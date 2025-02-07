Birmingham’s A.H. Parker High Has Produced a Wealth of Famous Alums. Here Are Some

Compiled by Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

A.H. Parker, Birmingham’s oldest Black High School, was established in 1900 as Industrial High School, and has since stood as a pillar of excellence that has produced and instilled a strong sense of pride in Black students that has spanned generations.

Notable Parker High School alum have made significant contributions in their respective fields, showcasing the diverse talents from the realms of science and technology to the world of sports and the arts while exemplifying the school’s long-standing tradition of excellence and leadership. Their achievements continue to inspire current and future generations, underscoring the profound impact of the school’s supportive and enriching educational environment. Here are a few of the notable graduates.

Oscar W. Adams Jr.

Adams was an esteemed Alabama Supreme Court justice. As the first African American to serve on Alabama’s highest court, Adams broke significant racial barriers and paved the way for future generations of legal professionals. His tenure on the bench was marked by his unwavering commitment to justice, civil rights, and the fair application of the law. Adams’ legal acumen and dedication to public service left an indelible mark on the judicial landscape of Alabama.

Rufus Billups

Billups, Major General in the United States Army, distinguished himself through his leadership and service. His military career was marked by numerous commendations and achievements, reflecting his dedication to his country and his exemplary conduct in various capacities. Billups’ strategic acumen and commitment to excellence earned him a respected place in the military community. His legacy continues to inspire those who serve and protect the nation.

Eric Bledsoe

Bledsoe, a notable NBA basketball player, has made a significant impact in the world of professional sports with his dynamic playing style and exceptional skills. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Bledsoe attended Parker High School where he honed his basketball talents and became a standout player. He later played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, where he continued to showcase his prowess on the court. Bledsoe was drafted into the NBA in 2010 and has since played for several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Bill Bruton

Bruton, a distinguished MLB player, carved out an impressive career in Major League Baseball as a swift and skillful center fielder for the Milwaukee Braves and Detroit Tigers. Known for his speed and agility, Bruton led the league in stolen bases during his early years, making a name for himself as a formidable leadoff hitter. His tenacity and athleticism on the field earned him a lasting reputation and contributed significantly to the success of his teams. Bruton’s accomplishments in baseball stand as a testament to the talent and dedication fostered at Parker High School.

Buck Buchanan

Buchanan, an iconic figure in American football, was a standout defensive tackle who earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Known for his exceptional defensive skills, Buchanan was a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he made significant contributions to the team’s success. His career was marked by numerous accolades, including multiple All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl IV victory. Buchanan’s legacy as a dominant force in professional football continues to be celebrated, and his impact on the sport remains influential.

Nell Carter

Carter was an accomplished singer and actress known for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, she began her career in the entertainment industry in the 1970s and quickly rose to fame. Carter is best known for her role as Nell Harper on the popular television sitcom “Gimme a Break!” which ran from 1981 to 1987. Her performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and multiple Golden Globe nominations. In addition to her television work, Carter had a successful career on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for her role in the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” Her contributions to the arts have left a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations of performers.

J. Mason Davis

Davis is a celebrated attorney and civil rights activist. Known for his significant contributions to the legal profession and his unwavering commitment to social justice, Davis has been a prominent figure in advocating for Civil Rights and equality. He has played an integral role in various landmark cases and has been a mentor to many young lawyers. His dedication to his community and his profession has earned him numerous accolades and a lasting legacy in the fight for justice.

Clyde Foster

As a scientist and mathematician, Foster has worked for the Army Ballistic Missile Agency. He also served as NASA’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) director. He is credited with setting up training programs that allowed hundreds of African Americans to get the training necessary for positions and promotions at NASA in Huntsville, when Alabama was segregated, and African Americans were denied those opportunities.

Erskine Hawkins

Hawkins, a renowned trumpeter and big band leader, was a pioneering musician who made significant contributions to the jazz genre. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, he began his musical journey at an early age and later attended Alabama State Teachers College where he formed his own band. “Tuxedo Junction,” his most famous composition, became a major hit and an enduring jazz standard, reflecting the vibrant nightlife of Birmingham’s Tuxedo Junction neighborhood.

Wendell Hudson

In 1969, Hudson signed for Alabama coach C.M. Newton and thus became the first African American scholarship athlete in any sport at the University of Alabama. In 2020, Hudson’s number 20 jersey was retired by the Alabama men’s basketball team, becoming the first and only player to have their jersey number retired by the program. Hudson is also the former women’s basketball program head coach of Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball.

Emory O. Jackson

During his 35-year career in Alabama, Birmingham World editor Emory O. Jackson waged numerous sustained Civil Rights campaigns for equal educational opportunities, and justice for the victims of police brutality and bombings. Jackson wrote editorials and columns that documented injustices and urged legislative and legal action in an effort to secure Civil Rights for Black Alabamians. His body of work, grounded in protest and passion, was part of the long tradition of the Black Press as an instrument to agitate for social and political change. Jackson also was a frequent speaker at NAACP branches, colleges, and churches.

