE WITH FOX ROYALE at Saturn.

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY LIVE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**BBG SUMMERCAMPS registration opens February 17. Ages 4-12. Dates May 27 – July 25. Themes include Art in the Gardens, Enchanted Forest, Nature’s Kitchen and more. Camps include daily explorations of the Gardens, STEM and literacy activities, and learning in the garden lab. Call 205-414-3950 for more.

**SCHOOL DAY OUT: WINTER BIRDING ADVENTURE FOR KIDS, 1 a.m. – Noon in the Adventure Classroom at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Explore forest habitats at the Gardens seeking what birds and other wildlife need while taking a nature hike. Learn how to identify birds using our senses. Make birdseed ornaments for home and to welcome the birds to your backyard. Register.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**JEFF ROSENSTOCK with SOUL GLO, BAD OPERATION at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**THE ORIGIN AND LEGACIES OF THE ENGLISH ARTS AND CRAFTS GARDEN, 11 a.m. – Noon in the Hodges Room at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join Professor Emerita English and Master Gardener Susan K. Hagen in an idea-generating digital tour of some of Britain’s most influential arts and Crafts gardens and gardeners. Register.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

**SOCCER MOMMY at Saturn.

**ABBY K and CR26 at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**JACK BLOCKER at the Nick.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**BRENT COBB – COUNTRY’S BACK IN TOWN TOUR with MADISON HUGHES at Saturn.

**TWO FRIENDS presents HEATWAVE: THE TOUR at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**AN EVENING WITH JESSICA MEUSE at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHT with CHEYLOE AND KYLE at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**EVERY FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY – MINI MAKERS AT THE GARDENS, 10 – 11 a.m. in the Adventure Classroom with Erica Scott of Dabble Arts Studio for child-led art playgrounds where children can create, explore and enjoy art. Register.

**THE ART AND SCIENCE OF FIELD JOURNALING, 10 – 11:30 a.m. with Teaching Artist Melissa Shultz-Jones at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Learn about the living world of plants on a leisurely stroll in the Gardens. Register.

**HOT IN HERRE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**MILLENNIAL JONES, METTLE AND MERCURY at The Nick.

WATCH – TONIGHT!!

**HARRY TURNER APPEARS ON ‘THE FIRST 48’ – Birmingham’s Own Community Crime Activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner will appear in an episode of the First 48, TODAY, at 8 p.m. on A&E. The episode is called “Silent Parties” and YOU should check it out.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS FULL OF GOOD THINGS TO DO…

**NEXT SATURDAY – JOIN THE CARAVAN OF HOPE on the BLACK PRIDE RIDE, 2 – 4 p.m. at the McAlpine Park (1115 Avenue F, Ensley) across from Jackson-Olin High School to the Erskine Hawkins Park (1900 Ensley Avenue). There will be FREE FOOD and Beverages, so RSVP to 205-588-0703 or email: brendasbrnbosbuddies@gmail.com. Line-Up at 1:45 p.m. Vehicle Decorating Time is NOON. FREE.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY DOWNTOWN…

**ART EXHIBIT – VESSELS OF POSSIBILITY by LARRY ALLEN, now through February 28 on the First Floor Lobby Gallery.

**ART EXHIBIT – ISSUES – TIME by JOURDAN TRUTH MCGOWAN, now through April 18 on the Fourth Floor Downtown Library.

A Little…FOR THE WORLD …BY WAY OF NEW YORK CITY…FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH –

**THE SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION GALLERY will present African and Afrodiasporic Artworks to Honor Black History Month. The gallery will feature the significant works of sculpture from Ashanti, Cameroonian, Chokwe, Eko, Fang, Kongo, Luba, Sapi and Yoruba peoples of continental Africa, alongside a selection of photographs by the renowned photographer James Van Der Zee. The exhibition features historical sculptures from continental Africa and remarkable portraits from Harlem Renaissance photographer James Van Der Zee. The works will be on view for the month of February in recognition of Black history Month. (If in New York City this is A Must See exhibit.) It is titled ‘something you cannot hold’. The works featured are a preview of the foundation’s upcoming exhibition, BETWEEN DISTANCE AND DESIRE: African Diasporic Perspectives that will open May 1. Curated by TUMELPO MOSAKA, the exhibition explores the circulation of African masks in western culture, exploring how these objects have been interpreted and recontextualized by African and Western artistic practices. It also delves into the discourses and institutional frameworks that both preserve and confine African Art in museums and other collecting spaces. Ti brings a fresh perspective to the question of how these histories of capture and extraction can be reexamined and reworked.

**COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS SERIES IN 2025…

SANKOFA: FAMILY & COMMUNITY HISTORY, SUNDAY, 3 – 5 p.m. at the Historic Ballard House, 1420 7th Avenue North. Intended for adults and students, this Community Conversation is one in a series planned for 2025. Presenters are Debra Love, Barry McNealy, Victor Blackledge, Michelle Craig, and Dr. Majella Chube Hamilton. FREE. For more, info@ballardhouseproject.org.

