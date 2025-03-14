Birmingham Water Works Announces Fix a Leak Week Dates

Birmingham Water Works (BWW) has announced its annual partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency for Fix a Leak Week.

The public awareness campaign is held for customers to learn about potential leaks in their home and how to repair them.

Officials say from March 17-24, customers of BWW are encouraged to visit the Customer Service Center, talk with staff to learn about common leaks in their home, and make an appointment for a BWW technician to visit and inspect portions of their plumbing.

BWW says household leaks contribute significantly to serious water waste and increase customer bills year after year. It is estimated that about 10% of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more a day due to common causes like worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets and other leaking valves. BWW staff and leadership hope that with greater awareness of these issues and a helping hand, customers can save themselves time, money and the hassle of having to hire a plumber to repair small leaks for them.

“Fix a Leak Week is something our staff looks forward to all year long, as it’s a terrific way to directly impact our customers and help them with issues they may not know they’re having,” said Michael Parker, Interim Senior Manager of Customer Care. “At BWW, we take customer care very seriously and Fix a Leak Week is one of the many ways that we help customers avoid additional costs that can come with faulty plumbing.”

While Fix a Leak Week has been occurring for many years, BWW discontinued the practice of visiting customers at their homes due the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the practice is being reinstated, BWW says teams are excited about helping customers directly again, as well as providing them with free toilet flapper kits (while supplies last).

“Fix a Leak Week is a cornerstone of our customer outreach efforts and is such an exciting week because it helps us be proactive with customer issues, rather than reactive,” said Mac Underwood, General Manager of Birmingham Water Works. “We hope to see customers from all five counties we serve and encourage everyone to join us to learn how to save water at home.”

Customers can schedule their free in-home consultation by calling 205-244-4000, or by visiting customer service representatives at BWW. To learn more about identifying leaks in your home and easy ways to address them, visit this website.

