PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY EVERY DAY!!!

TODAY…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER PARTY with KIRKOS! at The Nick.

**UMPHREY’S MCGEE – CRUISING ALTITUDE 2025 TOUR at Iron City.

**CLUB SILENCIO: MUSIC FROM THE WORK OF DAVID LYNCH at The Nick.

**DAVID LYNCH’s WILD AT HEART at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**EVERY FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY – MINI MAKERS AT THE GARDENS, 10 – 11 a.m. in the Adventure Classroom with Erica Scott of Dabble Arts Studio for child-led art playgrounds where children can create, explore and enjoy art. Register.

**PARTY ICONIC presents: HOT TO GO at Saturn.

**PARTY ICONIC presents: HOT TO GO at Saturn.

**Q DOT & FRIENDS at The Nick.

**The 2025 AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS is NEXT FRIDAY, 6 p.m. at the Theodore. For more, addys@aafbirmingham.com.

**BIRTHDAY FREE SECTIONS ON A FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar and Lounge

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**TRAP KARAOKE – PREMIER ADD ONS at Iron City.

**TRAP KARAOKE at Iron City.

SATURDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BARONS JOB FAIR in the Pearl River Club Lounge at Regions Field, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for part time and seasonal positions in merchandise, food and beverage, food and beverage, operations, grounds. For more information contact: iberkopec@barons.com

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**SHADOWS OF THE WIND, EMBR, BLOOD MOON RIOT at the Nick.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick.

**NEON ELECTRIC AND 80s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**POUYA – THEY COULD NEVER MAKE ME TOUR with FREDDIE DREDD at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZAXH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**AN EVENING WITH AJ BEAVERS at The Nick Rocks.

**FIRST CONTACT KARAOKE at Saturn. FREE

**ALEXANDRA KAY CUPIDS A COWGIRL TOUR at Iron City.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn. FREE

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**LADY COUCH at The Nick.

**HOVVVDY with VIDEO AGE at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**TERNION SOUND: FAREWELL TOUR with VCTRE LYKWID at Saturn.

**EDGE OF DESTINY & DEAD EMPIRE at The Nick.

**DEBI TIRAR MAS FIESTAS/THE BAD BUNNY PARTY at Iron City.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS FULL OF GOOD THINGS – CELEBRATE EVERY DAY!!

IN SELMA AND MONTGOMERY…

**SELMA JUBILEE 2025 – The Selma 56th Anniversary Jubilee Celebrations get started Monday, March 3 – Friday, March 9 in Selma, Alabama. This is a very full week of activities and more into the next week, Set your clocks and your days. Schedule include: Monday- Friday: Kingian Nonviolence Training with certification. For more email training@selmacntr.org.

**THURSDAY -Voting Rights History Bowl, Revisiting the ‘Negro Problem”, Ministers of Justice Roundtable and Mass meeting.

**FRIDAY – Jubilee Golf Tournament at the Ocmulgee Golf Course in Valley Grande, AL. For more, register at kappaselma.com or call 334-327-5640; Education Summit, Children’s Sojourn/ Youth Freedom March Is Black Achievement Under Attack?, 50 Mile Peace Rally and Walk.*Mock Trial and Public Conversation.

**SATURDAY – *Foot Soldiers Breakfast, *Jubilee Parade, *The Formerly Incarcerated People Movement: Backwards March”, *Battle of the Bands, *Wellness & Empowerment Village, *Fighting Forward: Gen Z & Young Millennial Our Future, Our Vote!, *Women’s Roundtable: No Vote, No Voice, Moving Forward Luncheon. For more, 205-249-8559 0r 224-791-9385, *Moving Through Time with Art and Fashion, Fighting Forward: Unifying & Organizing to Face the challenges of 2025, The Blackbelt Cultural Village, Jubilee Street Festival at Water Avenue foot of Pettus Bridge, *Ministers of Justice Roundtable: Movement Building: Education and Activation, *Intergenerational Hip Hop Political Summit, *The Future of Non-Profits: Understanding the Proposed Legislation on 501-3C status, Fighting Forward: Voter Restoration Correction Now, *Induction into the Hall of Resistance, Induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame, *Meet, Mingle & Discuss Networking Reception, *Mr. & Ms. Jubilee Pageant. For more info, call 843-816-6283 OR 470-884-3032. *Induction into the Legal Hall of Fame, *Steppin’ Out on the Vote Step show, Freedom Flame Awards Gala, * Be Heard, World Theatre Troupe & Selma Students with Spoken Word, song, Hip Hop and Modern Dance. For more info 617-513-9314.

**SUNDAY – Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast, *Sunday Morning Services, * re March Rally, * Bridge Program, * March to Restore Voting rights,*Post March Rally and Benefit Concert for the National Voting Rights Museum, *Blues Concert and Gospel Concert.

**STARTING MONDAY, March 10 – FRIDAY, March 14 – The SELMA TO MONTGOMERY MARCH starting at the Foot of the Pettus Bridge on Water Avenue Selma, AL and ending Friday at the State Capital Building in Montgomery, AL (IN CASE OF RAIN, Festival will be moved to the former Concordia College Campus. For full schedule, updated information, or tickets visit www.selmajubilee.com.

