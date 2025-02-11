The UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Returns to Birmingham to Benefit HBCU Students

UNCF | Special to The Times

The United Negro College Fund’s signature fundraising event, the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, is returning to Birmingham.

The annual evening of elegance and philanthropy will take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel, bringing together Birmingham’s leaders in business, education, and community advocacy to support higher education opportunities for deserving students.

Led by Mayor Randall Woodfin, Director Casi Ferguson, and 2025 Presenting Sponsor President Nicholas Willis of PNC Bank, this event combines glamour and giving for a night to remember.

“The UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is a celebration of our shared commitment to empowering young people through education,” said Ferguson. “By investing in UNCF, we are investing in the future of Birmingham and the nation.”

The Mayor’s Masked Ball is part of a national UNCF initiative to raise funds for historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and provide scholarships for talented students who might otherwise be unable to afford a college education.

Event Highlights:

VIP Guests will enjoy an elegant start to the evening with signature drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Formal Dinner – A sumptuous meal served in a beautifully decorated ballroom.

A sumptuous meal served in a beautifully decorated ballroom. Live Entertainment – Performances by renowned artists and musicians.

Performances by renowned artists and musicians. Silent Auction – Bid on exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds benefiting UNCF scholarships.

Bid on exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds benefiting UNCF scholarships. Recognition – Honoring community leaders and sponsors dedicated to advancing education equity.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit students attending UNCF-member institutions, including Alabama’s HBCUs, including Tuskegee University, Miles College, and Talladega College. Over the years, the Mayor’s Masked Ball has helped thousands of students realize their dreams of higher education, contributing to the growth of a more equitable society.

UNCF invites corporations, small businesses, and individuals to join as sponsors of this meaningful event. Sponsorships provide a unique opportunity to make a significant impact while gaining visibility among Birmingham’s most influential leaders. Tickets and sponsorship packages are available now. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or learn more about the event, please visit here or contact lisa.daniels@uncf.org.

The UNCF is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees and launch successful careers. With the motto “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in,” UNCF works tirelessly to ensure that every child, regardless of race or zip code, has access to a quality college education.