**CITY OF IRONDALE STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS…

TODAY…Mayor James D. Stewart is presenting the State of the City, 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands, 4700 Highlands Way in Irondale.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**NASCAR KICKS OFF THE 2025 SEASON – Talladega Superspeedway’s President Brian Crichton speaks on the start of the 2025 NASCAR season ahead of the Daytona Beach action and the Daytona 500. The action at Daytona started Wednesday (yesterday) with the Daytona 500 Qualifying by Busch Light, setting the field for the Duel at Daytona, TODAY, where drivers will battle it out for s spot in the Great American Race. This season’s opening races for all three of NASCAR national series are ARCA Menards Series on FRIDAY, starting with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250. Then SATURDAY will feature an action-packed double-header with the ARCA Menards Series Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente 200 race followed by the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300. SUNDAY the drivers will compete in the 67th DAYTONA 500. The drivers head to Talladega Superspeedway for races APRIL 25 through April 27 and again October 17 through October 19. SEE YOU AT THE RACES!!!

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

AT IRON CITY… Music in February.

**FEBRUARY 25 – PALAYE ROYALE.

**FEBRUARY 26 – PALACE.

**FEBRUARY 27 – UMPHREY’S MCGEE – CRUISING ALTITUDE 2025 TOUR.

AT THE ALABAMA BALLET…

**PETER PAN, February 28- March 9 at the BJCC Concert Hall.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**FROM STEEL TO STAGE: THE HISTORY OF THEATRE IN BIRMINGHAM – This exhibition features artifacts, photos and stories from various sources in and around Birmingham. It will reflect how creativity and vision of the past continue to inspire the thriving arts and cultural scene through January, 2026.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**FEBURAY 28 – PROPAGATING WOODY PLANTS, 10 – Noon. Practice grafting with Horticulturist Julia Adams, using Japanese Maples and experiment with camellias to learn air layering technique. She will guide the attendees on how each can be used to propagate plants that don’t root well form cuttings. Register.

**MARCH 21-22 – 2025 – Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt.

FOR THE YOUTH…

**THINK BIG FOUNDATION x BETTER HELP – FREE THERAPY – This free therapy is with a licensed therapist based on your needs, preferences and location. For more and to address questions: contact@betterhelp.com. It is convenient wherever you are – video, phone or text. Three Months FREE!!!

ADDICTION PREVENTION COALITION – RAISING RESILIENT YOUTH SERIES (Upcoming Events) in February and future…

**FEBRUARY 29 FREE WEBINAR – WEEDING OUT THE TRUTH: Investigating Today’s Marijuana Laws, Products and Precautions, 11a.m. – Noon. Dr. Valentine, Youth Coordinator, Impact Montevallo will talk about the products that he has come across when working with Alabama teens and the precautions needed to consider with these products. Find out about THC-O, CBD Marijuana, gummies, candies, the vapes, the drinks, are they legal, do you really get high, medicinal dispensaries and more.

**APRIL 5 – END ADDICTION WALK 2025 at City Walk Bham. To get involved or learn more: endaddictionbham.org. SAVE THE DATE.

For more about the Addiction Prevention Coalition and info about these events: nichole@addictionpreventioncoalition.ccsend.com or communicaitons@apcbham.org.

FOR CREATIVES…

**AAF’s BEHIND THE BRANDS: ADVERTISING CEOs SERIES is featuring BRIAN “B.J.” ELLIS, Telegraph Creative, February 20, 11:30- 12 NOON for the Networking Lunch and from Noon – 1 p.m. for the presentation at AmFirst Community Room.

**The 2025 AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS is February 28, 6 p.m. at the Theodore. For more, addys@aafbirmingham.com.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TODAY…

-ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and directed by Payal Kapadia.

-THE BRUTALIST starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and directed by Brady Corbet.

-SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE: Night of Love Songs. FREE.

**TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

-ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT, starring Kani Kusruti. Divya PRabha, Chhaya Kadam and directed by Maura Delpero.

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY …

-ROMAN HOLIDAY- VALENTINE’S STAFF PICK starring Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck, Eddie Albert and Directed by William Wyler

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

-NICKEL BOYS, starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and directed by RaMell Ross.

-ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND – VALENTINE’S STAFF PICK starring Jim Carey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst and directed by Michael Gondry.

-ONLY LOVERS LEFT ALIVE – VALENTINE’S STAFF PICK starring Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Anton Velchin and directed by Jim Jarmusch.

**SUNDAY…

-BAFTA AWARDS WATCH PARTY. FREE.

COMING…

**MARCH 6-9 – SELMA JUBILEE (More Soon!)

**DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column.

