Birmingham Black Businesses Urged to be Counted & Connected During Mixer at Innovation Depot

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Black Business Census (BBBC) will host entrepreneurs, industry professionals, and community leaders for a Counted & Connected Mixer, on Friday, March 21 at 5 p.m. in the Event Space at Innovation Depot (1500 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203).

Nathalie Nelson Parker, CEO of Civitas Consulting Group, which oversees the Census’ community and volunteer engagement strategy, said the census, which is opened through April 30, is more than just data collection

“This event is bringing together volunteers; community organizers; community leaders; as well as people who support business, so that we can have one final push,” Parker said. “We’re in the second month of the census. Next month is April so we wanted to get everyone together to let them know how they can get counted and connected.”

Organizers say the goal is to make sure businesses are counted to make sure every Black entrepreneur in Birmingham has the resources and opportunities to succeed.

“It’s about leveraging information to drive real opportunities in Birmingham,” Parker said. “Everyone matters in this.”

Earlier this year, BBBC began collecting data to get an accurate count of local businesses.

“We want to make sure we can quantify who are the Black [entrepreneurs] in Birmingham, what are they doing, what are their needs, so that we will be able to provide support and resources,” Parker said.

Anyone who identifies as a Black business, with an EIN (employer identification number) and within the Birmingham area can be a part of the census and that includes occupations from hairdresser, Uber, Door Dash “whatever industry or way that you serve you are welcome to take the census,” Parker said.

“It’s all hands on deck,” she added. “This is our city, these are our business owners and we want to make sure that everyone is counted and connected.”

To RSVP for the Counted & Connected Mixer, visit: https://bhamblackcensus.com.