FOR LOVERS OF PLAYS…

**TODAY – BEN DAVIS – WATCH HIM FLY – A One-Man Play – The Southern Museum of Flight presents a One-Man Stage Play BEN DAVIS – WATCH HIM FLY by J. LEON PRIDGEN, author, actor and U.S. Army veteran, at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with complimentary school performances at the Southern Museum of Flight, 4343 73rd Street north. The play tells the life story of General Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., the first commander of the Tuskegee Airmen who spent more than 35 years in the military and helped integrate the U.S. Air Force by serving as the service’s First Black General. There will also be a Black Aviator Tour and dedicated activities. A reception and complete stage play will also be performed on Thursday February 27 at 5:30 p.m. That evening will also feature a panel discussion about the inspirational legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and how it can be used to promote educational and career opportunities in the aviation industry among underrepresented communities. The panel will include administrators and educators from Tuskegee University as well as delegates from Tuskegee Moton Field Municipal Airport. For more: southernmuseumofflight.org.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

BOOK – T. MATTIE’S MANNERS by RITA COLLINS, author tells the story of eight-year0old Morgan’s visit with her great-aunt Mattie. In this story, children learn practical lessons in etiquette. The beautiful illustrations take you into T. Mattie’s home, where manners are practices and family love abounds. Look for the book and others at www.ritacollinsauthor.com.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY DOWNTOWN…

**ART EXHIBIT – VESSELS OF POSSIBILITY by LARRY ALLEN, now through February 28 on the First Floor Lobby Gallery.

**ART EXHIBIT – ISSUES – TIME by JOURDAN TRUTH MCGOWAN, now through April 18 on the Fourth Floor Downtown Library.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**NASCAR KICKS OFF THE 2025 SEASON – Talladega Superspeedway’s President Brian Crichton spoke on the start of the 2025 NASCAR season ahead of the Daytona Beach action and the Daytona 500. The action at Daytona started with the Daytona 500 Qualifying by Busch Light, setting the field for the Duel at Daytona, where drivers battled it out for a spot in the Great American Race. This season’s opening races for all three of NASCAR national series are ARCA Menards Series on FRIDAY, starting with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250. Then SATURDAY featured an action-packed double-header with the ARCA Menards Series Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente 200 race followed by the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300. SUNDAY the drivers competed in the 67th DAYTONA 500. The drivers head to Talladega Superspeedway for races APRIL 25 through April 27 and again October 17 through October 19. SEE YOU AT THE RACES!!!

AT THE ALABAMA BALLET…

**PETER PAN, February 28- March 9 at the BJCC Concert Hall.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**FROM STEEL TO STAGE: THE HISTORY OF THEATRE IN BIRMINGHAM – This exhibition features artifacts, photos and stories from various sources in and around Birmingham. It will reflect how creativity and vision of the past continue to inspire the thriving arts and cultural scene through January, 2026.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**FRIDAY – PROPAGATING WOODY PLANTS, 10 – Noon, Practice grafting with Horticulturist Julia Adams, using Japanese Maples and experiment with camellias to learn air layering technique. She will guide the attendees on how each can be used to propagate plants that don’t root well form cuttings. Register.

**MARCH 21-22 – 2025 – Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt.

FOR THE YOUTH…

**LEARN AND GROW – Discover how you can influence your child’s development and build their future from the beginning. Free for families living or working in Jefferson County: one class per week for 8 weeks, receive books, educational toys and a $75 gift Card. Sessions are on Zoom and in person. For more details, call 502-4406 or 205-538-3379.

**STRIVE BIRMINGHAM is having a Start Career in Healthcare and Office Operations program for 10 weeks that includes: training, certifications and job placement assistance, earn as you learn for students and a lifetime support services for graduates.

**CAMP CREW NEEDED – Help Alabama’s adoptees have a summer at camp. Make new friend and create memories with Camp APAC July 21 – 25th at Camp Chandler in Wetumpka, AL. Contact Children’s Aid Society of Alabama for more. There is a $450 stipend.

**THINK BIG FOUNDATION x BETTER HELP – FREE THERAPY – This free therapy is with a licensed therapist based on your needs, preferences and location. For more and to address questions: contact@betterhelp.com. It is convenient wherever you are – video, phone or text. Three months free.

AT UAB…MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS…

**MARCH 1 – INAUGURAL RARE DISEASE FUN RUN at Railroad Park.

**MARCH 17 – “Disability Arts Festival: Spotlight on Jessica Blinkhorn and Victoria Dugger.

**APRIL 21 – STORIES FROM THE STAGE – Creating Community and Connection through Artistic Expression with “FROM WHERE I SIT by Suzanne Costello

**MAY 19 – MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING: A CONVERSATION WITH DONNA DUKE-POPE

(For more and to register go to, AlysStephens.org and questions, email: artsinmedicine@uab.edu.)

AT BCRI…

**THROUGH MARCH 22 – BLACK HISTORY MONTH ON VIEW… one exhibit is FORGED IN LIBERATION at the Odessa Gallery about the Black Workers in the Struggle for Equality, another one is, FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE: THE LIFE OF RUTH J. JACKSON.

**FEBRUARY 19 – SOCIAL JUSTICE CAFÉ February 19 – FORCED PRISON LABOR AND CONVICT LEASING 4p.m on Zoom

**FEBRUARY 22 – COMMUNITY WELLNESS DAY at BCRI, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BCRI with free screenings and fresh produce.

**FEBRUARY 27 – LUNCH AND LEARN MOVEMENTS & TODAY’s Workforce Access,

COMING…

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