Larry Langford

Langford was a charismatic and influential political figure who served as the mayor of Fairfield and Birmingham, Alabama as well as a Jefferson County Commissioner. Known for his dynamic and sometimes controversial approach to governance, Langford’s tenure was marked by ambitious projects and a drive to revitalize the city. His career in public service spanned several decades, during which he held various positions, including president of the Birmingham City Council. Although his career was later overshadowed by legal troubles his impact on Birmingham’s urban landscape remains a part of his complex legacy.

Carlos May

Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Carlos May showcased his exceptional talent on the baseball diamond from a young age. He went on to play professionally, making a name for himself as an outfielder with a strong batting average and exceptional fielding skills. Throughout his career, he played for several teams, including the Chicago White Sox, where he became an All-Star. His dedication and prowess on the field earned him respect and admiration from fans and fellow players alike.

Lee May

Lee May, was known for his powerful hitting and significant impact on the game. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, May had a remarkable professional career in Major League Baseball. As a first baseman and designated hitter, he played for teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, and Baltimore Orioles. His notable achievements include being selected as an All-Star multiple times and consistently ranking among the league’s top home run hitters.

Willie E. May

May is an American chemist served as the 15th director of the United States’ National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and made contributions to measurement science, with application to national and global problems including global warming and food security. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Knoxville College in 1968. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Maryland and began working at NIST in 1971, when it was known as the National Bureau of Standards.

George Perdue Jr.

Perdue, Jr., former college administrator, Alabama state Representative, earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia and a master’s in mathematics from Atlanta University. He taught math at Birmingham’s Carver High School and worked as a programmer at IBM before coming to UAB as a systems analyst in the 1970s and over the next 35 years, Perdue would hold held a number of positions at the institution, including special assistant to the president and assistant vice president for financial affairs and administration. He founded the UAB Office of Women and Minority-Owned Business Development and became its director. He was elected to the Alabama State House of Representatives in 1982.

The Rev. John T. Porter

Rev. Porter was a Civil Rights leader served 38 years as pastor of 5,000-member Sixth Avenue Baptist in his hometown from 1962 until 2000, when he retired and became pastor emeritus. Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., preached Porter’s installation service at Sixth Avenue Baptist in December of 1962. Porter had a long career in religion and politics. He was a state representative from 1974 to 1977 and a member of the state Board of Pardons and Parole from 1977 to 1989. In April and May of 1963, Porter helped lead pivotal civil rights demonstrations in downtown Birmingham. The statue of ministers kneeling in prayer in Kelly Ingram Park–site of the ’63 demonstrations–is based on a photograph of Porter, the Rev. Nelson H. Smith Jr. and the Rev. A.D. King moments before they were arrested.

Sun Ra, jazz musician

Sun Ra, a visionary jazz musician, was known for his avant-garde compositions and cosmic philosophies. Born Herman Poole Blount in Birmingham, Alabama, he developed a unique persona and musical style that blended jazz, science fiction, and ancient Egyptian mythology. Sun Ra led the Arkestra, a band that performed his innovative and experimental music, which has influenced countless artists and continues to inspire new generations of musicians. His contributions to the world of jazz and his pioneering approach to music and performance have cemented his legacy as one of the most influential figures in the genre.

John Rhoden

John Rhoden was a sculptor. who Birmingham’s Industrial High School which was renamed A.H. Parker High School in 1939. During that time he was mentored by sculptor William Grant. At age 16, he executed a bust of the school’s principal, Arthur Parker. Rhoden enrolled at Talladega College on an art scholarship. In 1938, Rhoden moved to New York where he began studying with Richmond Barthé. By 1942, Rhoden was a private enlisted in the reserve Corps of the U.S. Army. During this time, Rhoden completed portrait busts of several high ranking members of the military. He currently has an exhibition on display at the Birmingham Museum of Art through April 20.

Bennie Seltzer

Seltzer, a notable basketball coach, has made significant contributions to the sport through his coaching career. Known for his strategic acumen and ability to develop players, Seltzer has coached at various levels, including college basketball. Seltzer was the former assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma from 1997 to 2006 under head coach Kelvin Sampson. Sampson also coached Seltzer during his playing days at Washington State. Seltzer is the former head coach of the Samford Bulldogs.

Lynneice Washington

Washington is a lawyer and district attorney known for her dedication to justice and community service. She made history as the first African American woman to be elected as a district attorney in Alabama, demonstrating her commitment to fighting for equality and fairness in the legal system. Her work has been instrumental in pushing forward reforms and advocating for the underrepresented.

Odessa Woolfolk

Woolfolk is a distinguished educator, civic leader, and advocate for social justice. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, she has played a pivotal role in advancing Civil Rights and community development. Woolfolk served as the founding president of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, where she worked to preserve the history and legacy of the Civil Rights Movement. She has been recognized for her dedication to education, having worked as a teacher and administrator, influencing countless lives through her commitment to learning and equality. Her contributions extend to various organizations and initiatives that promote diversity, inclusion, and community empowerment.

Bishop Calvin Woods

Woods is a prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement, known for his unwavering commitment to justice and equality. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Woods played a significant role in the Birmingham Campaign alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He has dedicated his life to activism, serving as the President of the Birmingham Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Bishop Woods continues to inspire and lead in the fight for civil rights, advocating for the marginalized and oppressed in his community.

