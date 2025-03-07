Amazon Named Title Sponsor of The Magic City Classic – HBCU’s Biggest Football Game  

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Tech giant Amazon will be title sponsor of the Magic City Classic in October, it was announced on Thursday.

The rivalry between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University at Birmingham’s Legion Field is the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football game in the country.

The announcement was made in a packed Birmingham City Council chamber with representatives from the city, Amazon, Alabama A&M and Alabama State and Coca-Cola, which has been a presenting partner for the past decade-plus.

The 84th Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola will kick off October 25, 2025 at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field.

“Today is about continuing a legacy … and we are honored to have Amazon as the sponsor of the Magic City Classic, an event we define is the personification of Black culture,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “ … it’s all about celebrating the power of Black colleges and universities and Birmingham is proud to forever be the epicenter of this celebration … We thank Amazon for joining in on what is the best thing happening in Birmingham.”

City officials said the Classic generates $23 million in economic impact; 36 states have purchased tickets, and the game routinely attracts 65,000 in attendance and another 60,000 tailgating outside the stadium.

“We’ve had over 83 years of Classics and this partnership will only make this event better,” said Perren King, Executive Director of the Magic City Classic. “By joining us Amazon is supporting these two schools’ legacy of excellence and invested in the future.”

He added that the partnership represents a shared commitment to education, diversity and economic growth in Birmingham, he said. “We look forward to working with Amazon to elevate the Classic experience for our fans and the broader HBCU family.”

Donetta Houser-Sly, HR Director, Amazon North America People Experience & Technology, the game not only unites the community but also celebrates the rich legacy of HBCUs which have been “pillars of academic excellence and leadership development for over 150 years … and Amazon, as a great partner with HBCUs, is committed to ensure they are growing and developing.”

Previously, McDonald’s was the presenting sponsor of what officials say is the most lucrative HBCU game in the country.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

